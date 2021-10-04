Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 and Flipkart Big Billion Days sales are offering deals and offers on smartphones across all price points. In case you're looking to upgrade or buy a new smartphone, these online festive season sales on Amazon and Flipkart are a perfect opportunity to score a great deal. We've handpicked the best deals available on mobile phones during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale right now. You should act fast though — while the sales will run for a while, we've seen specific deals run out from time to time. While Amazon's sale will last for a full month, Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2021 sale will end on October 10. Besides discounts, both the festive season sales on Amazon and Flipkart are also offering bundled exchange and payment offers that can further reduce these discounted prices.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale - Best offers on smartphones

Apple iPhone 11 (Rs. 38,999)

Apple's iPhone 11 is still down to Rs. 38,999 on Amazon during its Great Indian Festival 2021 sale. This is the lowest price we've seen on the 64GB variant since it launched in India. Amazon's sale is also offering a bundled exchange offer that can further add an instant discount of up to Rs. 12,350 on the iPhone 11.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Rs. 36,990)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is down to its all-time low price of Rs. 36,990 (MRP Rs. 74,999) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021 sale this week. That's a pretty decent discount on the Galaxy S20 FE 5G after its last price cut. The bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 12,350. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and a triple rear camera setup.

Apple iPhone XR (Rs. 32,999)

Apple's iPhone XR is down to Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 47,900) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2021 sale this month. In case you're looking to switch to iOS at a price point around Rs. 30,000, the iPhone XR is still a great device for you. Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale in October comes with a bundled exchange offer worth up to Rs. 12,350 on the iPhone XR.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (Rs. 44,990)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 at Rs. 44,990 (MRP Rs. 86,000) during its Great Indian Festival sale this month. Galaxy Note 20 also comes with an exchange offer capped at Rs. 12,350 along with a no-cost EMI plan and HDFC Bank instant cashback offer. The smartphone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 990 chipset, supported by 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 10-megapixel front-facing camera.

iQoo Z3 5G (Rs. 17,990)

Vivo sub-brand iQoo's Z3 5G is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 17,990 for the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant. The phone is available with a series of interesting bundled offers including up to 9 months of no-cost EMI plans, free screen replacement coverage for six months, and a bundled exchange offer. iQoo Z3 5G is powered by Snapdragon 768G SoC, and comes with 55W FlashCharge support.

Redmi Note 10 Pro (Rs. 16,499)

Xiaomi's smartphones don't really receive big discounts during promotional sales, but that's probably because they're already on the affordable side. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is now selling at a discounted price of Rs. 16,499 (MRP Rs. 19,999) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2021 sale. The bundled exchange offer can knock off another Rs. 12,350 (maximum) if you're looking to upgrade from an older smartphone. Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 732G, supported by 6GB of RAM.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale - Best offers on mobile phones

Apple iPhone 12, 12 mini (From Rs. 38,999)

Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are selling at discounted prices during Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2021 sale this week. The iPhone 12 (64GB) is down to Rs. 49,999 while the iPhone 12 mini (64GB) can be yours for as little as Rs. 38,999. These are the lowest prices we've seen on the iPhone 12 series models since they launched in India. The prices are so good that these deals are going to run out pretty soon. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 also includes bundled exchange offers worth up to Rs. 15,800 on both the iPhone 12 models.

Apple iPhone SE (Rs. 26,999)

Flipkart's deal on the iPhone SE went live just ahead of the Big Billion Days 2021 sale. You can still buy the iPhone SE at a discounted price of Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 39,900) on Flipkart. If you're looking to upgrade, you can get another instant discount worth up to Rs. 15,800 on the iPhone SE. If you're looking for an affordable iPhone model with a smaller display, the iPhone SE might be just right for you.

Google Pixel 4a

A Big Billion Days sale is incomplete without an offer on a Pixel smartphone. This year, Flipkart's big festive season sale is offering the Google Pixel 4a at Rs. 25,999 (MRP Rs. 31,999). That's around Rs. 1,000 less than its most recently updated price. You can further sweeten the deal by paying with an Axis Bank or an ICICI Bank credit or debit card for a 10 percent instant discount. The bundled exchange offer can also knock off another Rs. 15,800 (maximum) from the listed value. What's more? You can grab Google Nest Mini at just Re. 1 additional and Google Pixel Buds A-series at Rs. 4,999 when you add them to the cart alongside the Pixel 4a.

Poco X3 Pro (Rs. 16,999)

Poco X3 Pro (6GB, 128GB) is down to Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 23,999) during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale this week. The Android-based smartphone is also eligible for an exchange offer, capped at Rs. 15,800. Poco X3 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 860 chipset, and features a large 5,160mAh battery.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion (Rs. 19,999)

The recently launched Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is available at a discounted price of Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999) during Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2021 sale this week. Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, supported by 6GB of RAM. The phone comes with a large 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor. You can avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount when you pay using Axis Bank or ICICI Bank cards.

