Amazon Great Republic Day sale is now live for the company's Prime subscribers. The Republic Day special sale will kick off for everyone else at midnight tonight. The four-day sale promises hundreds of great deals on smartphones, laptops, Amazon devices, and other electronics. Amazon has tied up with SBI Card to offer 10 percent instant discount worth up to Rs. 1,500 (minimum purchase of Rs. 5,000) during the Great Republic Day sale this week. The offers mentioned below are available only to Amazon Prime members right now.

Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2021 - Best offers on mobile phones

Apple iPhone 12 mini (Rs. 64,490)

Amazon isn't offering a flat discount on Apple's iPhone 12 mini, but SBI credit card users can avail an instant discount worth Rs. 4,500 on the phone. This will bring down the effective price to as low as Rs. 59,990. The bundled exchange offer can make the deal even sweeter with up to Rs. 12,400 as an additional instant discount. In case you were waiting for a discount to grab the iPhone 12 mini, now is your chance.

Buy now at: Rs. 59,990 (effective after SBI credit card discount)

OnePlus 8 (6GB, 128GB) (Rs. 39,999)

OnePlus 8 is down to Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999) during Amazon's Great Republic Day sale this week. The bundled exchange offer can take off another Rs. 12,400 (maximum) from the discounted price. OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch Fluid display with 90Hz refresh rate, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. It features a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and includes a 4,300mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999)

Samsung Galaxy M51 (Rs. 20,999)

Amazon Great Republic Day sale includes a coupon-based discount on the Samsung Galaxy M51. All you have to do is select the Rs. 2,000 discount on the product page, and you can grab the Galaxy M51 for as low as Rs. 20,999 (MRP Rs. 28,999). SBI credit card users can also avail an additional Rs. 1,500 discount on their purchase. Galaxy M51 features a large 6.7-inch sAMOLED Plus display, and includes a massive 7,000mAh battery. The phone comes with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 20,999 (effective after coupon discount)

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (Rs. 14,999)

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is down to Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999) during Amazon's Great Republic Day sale this week. That's around Rs. 1,000 less than its usual online selling price. Amazon's bundled exchange offer can take off another Rs. 12,400 (maximum) from the discounted price if you swap an old smartphone in working condition. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G chipset. It comes with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999)

Oppo Find X2 (Rs. 51,990)

Amazon is offering a coupon-based discount worth Rs. 13,000 on the Oppo Find X2, bringing down the effective price of the phone to as low as Rs. 51,990 (MRP Rs. 69,990) during the Great Republic Day 2021 sale this week. Oppo Find X2 comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone features a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 51,990 (effective after coupon discount)

Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2021 - Best offers on Amazon devices

Fire TV Stick (Rs. 2,799)

Amazon's Fire TV Stick (2020 model) is down to Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 4,999). You can use the Fire TV Stick to covert your regular TV into a smart one, and stream content across a wide range of apps and services. Fire TV Stick is easy to set up and use, and supports almost all major streaming services available in India. It comes with support for Dolby Atmos Audio, and a Bluetooth-based remote control.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

Kindle Paperwhite (10th generation) (Rs. 10,499)

If you love reading, you've got to try out the Kindle Paperwhite. Currently down to Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999), the new 10th generation Kindle Paperwhite is thinner, and waterproof. You can literally take it anywhere, thanks to its amazing battery life. Kindle Paperwhite offers 8GB of onboard storage and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Echo Dot (4th generation) smart bulb combo (Rs. 3,399)

Start your smart home adventures with this combination which consists of a smart speaker and a smart bulb. The Echo Dot (4th generation) and Wipro 9W smart LED bulb are currently selling at Rs. 3,399 (MRP Rs. 6,598) during Amazon's Great Republic Day sale this week. Amazon's Echo Dot is powered by Alexa which lets you operate the speaker using voice commands. You can play music, check the weather, ask questions, and even control your smart home equipment using simple voice commands.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,399 (MRP Rs. 6,598)

Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2021 - Best offers on electronics

Apple AirPods with charging case (Rs. 10,990)

In case you missed Amazon's last sale, you can again grab Apple's AirPods at a discounted price of Rs. 10,990 (MRP Rs. 14,900) during the Great Republic Day sale this week. SBI credit card users can avail another instant discount worth 10 percent on their purchase, bringing down the overall effective price to as low as Rs. 9,891.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,990 (MRP Rs. 14,900)

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones (Rs. 24,990)

Another deal that's back is the discount on the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones with active noise cancellation. The headphones are currently selling at Rs. 24,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990). In case you're in the market for a pair of headphones with great noise cancellation features, you can't go wrong with these.

Buy now at: Rs. 24,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

