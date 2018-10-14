Amazon and Flipkart sales: The Best Mobile phone deals still available

The first set of online festive season sales by Flipkart and Amazon are in their final stages. While Flipkart Big Billion Days sale ends at midnight tonight, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will end on Monday. In case you were busy throughout the week, you still have one more chance to grab some of the deals that are still available on both online marketplaces. Both the e-commerce giants are offering discounts and bundled exchange and payment offers that make their deals even sweeter. Flipkart has tied up with HDFC Bank and Amazon has joined hands with State Bank of India to offer bundled payment discounts on purchases. We have picked out some of the best offers on smartphones that are worth checking out, in case you're joining in late.

Here are the best mobile offers still available on Flipkart and Amazon:

iPhone XS

While the 64GB variant of the iPhone XS and all variants of the iPhone XS Max are already sold out as part of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the iPhone XS 256GB is still available with a discount of Rs. 5,000, bringing the price down to Rs. 1,09,900 (MRP Rs. 1,14,900). The bundled exchange offer can help take off another Rs. 18,000 (maximum) from the listed price and you can pay with an HDFC Bank debit or credit card to get an instant discount of 10 percent. You can also avail no-cost EMI options on select debit and credit cards.

Price: Rs. 1,09,900 (MRP Rs. 1,14,900)

OnePlus 6

The OnePlus 6 is available at a discount as part of Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is currently sold out on Amazon but the 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant is still available at Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999). The OnePlus 6 features a dual rear camera setup and a 6.28-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. Although the OnePlus 6T is set to launch later this month, the OnePlus 6 is still a good option at the Rs. 30,000 price point considering the speculations around OnePlus 6T sporting a higher price tag at launch.

Price: Starting from Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi's popular smartphone Redmi Note 5 Pro is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. You can exchange an old used phone to get additional discount worth up to Rs. 11,700. The Redmi Note 5 Pro features a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display and a dual camera setup at the rear.

Price: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

The iPhone 8 64GB is down to Rs. 53,999 (MRP Rs. 67,940) on both Flipkart and Amazon right now while the iPhone 8 Plus 64GB is available at a discounted price of Rs. 63,999 (MRP Rs. 77,560) on Flipkart. You can use the available exchange and payment offers to get additional discounts on your purchase. These last year's iPhone models seem like a good buy at these discounted prices.

Price: Starting from Rs. 53,999 (MRP Rs. 67,940) on Flipkart and Amazon

Nokia 6.1 Plus

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is down to Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,600) as part of Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. You can receive an instant discount worth up to Rs. 11,700 by swapping a used smartphone with your purchase. The Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,600)

Huawei P20 Pro (6GB, 128GB)

The Huawei P20 Pro is down to Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 69,999) during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. This particular variant comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can get another instant discount worth Rs. 15,900 (maximum) by exchanging your old used smartphone (in working condition) with your purchase. The Huawei P20 Pro comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear and a 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED display.

Price: Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 69,999)

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi's Mi A2 is available at a discounted price for the first time since launch as part of the Amazon sale. The smartphone is down to Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,499) during the Amazon sale. The bundled exchange offer promises another instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,150. The Mi A2 features a dual rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel front-facing camera. It comes with 5.99-inch full HD+ display and supports dual SIM options.

Price: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,499)

Vivo Nex (8GB, 128GB)

The Vivo Nex (8GB, 128GB) is down to Rs. 44,990 (MRP Rs. 47,990) as part of Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. While the discount may not seem huge, it does come with a free Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker and a one-time free screen replacement that's said to be worth Rs. 17,000. Apart from that, if you use the exchange offer you can get an additional Rs. 6,000 off the normal exchange value. The Vivo Nex features an Ultra FullView display and is powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM. To get your free Amazon Echo Dot, just add the phone along with the Echo Dot in your cart and you'll see the discount during checkout.

Price: Rs. 44,990 (MRP Rs. 47,990)

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 All variants of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 are available at discounted prices as part of Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant is down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999) while the 6GB RAM, 64GB variant is available for Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999). The 4GB RAM, 64GB variant is also available at a low price of Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999) during the sale.

Price: Starting from Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999)

Asus ZenFone 5Z

The Asus ZenFone 5Z is down to Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999) for the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant during Flipkart sale. The ZenFone 5Z comes with a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. It also includes a dual rear camera setup along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

Honor 10

The Honor 10 128GB is also down to Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999) on Flipkart. The smartphone comes with an exchange offer with up to Rs. 18,000 instant discount. It features a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by Huawei's Kirin 970 processor, supported by 6GB of RAM. It comes with a dual camera setup at the rear and a 24-megapixel selfie camera.

Price: Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999)

