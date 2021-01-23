Technology News
loading

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals on Mobile Phones, Electronics Available Today

Less than 12 hours left to grab great deals on Amazon's Republic Day 2021 special sale.

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 23 January 2021 11:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals on Mobile Phones, Electronics Available Today

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Amazon's Republic Day special has entered its last day today

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day sale will end at midnight tonight
  • We've handpicked the best deals available on January 23
  • SBI credit card users can avail 10 percent additional discount

Amazon Great Republic Day 2021 sale is ending at midnight tonight. The Republic Day special sale kicked off earlier this week with exclusive early access to Prime members. In case you missed the first few days, you still have some time to grab a bunch of deals on popular mobile phones, laptops, audio gear, and other electronics on Amazon's Great Republic Day sale until midnight. We've handpicked the best deals and offers available on the last day of Amazon's Republic Day special sale. SBI credit cardholders can avail 10 percent instant discount on their purchases.

Amazon Great Republic Day sale - Best offers on mobile phones on the last day

Apple iPhone 12 mini (Rs. 64,490)
Amazon isn't offering a flat discount on Apple's iPhone 12 mini, but SBI credit card users can avail an instant discount worth Rs. 4,500 on the phone. This will bring down the effective price to as low as Rs. 59,990. The bundled exchange offer can make the deal even sweeter with up to Rs. 12,400 as an additional instant discount. In case you were waiting for a discount to grab iPhone 12 mini, now is your chance.

Buy now at: Rs. 59,990 (effective after SBI credit card discount)

OnePlus 8 (6GB, 128GB) (Rs. 39,999)
OnePlus 8 is down to Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999) during Amazon's Great Republic Day sale this week. The bundled exchange offer can take off another Rs. 12,400 (maximum) from the discounted price. OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch Fluid display with 90Hz refresh rate, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. It features a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor, and includes a 4,300mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999)

Samsung Galaxy M51 (Rs. 20,999)
Amazon Great Republic Day sale includes a coupon-based discount on Samsung Galaxy M51. All you have to do is select the Rs. 2,000 discount on the product page, and you can grab the Galaxy M51 for as low as Rs. 20,999 (MRP Rs. 28,999). SBI credit card users can also avail an additional Rs. 1,500 discount on their purchase. Galaxy M51 features a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display, and includes a massive 7,000mAh battery. The phone comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Buy now at: Rs. 20,999 (effective after coupon discount)

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (Rs. 14,999)
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is down to Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999) during Amazon's Great Republic Day sale this week. That's around Rs. 1,000 less than its usual online selling price. Amazon's bundled exchange offer can take off another Rs. 12,400 (maximum) from the discounted price if you swap an old smartphone in working condition. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset. It comes with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999)

Oppo Find X2 (Rs. 51,990)
Amazon is offering a coupon-based discount worth Rs. 13,000 on the Oppo Find X2, bringing down the effective price of the phone to as low as Rs. 51,990 (MRP Rs. 69,990) during the Great Republic Day 2021 sale this week. Oppo Find X2 comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 51,990 (effective after coupon discount)

Amazon Great Republic Day sale - Top offers on Amazon devices, electronics

Fire TV Stick (Rs. 2,799)
Amazon's Fire TV Stick (2020 model) is down to Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 4,999). You can use the Fire TV Stick to convert your regular TV into a smart one, and stream content across a wide range of apps and services. Fire TV Stick is easy to set up and use and supports almost all major streaming services available in India. It comes with support for Dolby Atmos Audio, and a Bluetooth-based remote control.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

Kindle Paperwhite (10th generation) (Rs. 10,499)
If you love reading, you've got to try out the Kindle Paperwhite. Currently down to Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999), the new 10th-generation Kindle Paperwhite is thinner, and waterproof. You can literally take it anywhere, thanks to its amazing battery life. Kindle Paperwhite offers 8GB of onboard storage and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Echo Dot (4th generation) smart bulb combo (Rs. 3,399)
Start your smart home adventures with this combination that consists of a smart speaker and a smart bulb. The Echo Dot (4th generation) and Wipro 9W smart LED bulb are currently selling at Rs. 3,399 (MRP Rs. 6,598) during Amazon's Great Republic Day sale this week. Amazon's Echo Dot is powered by Alexa that lets you operate the speaker using voice commands. You can play music, check the weather, ask questions, and even control your smart home equipment using simple voice commands.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,399 (MRP Rs. 6,598)

Samsung 27-inch curved-screen monitor (Rs. 14,449)
Working or learning from home? You could probably add another display to your workstation. Samsung's 27-inch curved-screen monitor is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 17,499 (MRP Rs. 31,000). You can grab an additional coupon-based discount of Rs. 3,050, bringing down the effective price to as low as Rs. 14,499. The monitor offers a full-HD resolution and support for AMD FreeSync.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,499 (MRP Rs. 31,000)

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones (Rs. 24,990)
Another deal that's back is the discount on the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones with active noise cancellation. The headphones are currently selling at Rs. 24,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990). In case you're in the market for a pair of headphones with great noise cancellation features, you can't go wrong with these.

Buy now at: Rs. 24,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Great Republic Day Sale, Republic Day 2021
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he is not shopping online. He has written about deals and e-commerce in India for many years, as well as covering social media and breaking technology news. More
IBM Hit by Rare Sales Decline in Software Units, Posts Disappointing Quarterly Revenue

Related Stories

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals on Mobile Phones, Electronics Available Today
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone Models Available at Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount With This Offer
  2. Beeper Brings 15 Chat Apps Including iMessage Into a Single Inbox
  3. Alphabet Shutting Down Loon, That Used Balloon Alternative to Cell Towers
  4. Realme C20 With Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  5. LG K42 With a Military-Grade Build, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  6. Soundcore Infini Pro Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched in India
  7. Nokia ‘Quicksilver’ Specifications Tipped by Geekbench, Include 6GB RAM
  8. JBL C115 TWS Earbuds With Up to 21 Hours Playback Time Launched in India
  9. Honor Refreshes MagicBook 14, MagicBook 15 With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs
  10. Samsung Galaxy F62, Galaxy M02 Spotted on India Support Page
#Latest Stories
  1. IBM Hit by Rare Sales Decline in Software Units, Posts Disappointing Quarterly Revenue
  2. Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google CEOs Invited to EU Hearing on Big Tech on February 1
  3. TikTok Asked to Block Users With Unverified Age in Italy Following Death of 10-Year-Old Girl
  4. Samsung Galaxy F62, Samsung Galaxy M02 Spotted on India Support Page; Hints at Imminent Launch
  5. iPhone 12, Other iPhone Models Available at Up to Rs. 16,000 Discount at Maple Online and Offline Stores
  6. Honor MagicBook 14 2021, MagicBook 15 2021 Notebooks With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  7. Signal App Getting Features That Mimic WhatsApp Experience
  8. Samsung Said to Consider $10-Billion Texas Chipmaking Plant
  9. Motorola Edge S with Snapdragon 870 SoC Goes Up for Reservations Ahead of Launch
  10. Apple Said to Plan Thinner MacBook Air With MagSafe Charger in Mac Lineup Reboot
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com