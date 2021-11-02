Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale has entered its last day today. If you're looking to shop online during Dhanteras, you can still grab great deals on Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021 sale. We've handpicked the best deals and offers that are available on the final day of Amazon's month-long festive season sale. Amazon Great Indian Festive sale is offering a 10 percent instant discount to ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and RuPay cardholders. Amazon's sale offers the perfect opportunity to grab your favourite electronics at a discounted price.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 Sale - Best mobile phone offers on Dhanteras

Apple iPhone 11 (Rs. 43,999)

In case you missed the first few weeks of the sale, you can still grab the iPhone 11 at a low effective price during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021 sale. Currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 43,999 (MRP Rs. 54,900), the iPhone 11 64GB also comes with a bundled exchange offer with a discount capped at Rs. 15,000 (depends on your location and the type of device you're willing to swap). You can also pick from no-cost EMI payment options, available with select cards.

Samsung Galaxy M12

In case you're in the market for an affordable smartphone this festive season, the Samsung Galaxy M12 is currently available for Rs. 9,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999). The bundled exchange offer can sweeten the deal by up to another Rs. 9,000. Samsung Galaxy M12 comes with a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1. The phone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 850 chipset, supported by 4GB of RAM.

iQoo Z3 5G (Rs. 17,990)

iQoo Z3 5G is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 22,990) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021 sale. The smartphone comes with a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs. 15,000. iQoo Z3 5G is powered by Snapdragon 768G SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. It supports 55W FlashCharge technology which can charge your phone super quick. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI payment option for up to 9 months along with 6 months of free screen replacement with the iQoo Z3 5G.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (Rs. 44,990)

Amazon is still selling the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 at Rs. 44,990 (MRP Rs. 86,000) during its Great Indian Festival sale. Galaxy Note 20 also comes with an exchange offer capped at Rs. 12,350 along with a no-cost EMI plan and ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and RuPay card instant cashback offers. The smartphone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 990 chipset, supported by 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 10-megapixel front-facing camera.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale - Best deals on Amazon devices during Dhanteras 2021

Fire TV Stick (Rs. 2,399)

Amazon is offering discounts on both the third-generation as well as the 4K version. The latest third-generation Fire TV Stick is down to Rs. 2,399 while the 4K version can be yours for just Rs. 2,999 this month. Getting the latter makes more sense since it's more powerful and usable when you choose to upgrade to a 4K TV later on (in case you don't have one already).

Kindle e-readers (Rs. 6,299)

Today is the last day to grab some decent discounts on Kindle e-book readers. The 10th generation Kindle is the most affordable of the lot, currently down to Rs. 6,299 (MRP Rs. 7,999) while the 10th generation Kindle Paperwhite is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 10,299) on the Great Indian Festival sale in October. The all-new Kindle Oasis 10th generation model is also down to Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999).

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale - Best electronics offers on Dhanteras 2021

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro (Rs. 8,990)

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro TWS earphones can be yours for as low as Rs. 6,990 if you pay using ICICI Bank or Kotak Mahindra Bank cards. The TWS earphones are currently selling at Rs. 8,990 during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021 sale. This is the lowest effective price we've seen on these TWS earbuds since launch.

iPad Air 2020 (Rs. 46,900)

In case you missed the initial deal on last year's iPad Air model, you still have a chance to score a decent deal with bundled offers. Apple's iPad Air 2020 model is currently down to Rs. 46,900 (MRP Rs. 54,900). The iPad Air 2020 comes with Apple's A14 Bionic chipset, and a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. You can swap an old tablet and receive an additional instant discount worth Rs. 13,750 (depending on your device and location).

