Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days sales are back. Amazon and Flipkart festive sales will kick off from September 29. Amazon will offer early access to Prime members starting 12pm (noon) on September 28, whereas Flipkart will unlock its mobile phone deals on September 30. Both the online retail giants have already revealed some of the major upcoming offers on mobile phones. Apart from discounts, both Amazon and Flipkart will provide bundled offers for smartphones in the form of exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options, cashback, and other deals.

Here are all the mobile phone offers that will be available on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale:

OnePlus

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale will offer discounts on the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. OnePlus 7 will be discounted by Rs. 3,000, whereas the OnePlus 7 Pro will be discounted by Rs. 4,000. This means that the OnePlus 7 (6GB, 128GB) will be down to Rs. 29,999, while the OnePlus 7 Pro base variant will be available at Rs. 44,999. Amazon hasn't revealed if the high-end variants of these phones will also receive discounts.

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy M30 will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 11,000) during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale. The Galaxy Note 9 will be available at Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 73,600). The recently launched Galaxy M30s will also be listed with an Amazon Pay cashback worth Rs. 1,000.

Besides these, Samsung Galaxy M10 will be down to Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 9,290), whereas the Galaxy M20 will be listed at Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 11,290). Additionally, Amazon will offer an extra Rs. 6,000 over the normal exchange value of your older smartphone when you buy the new Galaxy Note 10.

Asus

Asus has teamed up with Flipkart to offer its smartphones at discounted prices during the upcoming Big Billion Days 2019 sale. The Asus 6Z (6GB, 64GB) will be available at a price of Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 31,999) while the 8GB RAM, 256GB variant will be sold at Rs. 35,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999).

The Asus 5Z will also receive a discount of Rs. 5,000 on all variants. The Asus Max Pro M1 and the Asus Max M1 (3GB, 32GB) will be offered with a discount worth Rs. 500. The discount will be applicable to all variants of the phone. The Asus Max M2 will receive discounts worth Rs. 1,000 during the Big Billion Days 2019 sale as well.

Realme

Realme's popular smartphones will be available at discounted prices during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale next week. The discounts are similar to the company's Festive Days sale that will be available on their official website.

Realme C2, Realme 5, and Realme 3 Pro will be sold with a discount of Rs. 1,000 during the Big Billion Days sale. Flipkart will offer a discount worth Rs. 1,991 on the Realme 2 Pro, whereas the Realme 5 Pro will carry a discount worth Rs. 1,000 on all prepaid orders. Realme U1 and Realme 5 (both variants) will also be listed with a discount worth Rs. 1,000.

Xiaomi

Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2019 sale will provide an additional Rs. 1,000 off on exchange value of your old smartphone when you buy a new Redmi Note 7 Pro. The Redmi K20 will be available at Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999) along with a bunch of bundled offers. Redmi K20 Pro will also be sold at Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 28,999) during the Big Billion Days 2019 sale while the Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available at Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999).

Motorola

Lenovo-owned Motorola will provide discounts on the Motorola One Vision and Motorola One Action during Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2019 sale. The Motorola One Action will be available at Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999), while the Motorola One Vision will be sold with a discount worth Rs. 5,000. The Moto G7 will be listed with a discount of Rs. 7,500 during the sale.

Lenovo

The recently introduced Lenovo Z6 Pro will be offered with a discount worth Rs. 2,000. The Lenovo A6 Note will be down to Rs. 6,999 during the sale and the Lenovo K10 Note could be up for grabs at Rs. 11,999. The budget phone, Lenovo K9, will be sold at Rs. 6,499.

Apple

Neither Amazon nor Flipkart has revealed the exact pricing for Apple's iPhone models during the upcoming sales. However, Flipkart is teasing 'lowest prices' on all popular iPhone models in India. During previous sales, Flipkart offered a discount on the iPhone XR.