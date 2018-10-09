Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is now open exclusively for Prime members. The sale will be available for everyone starting midnight tonight but Prime members can start their festive season shopping a little early. The sale includes hundreds of deals on smartphones, LED TVs, speakers, laptops and a lot more. Amazon has tied up with State Bank of India to offer 10 percent instant discount and additional cashback for its customers.

As a limited period offer, Amazon is also offering 10 percent extra cashback on all purchases made above Rs. 6,000. This offer is only valid for today. When you purchase anything worth Rs. 6,000 or more, you'll be eligible to receive 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 1,000 in your Amazon Pay wallet within three days after your product gets shipped. This will be valid only when you pay for your purchase online itself.

State Bank of India debit card users can get 10 percent instant discount and additional cashback worth up to Rs. 6,000. If your total purchases are less than Rs. 50,000 during the entire sale, you'll receive 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2,000. If you spend more than Rs. 50,000 during the sale, you can receive a flat discount of Rs. 2,000 along with extra cashback worth up to Rs. 6,000.

What Is Amazon Prime Membership and How You Can Sign Up for It?

We're scanning through hundreds of deals that have just gone live on Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale to bring you the best ones. Here are some of the top offers that are currently available for Prime members:

Apple iPhone X 64GB

Apple's iPhone X is now available at Rs. 69,999 (MRP Rs.95,390) on Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. If you're not willing to spend an awful lot of money on the new iPhone XS or the iPhone XS Max, the iPhone X is still a great option at this price. Bundled offers include an exchange offer and an extra cashback worth Rs. 1,000 in your Amazon Pay wallet that is valid only for today. You can also pay using a State Bank of India debit card to get a 10 percent instant discount and additional cashback worth up to Rs. 6,000 if you spend more money during the sale. Amazon is also offering a free one-time screen replacement with all smartphones sold on its platform during the Great Indian Festival sale.

Price: Rs. 69,999 (MRP Rs.95,390)

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

The iPhone 8 64GB is down to Rs. 53,999 (MRP Rs. 67,940) on Amazon right now while the iPhone 8 Plus 64GB is available at a discounted price of Rs. 64,999 (MRP Rs. 77,560). You can use the available exchange and payment offers to get additional discounts on your purchase. These last year's iPhone models seem like a good buy at these discounted prices.

Price: Rs. 53,999 (MRP Rs. 67,940)

OnePlus 6

The OnePlus 6 is finally available at a discount. The 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is down to Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 34,999). The 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant is available at Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999). The OnePlus 6 features a dual rear camera setup and a 6.28-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. Although the OnePlus 6T is set to launch later this month, the OnePlus 6 is still a good option at the Rs. 30,000 price point considering the speculations around OnePlus 6T sporting a higher price tag at launch.

Price: Starting from Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 34,999)

Panasonic 49-inch and 55-inch 4K smart LED TV

Panasonic's latest 55-inch 4K smart LED TV is available at a discounted price of Rs. 87,990 (MRP Rs. 129,900). The bundled exchange offer can help knock off another Rs. 9,752 (maximum) from the listed price. This 2018 model comes with two HDMI ports and a single USB port. It supports Wi-Fi connectivity and allows mirroring select mobile devices. You can also use a mobile app to control the TV. In case you're more comfortable with a slightly smaller variant, the 49-inch 4K smart LED TV is also down to Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 99,000). It includes three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Price: Rs. 87,990 (MRP Rs. 129,900) and Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 99,000)

Sony 49-inch Bravia 4K smart LED TV

Amazon is running a Deal of the Day for Sony's 49-inch Bravia 4K smart LED TV. The TV is available at a discounted price of Rs. 69,990 (MRP Rs. 84,900) just for Prime members today. The bundled payment methods will make the deal even sweeter. The same TV usually retails at the Rs. 74,000 price point. Sony's 49-inch Bravia 4K smart LED TV features three HDMI ports and three USB ports. It comes with Sony's Clear Audio+ technology that promises a better sound experience.

Price: Rs. 69,990 (MRP Rs. 84,900)

Amazon Echo speakers

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is a great time to grab Amazon's own products at a discounted price. The company's Echo smart speakers are currently available at good prices. The Amazon Echo is down to Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999) while the latest third-generation Echo Dot is available at Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 4,499). The bigger Amazon Echo Plus speaker is down to Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) and the Echo Spot, which comes with a display, is available now at Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999). In case you're confused which smart speaker you should get, try the Echo Dot if you're just starting out and want to experiment. If you already have an Echo Dot, you may consider expanding with another Echo Dot or the bigger Echo speaker. If you're willing to go all in and want to setup a proper home automation system, the Echo Plus is a good starting point.

Price: Starting from Rs. 2,999 (MRP RS. 4,499)

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon's Fire TV Stick can help make your dumb TV feel smarter. Currently down to Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 3,999), the Fire TV Stick fits into an HDMI slot on your TV and runs a bunch of apps that let you stream content, browse the web, play games, and do more. At this price, it's a no-brainer. Even if you have a smart TV, and if it lacks the apps you mostly use, the Fire TV Stick can add more value.

Price: Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

Amazon Kindle e-readers

Amazon's Kindle e-readers are available as a 'Deal of the Day' selection for Prime members today. The Kindle Paperwhite is down to Rs. 8,249 (MRP Rs. 10,999) and the regular Kindle e-reader is available at Rs. 4,699 (MRP Rs. 5,999). In case you don't know which one to pick, get the Kindle Paperwhite if you read in the dark since it comes with a backlight. If you want a cheaper version with no backlight, the regular Kindle e-reader is for you.

Price: Starting from Rs. 4,699 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

JBL 2.0 Wireless Soundbar

The JBL 2.0 Wireless Soundbar is down to Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 11,990) on Amazon. If you own a big-screen TV and you're not impressed with the sound quality (no one really is), you'll find a soundbar like this really useful. JBL's 2.0 soundbar offers a surround sound and supports HDMI connectivity. You don't have to worry about complicated home theatre-like cable connections. You can also stream music from a mobile device using a Bluetooth connection.

Price: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 11,990)

Samsung Galaxy S9 (4GB, 128GB)

Samsung's Galaxy S9 is down to Rs. 44,990 (MRP Rs. 66,000) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The bundled exchange offer promises an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 18,900. The Galaxy S9 comes with a dual camera setup and a 5.8-inch quad HD+ super AMOLED display. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box and includes a 3,000 mAh battery.

Price: Rs. 44,990 (MRP Rs. 66,000)

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE BT NC wireless headphones If you missed it last time, the Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE BT NC wireless headphones are again available at a discounted price of Rs. 7,490 (MRP Rs. 14,990) on Amazon. Expect these to run out pretty quickly, if previous sales are an indication. The deal is available only to Prime members as a 'Deal of the Day'.

Price: Rs. 7,490 (MRP Rs. 14,990)

Huawei P20 Pro (6GB, 128GB)

The Huawei P20 Pro is down to Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 69,999) on Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. This particular variant comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can get another instant discount worth Rs. 15,900 (maximum) by exchanging your old used smartphone (in working condition) with your purchase. The Huawei P20 Pro comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear and a 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED display.

Price: Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 69,999)

LG 49-inch 4K smart LED TV

LG's latest 49-inch 4K smart LED TV is down to Rs. 65,900 (MRP Rs. 84,990) on Amazon right now. This is a 2018 model and features 4K active HDR support and includes three HDMI ports along with a single USB port. The TV comes with LG's new Ai ThinQ features that combine artificial intelligence with apps and services to enhance your overall viewing experience.

Price: Rs. 65,900 (MRP Rs. 84,990)

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi's Mi A2 is available at a discounted price for the first time since launch. The smartphone is down to Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,499) on Amazon right now. The bundled exchange offer promises another instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,150. The Mi A2 features a dual rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel front-facing camera. It comes with 5.99-inch full HD+ display and supports dual SIM options.

Price: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,499)

