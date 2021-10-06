Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale has been running since October 2, but with the Navratri season now starting the sale is expected to kick into higher gear. We've seen a number of amazing offers on Amazon for mobile accessories and here are some of the best deals and discounts on products that we really liked.

Mobile accessories are among the gadgets and appliances on sale at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021. The big sale is offering some of the best-selling and daily-utility products at steal-deal prices. Whether you are looking for a powerful pair of headphones, a powerbank, or even a screen protector, there are some great deals to be found.

Deals include offers on products from Redmi, OnePlus, and PockSockets, among others. Amazon is offering discounts of up to 40 percent as well as giving additional benefits such as gift cards, cashbacks, and no cost EMIs. An instant discount of 10 percent is further being offered to HDFC bank cardholders on select purchases.

We picked some deals on daily utility mobile accessories from the Festival, which is Amazon's Diwali sale.

Mi Power Bank 3i 20000mAh (Sandstone Black) with Redmi Earphone (Black)

With this combo offer you get two great products from Xiaomi bundled together at a really good price. This set has a power bank and a pair of earphones. At the time of writing, it is available for Rs. 1,998 against an MRP of Rs. 2,798. The power bank offers triple port output to charge multiple devices, and supports Type-C input.

On the other hand, the wired Redmi earphones come with a built-in mic and extend clear audio. These are both pocket friendly options to start with, bundled together at a particularly attractive price.

Buy the Mi Power Bank 3i 20000mAh (Sandstone Black) with Redmi Earphone (Black) now

Doubledicestore Back Camera Lens Protector Premium Tempered Glass Compatible for iPhone 11

This easy to install lens protector is compatible with your iPhone 11. It lends full screen coverage, except for the corners, and protects the screen from scratches. The tempered glass is also anti-fingerprint and has 9H hardness, which means it will last long. You can buy it right now for Rs. 150 while the MRP is Rs. 599.

We are already used to covering the front display and putting a case on our phones, but getting a scratch on your camera is pretty much a death knell for it — of course, the phone makers do use tough materials for just this reason, but given how much you're spending on the phone, putting in a little extra to keep it safe is always a good idea.

Buy the Doubledicestore Back Camera Lens Protector now

TheGiftKart Transparent Crystal Clear Back Cover for Samsung Galaxy M21 / M21 2021 Edition / M30s

Especially made for Samsung Galaxy M21 / M21 2021 Edition / M30s, this back cover extends optimum protection to your phone. Made from top-grade silicone material, it is not just sturdy but also has a sheen to it that adds to the aesthetics, preventing your phone from looking unnecessarily bulky. It is available for Rs. 195 on Amazon, while the MRP is Rs. 599.

This is a good looking cover at a very reasonable price normally, and with the discount, it gets elevated to a must-buy accessory, if you're using one of Samsung's very popular M-series phones.

Buy TheGiftKart Transparent Crystal Clear Back Cover now

PopSockets Basic PopGrip – Black

Simple, chic, durable—this pop socket from PopGrip is meant to go well with any of your phones. It ensures a firm grip, acts a stand, lets you take selfies easily, and offers a smooth stick-on that does not leave behind any traces. This is an original PopGrip item. Buy it right now to avail 14 percent off—for Rs. 429.

PopSockets have become a must have accessory that make easier to use your phone one-handed, and also add a splash of colour and personality to your devices. If you haven't tried one so for then the sale is the best time to get one cheaply, and if you're a fan already? Then this is a good chance to build your collection.

Buy PopSockets Basic PopGrip – Black now

Multipurpose Mobile Phone Ring Holder & Stand

This stand is a multipurpose mobile stand that can be used in cars, placed on tables or simply carried along while still stuck to the phone. It comes with a finger ring that promotes the mobility. It stand is multi-angular and can be rotated and positioned as desired. The aluminum material and minimal design further add to its appeal. You can buy it right now for Rs. 371 (MRP Rs. 999) from Amazon.

Buy Multipurpose Mobile Phone Ring Holder & Stand now

DOMO nMount R1 Cell Phone Ring

This ring can be fixed onto your phone to use as a stand or cable winder. It can also be used to avoid theft by placing your finger in the ring while using your phone in crowded places. It can also be held onto while taking selfies. The phone ring can rotate 360 degrees, letting you use it as desired.

Although the mount usually retails for Rs. 390, as a part of the Amazon Great Indian festival sale, it it currently available for Rs. 169, at the time of writing.

Buy DOMO nMount R1 Cell Phone Ring now

boAt Rockerz 510 Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphones with Mic (Furious Blue)

The furious blue, on-ear headphones from boAt feature soft faux leather on its ear pads while lending a powerful, thumping sound. They come with dual connectivity, Bluetooth as well as a master control board that lets you play/ pause music, change tracks, answer/ reject calls, and control volume. Otherwise priced at Rs. 1,099, they are available for Rs. 3,490 during the ongoing sale.

Buy boAt Rockerz 510 Wireless headphones now

boAt Rockerz 255 Pro in-Ear Earphones

This teal-green coloured pair of wireless, in-ear headphones from BoAt is comfortable, stylish and offers superior performance. It can simply be worn around the neck, where it sits in a stylish and comfy fashion. The headphones extend powerful sound in HD. The boAt Rockerz 255 Pro also features Bluetooth V5.0 and offers quick full charge in only one hour.

Buy boAt Rockerz 255 Pro in-Ear Earphones now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.