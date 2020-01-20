Amazon and Flipkart are running their Republic Day 2020 special sales this week. Amazon's Great Indian Sale and Flipkart's Republic Day Sale 2020 will be open until January 22. Both the sales are offering hundreds of deals across all major product categories. Today, we've handpicked some of the best deals and offers you can grab on popular smartphones during Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day 2020 special sales this week. To make the most out of these sales, make sure you use the available bundled offers in the form of payment and exchange offers.

Apple iPhone XS 64GB

iPhone XS is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 89,900) during Flipkart's Republic Day 2020 sale. It might be a slightly older phone but if you were waiting for an iPhone to buy with a budget of Rs. 49,999, the iPhone XS isn't a terrible option at this price point. You can save another Rs. 14,050 (maximum) from the listed price by swapping your old smartphone with your purchase.

Price: Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 89,900)

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 Pro is available at a discounted price during Amazon's Great Indian Sale 2020. The 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 8 Pro is now selling at Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999). If you're willing to swap your old smartphone, you can get an additional Rs. 1,000 off and Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option for 6 months with the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Price: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Samsung Galaxy A50s

The Samsung Galaxy A50s is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 24,900) during Amazon's Great Indian Sale 2020. The smartphone is available with bundled offers in the form of no-cost EMI payment options and additional exchange offers. If you're looking to exchange your old smartphone, Amazon is offering up to Rs. 11,400 off as an additional instant discount.

Price: Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 24,900)

iPhone XR

Apple's iPhone XR 64GB is down to Rs. 42,900 (MRP Rs. 49,900) during the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 this week. The phone typically sells at a price point of Rs. 44,999 online. You can also get instant discount worth up to Rs. 7,050 when you swap your old smartphone with the purchase. No-cost EMI options are also available with major credit cards and SBI credit card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount.

Price: Rs. 42,900 (MRP Rs. 49,900)

Redmi K20

Xiaomi's popular Redmi K20 smartphone is down to Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999) during Flipkart's Republic Days sale. This is the same price we saw during previous sales on Flipkart. In case you missed it, here's another chance. The Redmi K20 comes with a pop-up selfie camera and a 48-megapixel triple camera setup at the rear.

Price: Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999)

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung's older Galaxy S9 (4GB, 64GB) smartphone is down to Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 62,500) on Flipkart right now. The smartphone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 9810 chipset, supported with 4GB of RAM. It comes with a single 12-megapixel rear camera along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 62,500)

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T (8GB, 128GB) is down to Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999) for a limited period on Amazon during the Great Indian Sale 2020. You can also grab an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 7,050 by exchanging your old mobile phone with the OnePlus 7T. SBI credit card users are also eligible for an additional 10 percent additional discount.

Price: Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999)

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a series has again received discounts on Flipkart during the Flipkart Republic Day 2020 sale. The Google Pixel 3a 64GB is down to Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999). You can get an additional Rs. 14,000 (maximum) discount on exchanging an old smartphone. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB is down to Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 44,999) on Flipkart right now. These discounts on Google Pixel 3a series phones are better than the previous sale.

Price: Starting at Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

Black Shark 2

The Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone is selling at Rs. 29,999 during Flipkart's sale. The gaming smartphone comes with a 6.39-inch display and a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 chipset, supported by 6GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 45,999)

Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi's popular Redmi Note 7S (4GB, 64GB) is selling Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999) during the Flipkart Republic Day 2020 sale. Flipkart is also offering an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 9,500 on the Redmi Note 7S if you swap your old smartphone with the purchase. Redmi Note 7S comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

Asus 6Z

The Asus 6Z is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999) for the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant on Flipkart right now. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera and comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery. Asus 6Z is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. Flipkart is also offering an instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,050 when you exchange your old smartphone with your purchase.

Price: Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999)

Vivo Z1 Pro

Flipkart is selling the Vivo Z1 Pro (4GB, 64GB) at a discounted price of Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. 15,990) during the Republic Day 2020 sale on Flipkart this week. The bundled exchange offer on the Vivo Z1 Pro can help take off another Rs. 10,750 (maximum) from the listed price. Flipkart is also offering 10 percent additional discount when you pay for your purchase online using any payment method.

Price: Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. 15,990)

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung's Galaxy A50 is down to Rs 14,999 (MRP Rs. 21,000) during Flipkart's Republic Day special sale this week. Flipkart is offering another instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,050 with the Galaxy A50. Samsung Galaxy A50 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display and a triple rear camera setup. It is powered by the company's Exynos 9610 SoC and includes a 4,000mAh battery.

Price: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 21,000)

OnePlus 7 Pro

Amazon India is currently selling the OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB, 256GB) at a discounted price of Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 52,999). What's more? SBI credit card users can avail another instant discount worth 10 percent with the OnePlus 7 Pro for a limited period. No-cost EMI payment options are also available with select credit and debit cards.

Price: Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 52,999)

Honor 20

Honor 20 (6GB, 128GB) is being sold at Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999) during Amazon's Great Indian Sale 2020 this week. The phone was earlier sold at Rs. 32,999 before it received a price cut that brought down the price to Rs. 24,999. If you've been eyeing the Honor 20, now is probably a good time to grab one. You can swap your old smartphone and get up to Rs. 7,050 as an additional instant discount. SBI credit cardholders are eligible for an additional instant discount of 10 percent.

Price: Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999)

Vivo V17 Pro

Vivo V17 Pro is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 27,990 (MRP Rs. 32,990) during Amazon India's Great Indian Sale this week. The smartphone comes with a bundled exchange offer that can help sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 8,050. No-cost EMI options are also available with select major credit cards. Vivo V17 Pro features a quad rear camera setup and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 675 SoC.

Price: Rs. 27,990 (MRP Rs. 32,990)

Samsung Galaxy M30

The 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant of the Galaxy M30 is available at Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 16,490) during Amazon's Great India Sale 2020. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup at the rear along with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Galaxy M30 is powered by Samsung's Exynos 7904 SoC, supported with 4GB of RAM. The bundled exchange offer can take off another Rs. 7,050 (maximum) from the listed price.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 16,490)

