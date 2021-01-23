Amazon Great Republic Day 2021 sale is ending at midnight tonight. The Republic Day special sale kicked off earlier this week with exclusive early access to Prime members. In case you missed the first few days, you still have some time to grab a bunch of deals on popular mobile phones, laptops, audio gear, and other electronics on Amazon's Great Republic Day sale until midnight. We've handpicked the best deals and offers available on the last day of Amazon's Republic Day special sale. SBI credit cardholders can avail 10 percent instant discount on their purchases.

Amazon Great Republic Day sale - Best offers on mobile phones on the last day

Apple iPhone 12 mini (Rs. 64,490)

Amazon isn't offering a flat discount on Apple's iPhone 12 mini, but SBI credit card users can avail an instant discount worth Rs. 4,500 on the phone. This will bring down the effective price to as low as Rs. 59,990. The bundled exchange offer can make the deal even sweeter with up to Rs. 12,400 as an additional instant discount. In case you were waiting for a discount to grab iPhone 12 mini, now is your chance.

Buy now at: Rs. 59,990 (effective after SBI credit card discount)

OnePlus 8 (6GB, 128GB) (Rs. 39,999)

OnePlus 8 is down to Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999) during Amazon's Great Republic Day sale this week. The bundled exchange offer can take off another Rs. 12,400 (maximum) from the discounted price. OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch Fluid display with 90Hz refresh rate, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. It features a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and includes a 4,300mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999)

Samsung Galaxy M51 (Rs. 20,999)

Amazon Great Republic Day sale includes a coupon-based discount on Samsung Galaxy M51. All you have to do is select the Rs. 2,000 discount on the product page, and you can grab the Galaxy M51 for as low as Rs. 20,999 (MRP Rs. 28,999). SBI credit card users can also avail an additional Rs. 1,500 discount on their purchase. Galaxy M51 features a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display, and includes a massive 7,000mAh battery. The phone comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Buy now at: Rs. 20,999 (effective after coupon discount)

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (Rs. 14,999)

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is down to Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999) during Amazon's Great Republic Day sale this week. That's around Rs. 1,000 less than its usual online selling price. Amazon's bundled exchange offer can take off another Rs. 12,400 (maximum) from the discounted price if you swap an old smartphone in working condition. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset. It comes with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999)

Oppo Find X2 (Rs. 51,990)

Amazon is offering a coupon-based discount worth Rs. 13,000 on the Oppo Find X2, bringing down the effective price of the phone to as low as Rs. 51,990 (MRP Rs. 69,990) during the Great Republic Day 2021 sale this week. Oppo Find X2 comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 51,990 (effective after coupon discount)

Amazon Great Republic Day sale - Top offers on Amazon devices, electronics

Fire TV Stick (Rs. 2,799)

Amazon's Fire TV Stick (2020 model) is down to Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 4,999). You can use the Fire TV Stick to convert your regular TV into a smart one, and stream content across a wide range of apps and services. Fire TV Stick is easy to set up and use and supports almost all major streaming services available in India. It comes with support for Dolby Atmos Audio, and a Bluetooth-based remote control.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

Kindle Paperwhite (10th generation) (Rs. 10,499)

If you love reading, you've got to try out the Kindle Paperwhite. Currently down to Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999), the new 10th-generation Kindle Paperwhite is thinner, and waterproof. You can literally take it anywhere, thanks to its amazing battery life. Kindle Paperwhite offers 8GB of onboard storage and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Echo Dot (4th generation) smart bulb combo (Rs. 3,399)

Start your smart home adventures with this combination that consists of a smart speaker and a smart bulb. The Echo Dot (4th generation) and Wipro 9W smart LED bulb are currently selling at Rs. 3,399 (MRP Rs. 6,598) during Amazon's Great Republic Day sale this week. Amazon's Echo Dot is powered by Alexa that lets you operate the speaker using voice commands. You can play music, check the weather, ask questions, and even control your smart home equipment using simple voice commands.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,399 (MRP Rs. 6,598)

Samsung 27-inch curved-screen monitor (Rs. 14,449)

Working or learning from home? You could probably add another display to your workstation. Samsung's 27-inch curved-screen monitor is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 17,499 (MRP Rs. 31,000). You can grab an additional coupon-based discount of Rs. 3,050, bringing down the effective price to as low as Rs. 14,499. The monitor offers a full-HD resolution and support for AMD FreeSync.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,499 (MRP Rs. 31,000)

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones (Rs. 24,990)

Another deal that's back is the discount on the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones with active noise cancellation. The headphones are currently selling at Rs. 24,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990). In case you're in the market for a pair of headphones with great noise cancellation features, you can't go wrong with these.

Buy now at: Rs. 24,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.