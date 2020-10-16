Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 sale is now open for Prime members. The month-long festive season sale will go live for everyone else at midnight tonight. Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale is offering hundreds of deals and bundled offers this year, but not all of them are worth your time and money. We've handpicked some of the best deals on mobile phones, TVs, headphones, Amazon devices, and other electronics that are available today.

For its Great Indian Festival 2020 sale, Amazon has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent additional instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users. This discount is capped at Rs. 1,750 per credit card and Rs. 1,250 for debit cards, for minimum orders worth Rs. 5,000. Make sure you use the available bundled offers that come in the form of exchange discounts, no-cost EMI options to further lower the effective prices of the products you're buying during the Great Indian Festival sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 sale - Best deals on mobile phones today

iPhone 11 (Rs. 47,999)

Apple's iPhone 11 is down to Rs. 47,999 (MRP Rs. 64,900) during the Great Indian Festival sale on Amazon today. This is the lowest price we've seen on the iPhone 11 so far. Amazon's listing assures you'll receive EarPods and the power adapter in the box, which means these aren't fresh units with new MRP stickers.

Amazon was briefly also bundling a free pair of AirPods with the iPhone 11 at a slightly higher price, but that ship seems to have sailed, at least for now. You can still buy the iPhone 11 at its lowest price on Amazon right now, and purchase AirPods at a discounted price on Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, and end up with a similar deal.

Buy now for: Rs. 47,999 (MRP Rs. 64,900)

OnePlus 8 (Rs. 39,999)

OnePlus 8 (6GB, 128GB) is selling at Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2020 sale this week. HDFC Bank credit and debit card users can avail 10 percent additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 1,750. Amazon is bundling an exchange offer that can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 16,400.

Buy now for: Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999)

Redmi Note 9 (Rs. 12,999)

Pro Redmi Note 9 Pro has received a discount for the first time since launch. The affordable Xiaomi phone is down to Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) during Amazons' Great Indian Festival sale this week. You can swap an old mobile phone and receive another additional discount of up to Rs. 11,950. Redmi 9 Pro comes with a large 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Buy now for: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Samsung Galaxy M51 (Rs. 22,499)

Samsung's Galaxy M51 is a part of Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. It's available at a discounted price of Rs. 22,499 (MRP Rs. 28,999) during Amazon's festive season sale this week. You can also swap an old mobile phone and receive another discount worth up to Rs. 16,400. Galaxy M51 comes with a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display, and a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It also features a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Buy now for: Rs. 22,499 (MRP Rs. 28,999)

Oppo A52 (Rs. 15,990)

Oppo A52 is down to Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 20,990) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale. The bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 11,950. The phone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a hole-punch display design. The optics include a 12-megapixel quad rear camera along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Oppo A52 comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM.

Buy now for: Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 20,990)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Rs. 45,999)

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy S20 FE can be yours at an effective price of Rs. 45,999 during Amazon's Great Indian Festival this week, if you pay using an HDFC Bank card (instant discount of Rs. 4,000). Amazon is also offering a no cost EMI option for up to 9 months. You can make it even better by swapping an old smartphone for an additional instant discount worth Rs. 16,400 (maximum).

Buy now for: Rs. 45,999 (effective)

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 sale - Best deals on electronics

Samsung 50-inch Wondertainment Series 4K smart TV (Rs. 46,990)

If you're eyeing a big-screen 4K smart TV at a not-so-big price, the Samsung 50-inch Wondertainment series 4K smart TV is available for as low as Rs. 46,990 (MRP Rs. 68,400) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. With the bundled exchange offer, you can save as much as Rs. 16,000 (maximum) by swapping your old TV with the purchase.

Buy now for: Rs. 46,990 (MRP Rs. 68,400)

Philips 58-inch 6600 series 4K TV (Rs. 39,999)

Another affordable option in a similar range is the Philips 58-inch 6600 series 4K TV (2020 model), down to Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 1,19,990) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale this week. The smart TV comes with 3 HDMI ports and two USB ports, and comes with Netflix, Prime Video, and other apps. Swapping an old TV can fetch you another instant discount worth up to Rs. 11,000 while HDFC Bank credit and debit card users can avail 10 percent instant discount.

Buy now for: Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 1,19,990)

LG 43-inch 4K smart TV (Rs. 34,990)

LG's 43-inch 4K smart LED TV is selling at Rs. 34,990 (MRP Rs. 52,990) on Amazon this week. The bundled exchange offer comes with another instant discount worth up to Rs. 11,000. The TV includes three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Buy now for: Rs. 34,990 (MRP Rs. 52,990)

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop (Rs. 50,990)

Asus' TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop is down to Rs. 50,990 (MRP Rs. 71,990) on Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2020 sale. The laptop is powered by AMD's Ryzen 5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 out-of-the-box. The graphics are handled by Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card with 4GB of video RAM.

Buy now for: Rs. 50,990 (MRP Rs. 71,990)

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones (Rs. 19,980)

In case you missed the Prime Day sale, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II active noise-cancelling wireless headphones are again down to Rs. 19,980 (MRP Rs. 29,363) on Amazon this week. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on these headphones in 2020. If you've been looking for a great pair of wireless headphones with active noise cancellation features below Rs. 20,000, you just can't go wrong with this one.

Buy now for: Rs. 19,980 (MRP Rs. 29,363)

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale - Best deals on Amazon devices

Fire TV Stick (Rs. 1,999)

All of Amazon's Fire TV Stick models in India are currently selling at discounted prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 sale this week. The recently introduced Fire TV Stick Lite is down to Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 3,999) while the all-new Fire TV Stick model is selling at Rs. 2,499 (MRP Rs. 4,999). If you've got a 4K TV, grab the Fire TV Stick 4K at a discounted price of Rs. 3,599 (MRP Rs. 5,999).

Buy now for: Starts at Rs. 1,999

Echo smart speakers (Rs. 1,999 onwards)

Talking of Amazon devices, the company's Echo lineup of smart speakers are also available with attractive discounts during the Great Indian Festival sale this week. The third-generation Echo Dot is down to Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 4,499) which is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the smart speaker. The third-generation Echo is selling at Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999).

Buy now: Starts at Rs. 1,999

Kindle e-readers (Rs. 6,499 onwards)

Amazon is also offering discounts on its Kindle e-readers during the Great Indian Festival sale this week. Kindle Paperwhite is available for Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999). This variant comes with a built-in light and it's waterproof. The 10th generation Kindle with built-in light is also down to Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 7,999).

Buy now: Starting at Rs. 6,499

Stay tuned to our updates for more great deals from Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale this week.

Amazon and Flipkart have great deals on iPhone 11, Galaxy S20+ this week, but will there be enough stocks? We discussed this on last week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.