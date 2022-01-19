Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022, Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Best Offers on Smartphones

Amazon and Flipkart are running their Republic Day 2022 special sales this week.

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 19 January 2022 12:39 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022, Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Best Offers on Smartphones

Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day 2022 special sales bring discounts on popular phones

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 will remain open until January 20
  • Flipkart Big Saving Days sale brings discounts, bundled offers on mobiles
  • We've handpicked the best deals and offers available on top mobile phones

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 and Flipkart Big Saving Days sales kicked off earlier this week. Both the online marketplaces are promising exciting deals during their first big sales of the year. If you're looking to upgrade your smartphone at a discount, we've handpicked the best smartphone deals on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 and Flipkart Big Saving Days. Make sure you consider the available bundled payment and exchange offers to lower the effective prices. Both Amazon and Flipkart are offering no-cost EMI payment options and additional discounts on exchanges.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Top offers on mobile phones

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G (Rs. 59,999)
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is selling at Rs. 55,999 (MRP Rs. 64,999) during Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2022. You can get an additional discount worth Rs. 5,000 using an SBI credit card, and an extra Rs. 5,000 discount on exchange value when you swap your old smartphone with the purchase. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI payment options and a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs. 19,900.

Buy now at: Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs. 64,999)

 

Realme Narzo 50A (Rs. 11,499)
Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 1,000 on the affordable Realme Narzo 50A smartphone during its Great Republic Day Sale 2022 this week. The discount is available in the form of a coupon that can be availed on the product page, and the discount will be applied automatically at checkout. Realme Narzo 50A also comes with a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs. 11,874. SBI card users are also eligible for an additional instant discount worth 10 percent (maximum Rs. 1,750).

Buy now at: Rs. 11,499 (MRP Rs. 13,990)

 

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (Rs. 25,999)
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is currently selling at Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 31,999) on Amazon during the ongoing Great Republic Day Sale. Amazon is offering a coupon-based discount worth Rs. 1,000. You can also grab another instant discount worth Rs. 4,500 if you choose to pay using an SBI credit card. The bundled exchange offer also promises a handsome instant discount worth up to Rs. 23,500. If you were looking for a decent deal to grab the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, this is a good time to buy it.

Buy now at: Rs. 25,999 (MRP Rs. 31,999)

 

Flipkart Big Saving Days January 2022 sale: Best offers on mobile phones

Apple iPhone 12 mini (Rs. 41,999)
Apple iPhone 12 mini is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 41,999 (MRP Rs. 59,900) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days 2022 sale this week. Flipkart is also offering a bundled exchange offer with up to Rs. 11,750 as an additional instant discount on the iPhone 12 mini. iPhone 12 mini comes with a dual rear camera setup, and a 12-megapixel front camera. The phone is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chipset.

Buy now at: Rs. 41,999 (MRP Rs. 59,900)

 

Realme GT Master Edition (Rs. 25,999)
Flipkart is selling the Realme GT Master Edition smartphone for Rs. 25,999. During the Big Saving Days 2022 sale, you can get an additional discount worth Rs. 4,000 when you pay online using any debit or credit card. This brings down the effective price of the phone to as low as Rs. 21,999. Realme GT Master Edition is also available with a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs. 19,450.

Buy now at: Rs. 25,999 (MRP Rs. 26,999)

 

Realme C11 2021 (Rs. 7,499)
Realme C11 2021 (2GB, 32GB) is currently selling at Rs. 7,499 (MRP Rs. 7,999) during the Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 sale this week. You can also get another instant discount worth up to Rs. 6,950 when you exchange your old smartphone with your purchase. ICICI Bank cardholders can avail of an additional 10 percent additional instant discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 7,499 (MRP Rs. 7,999)

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Sale, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022, Flipkart, Flipkart sale, Big Saving Days 2022
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he is not shopping online. He has written about deals and e-commerce in India for many years, as well as covering social media and breaking technology news. More
COVIDTests.gov: White House Soft-Launches COVID-19 Test Request Website
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, 120W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022, Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Best Offers on Smartphones
