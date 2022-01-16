Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 is now live for Prime members. The Republic Day special sale will open up for everyone else at midnight tonight and will continue until January 20. Amazon's first big sale of the year promises exciting discounts on top mobile phones, laptops, TVs, and other electronics. We've handpicked some of the best tech deals and offers you can grab on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 today. Don't forget to check out all the bundled payment and exchange offers available across a wide range of products.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Best offers on mobile phones

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G (Rs. 59,999)

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is selling at Rs. 55,999 (MRP Rs. 64,999) during Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2022. You can get an additional discount worth Rs. 5,000 using an SBI credit card, and an extra Rs. 5,000 discount on exchange value when you swap your old smartphone with the purchase. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI payment options and a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs. 19,900.

Buy now at: Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs. 64,999)

Realme Narzo 50A (Rs. 11,499)

Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 1,000 on the affordable Realme Narzo 50A smartphone during its Great Republic Day Sale 2022 this week. The discount is available in the form of a coupon that can be availed on the product page, and the discount will be applied automatically at checkout. Realme Narzo 50A also comes with a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs. 11,874. SBI card users are also eligible for an additional instant discount worth 10 percent (maximum Rs. 1,250).

Buy now at: Rs. 11,499 (MRP Rs. 13,990)

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (Rs. 25,999)

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is currently selling at Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 31,999) on Amazon during the ongoing Great Republic Day Sale. Amazon is offering a coupon-based discount worth Rs. 1,000. You can also grab another instant discount worth Rs. 4,500 if you choose to pay using an SBI credit card. The bundled exchange offer also promises a handsome instant discount worth up to Rs. 23,500. If you were looking for a decent deal to grab Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, this is a good time to buy it.

Buy now at: Rs. 25,999 (MRP Rs. 31,999)

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Top offers on Amazon devices

Amazon Kindle 10th Gen (Rs. 6,799)

Amazon Kindle 10th Gen is currently down to Rs. 6,799 (MRP Rs. 7,999) during Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale 2022 this week. The Ebook reader comes with a 6-inch display and inbuilt light. If you love reading and want to switch to a more compact and easier way to read more, the Kindle is an ideal product for you.

Buy now at: Rs. 6,799 (MRP Rs. 7,999)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (Rs. 3,499)

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 3,499 (MRP Rs. 5,999) during the Great Republic Day Sale 2022. The streaming media player can turn your dumb TV into a smart TV, with support for all major online streaming services in India. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. If you're already into the Amazon Alexa ecosystem, adding a Fire TV Stick 4K only makes sense.

Buy now at: Rs. 3,499 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Best offers on electronics

Redmi 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV (Rs. 30,001)

If you're looking for an affordable smart TV around Rs. 30,000, the Redmi 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV is currently available at an effective price of Rs. 30,001 on Amazon. You simply need to claim a coupon on the product listing page, and a discount of Rs. 2,998 will be applied on the listed price. You can also swap an older TV model, and receive another additional instant discount worth Rs. 2,450.

Buy now at: Rs. 30,001 (MRP Rs. 44,999)

Samsung The Serif Series 55-inch QLED TV (Rs. 79,990)

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 brings a discount worth Rs. 10,000 on Samsung's premium The Serif Series 55-inch QLED TV in the form of a coupon. The discount will be automatically applied during checkout, and you can also swap an old TV to get an additional discount worth up to Rs. 2,450. Please note that this is a 2020 model. If you were eyeing this stylish TV all this while, and the price kept you on the fence, now is a good time to grab one.

Buy now at: Rs. 79,990 (MRP Rs. 1,63,900)

