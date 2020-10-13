Technology News
  Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sales: All the Top Deals and Offers Previewed So Far

Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sales: All the Top Deals and Offers Previewed So Far

Amazon and Flipkart will start their first round of festive season sales from this week.

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 13 October 2020 13:25 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sales: All the Top Deals and Offers Previewed So Far

Amazon and Flipkart have been offering a preview of some of their major upcoming deals and offers

Highlights
  • Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale will kick off from October 17
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 sale will go live from October 16
  • Amazon and Flipkart have revealed major deals ahead of the sales

Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 sales are starting this week. Both the festive season sales will bring hundreds of deals with discounts, flash sales, and bundled offers on mobile phones, headphones, laptops, TVs, and other electronics. Continuing with last year's trend, both Amazon and Flipkart have revealed some of the major upcoming deals and offers ahead of the sales. This makes it easier for consumers to make an early buying decision, and it helps online marketplaces attract more customers.

We've rounded up some of the top deals and offers that will go live during Great Indian Festival 2020 and Big Billion Days 2020 sales this week. Remember, the below prices will be available only when the sales kick off and not right now. We've also linked the offers to pages on our website where you can easily find features, prices, and our in-depth review (if we've tested that particular device).

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 sale - Top deals previewed so far

Mobile phones:

Apple iPhone 11 - Under Rs. 50,000 (MRP Rs. 68,300)
Samsung Galaxy M51 - Rs. 22,499 (MRP Rs. 28,999)
Redmi Note 9 Pro - Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max - Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999)
Samsung Galaxy M31 - Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 15,499)
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite - Rs. 37,999 (MRP Rs. 43,000)
OnePlus 8 - Starting at RS. 39,999 (6GB, 128GB)
Oppo Find X2 - Rs. 18,000 off on prepaid transactions

Electronics:

HP Pavilion Gaming Core i5 - Rs. 62,990 (MRP Rs. 75,929)
Sony ZV 1 - Rs. 67,990 (MRP Rs. 77,990)
TP Link Deco M4 router system - Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999)
LG Ultragear monitor - Rs. 20,699 (MRP Rs. 32,000)
Samsung The Serif series 55-inch 4K TV - Rs. 99,999 (MRP Rs. 1,63,900)
Echo Dot with smart bulb combo - Rs. 2,299
Fire TV Stick Lite - Under Rs. 3,000 (MRP RS. 3,999)
Echo Show 8 - Under Rs. 10,000 (MRP Rs. 12,999)
Fire TV Stick 4K - Rs. 3,599 (MRP Rs. 5,999)
Samsung 55-inch smart TV - Rs. 49,999
Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K TV - Rs. 58,999 (MRP Rs. 1,09,900)

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 sale - Top offers revealed so far

Samsung Galaxy S20+ - Rs. 49,999
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ - Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 85,000)
Redmi K20 Pro - Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 28,999)
Mi 10 (8GB, 256GB) - Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 59,999)
Poco X2 - Rs. 16,499 (MRP RS. 18,999)
Poco M2 Pro - Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)
Oppo A5s - Rs. 1,000 off on online payments
Oppo A31 - Rs. 10,990 (MRP Rs. 12,990)
Oppo Reno 2F - Extra Rs. 1,000 off on online payments
Infinix Hot 9 Pro - Rs. 9,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999)
Moto E7 Plus - Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)
Motorola One Fusion+ - Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999)
Motorola Edge+ - Rs. 64,999 (MRP Rs. 89,999)
LG G8X - Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 70,000)

Electronics:

Samsung The Frame smart TVs - Starting at Rs. 72,990
Samsung The Serif TVs - Starting at Rs. 64,990
Samsung convertible inverter ACs - Starting at Rs. 27,990
Laptops - Up to 60 percent off
Headphones, speakers - Up to 80 percent off

Stay tuned to our coverage of Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 sales as we'll bring you the best tech deals from both the sales when they kick off this week.

Amazon and Flipkart will have great deals on iPhone 11, Galaxy S20+ this week, but will there be enough stocks? We discussed this on last week's episode of Orbital, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Further reading: Amazon, Flipkart, Great Indian Festival, Big Billion Days

Further reading: Amazon, Flipkart, Great Indian Festival, Big Billion Days
Comment
 
 

