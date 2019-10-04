Today is the last day of the first round of festive season sales on Amazon and Flipkart. Both Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale and Big Billion Days 2019 sales will end at midnight tonight. Amazon and Flipkart have already claimed how their respective festive sales have broken their previous records. In case you're joining in late, Amazon and Flipkart are offering a large number of deals and offers on smartphones, laptops, TVs, tablets, headphones, and more. Today is your last chance to grab your favourite gadgets at a discounted price.

Amazon and Flipkart festive sales: Best offers on mobile phones available on the last day

OnePlus 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7 Pro (6GB, 128GB) is now down to Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 49,999). Just like the OnePlus 7, this phone also comes with a bundled exchange offer with a maximum instant discount worth Rs. 13,000. OnePlus 7 Pro features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch 90Hz display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Price: Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 49,999)

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi's Redmi K20 series phones are also available with discounts and bundled offers on the Flipkart sale. The Redmi K20 (6GB, 64GB) can be yours for as low as Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999). You can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 14,000 using the bundled exchange offer. The Redmi K20 Pro (6GB, 128GB) is available at a lower price of Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 28,999). The phone comes with a pop-up selfie camera and is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Price: Starting at Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999)

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a series have received discounts on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale this week. The Google Pixel 3a 64GB is down to Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999). You can get an additional Rs. 14,000 (maximum) discount on exchanging an old smartphone. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB is down to Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 44,999) on Flipkart right now.

In our review, both Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL scored a rating of 8 out of 10. Both the phones offer excellent cameras along with a bunch of good software features. You're also guaranteed software updates for three years.

Price: Starting at Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi's popular Redmi Note 7S (4GB, 64GB) down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999) during the Flipkart sale. Flipkart is also offering an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 9,500 on the Redmi Note 7S if you swap your old smartphone with the purchase. Redmi Note 7S comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor.

When we tested the Redmi Note 7S, we rewarded it a rating of 8 out of 10. We loved the phone's premium design and its decent battery life. The Redmi Note 7S also features decent cameras and offers a smooth overall performance. However, we didn't like the spam-filled ads on MIUI and the lack of fast charger in the retail box.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung's Galaxy A50 is down to Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 21,000) during the sale until October 4. Flipkart is offering another instant discount worth up to Rs. 15,000 with the Galaxy A50. Samsung Galaxy A50 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display and a triple rear camera setup. It is powered by the company's Exynos 9610 SoC and includes a 4,000mAh battery.

When we reviewed the Galaxy A50 earlier this year, we loved the phone's great looks, display, and its impressive battery life. The phone received an overall rating of 8 out of 10 in our in-depth review.

Price: Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 21,000)

Vivo Z1 Pro

Flipkart is selling the Vivo Z1 Pro (4GB, 64GB) at a discounted price of Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. 15,990) during the Big Billion Days sale. The bundled exchange offer on the Vivo Z1 Pro can help take off another Rs. 12,000 (maximum) from the listed price. Axis Bank credit and debit card users and ICICI Bank credit card users can avail a 10 percent additional instant discount.

Price: Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. 15,990)

Vivo Z1x

The 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant of the Vivo Z1x is down to Rs. 16,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990) on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days 2019 sale this week. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 712 AIE SoC. The bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 14,000.

Price: Rs. 16,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung's Galaxy S9 is selling at Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 62,500) during the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 sale. The phone includes an exchange offer which promises another instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,000. The Galaxy S9 is powered by the company's Exynos 9810 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel front camera.

Price: Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 62,500)

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 (8GB, 256GB) is down to Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2019 sale. Amazon is also offering a bundled exchange offer that can help sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 13,000. Add the 10 percent SBI cards discount and you'll end up with a pretty good deal. It's worth mentioning here that the OnePlus 7T has also gone on sale in India from today, but if you want something cheaper, the OnePlus 7 isn't too bad either.

Price: Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999)

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is available at Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 73,600) in a Lightning Deal on Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. In case you're not too keen on spending a lot of money on the new Galaxy Note 10, the Galaxy Note 9 seems like a good phone at this price if you consider the bundled exchange and instant discount. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option with major credit cards while some debit cards can also pay via EMI. You'll also be eligible for a free one-time screen replacement for 1 year.

Price: Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 73,600)

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung's affordable Galaxy M30 is also a part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant of the Galaxy M30 is currently selling at Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 16,490). The bundled exchange offer carries a maximum instant discount worth Rs. 9,000. The Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display and a triple rear camera setup. The phone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 7904 chipset.

Price: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 16,490)

Redmi 7

In case you're looking for an affordable smartphone under Rs. 10,000, Xiaomi's Redmi 7 is available at Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2019 sale. You can swap your old smartphone (in working condition) to get a maximum instant discount worth Rs. 6,200. Redmi 7 comes with a 6.26-inch display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 SoC, supported by 2GB of RAM. The phone runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Price: Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999)

Realme U1

Another affordable smartphone that's available at a discounted price on Amazon's Great India Festival 2019 sale is the Realme U1. The phone is selling at Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999) for a limited period on Amazon. If you're upgrading, exchange your old smartphone and you can get up to Rs. 7,000 as an instant discount. The Realme U1 comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup. On the front, the phone features a 25-megapixel selfie camera. Realme U1 is powered by the MediaTek Hello P70 SoC.

Price: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Amazon and Flipkart festive sales: Best offers on electronics available on the last day

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case

Flipkart is selling Apple's AirPods with a wireless charging case at a discounted price of Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 18,900). You can avail the bundled payment offer by using an Axis Bank card or an ICICI credit card to grab another instant discount worth 10 percent.

Price: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 18,900)

MSI GF Core 15.6-inch gaming laptop

MSI GF Core 15.6-inch gaming laptop is available at a discounted price of Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 89,990) during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 sale this week. The laptop is powered by the 9th generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. The laptop comes with a 1TB conventional hard drive and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. The graphics are handled by Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050 card with 4GB of video RAM. The laptop includes a 15.6-inch full-HD LED display.

Price: Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 89,990)

Apple iPad (sixth-generation)

The sixth-generation Apple iPad is down to Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 28,000). This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on this variant of the iPad. The sixth-generation iPad supports Apple Pencil and features a 9.7-inch Retina Display. It is powered by the A10 Fusion chip. It's worth mentioning here that Apple also introduced a new, bigger iPad (2019) earlier this year which will start shipping in India later this week.

Price: Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 28,000)

Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II

The popular Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II wireless headphones with active noise cancellation are now down to Rs. 20,549 (MRP Rs. 29,362) for a limited period on Amazon. That's one of the lowest prices we've seen on these wireless headphones. If you travel a lot or work in a noisy environment, these headphones would be perfect for you.

Price: Rs. 20,549 (MRP Rs. 29,362)

Sony WH-1000XM3

An alternative to the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II, the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones are available at a low price of Rs. 20,490 (MRP Rs. 29,990) during Amazon's festive season sale this week. This is also one of the lowest prices we've seen on these headphones since they launched. In case you're confused between these and the Bose, here's our in-depth comparison to help you make a decision.

Price: Rs. 20,490 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE

If you're looking for a new pair of wireless headphones under the Rs. 10,000 price point, the Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE are available at Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 14,990) during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The headphones support Bluetooth 4.0 connections and feature active noise cancellation. The inbuilt battery can last up to 19 hours on a full charge.

Price: Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 14,990)

TCL 50-inch 4K smart Android TV

There are plenty of budget smart TVs in the market right now. One of these is the TCL 50-inch 4K smart TV that's currently selling at Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 64,990) during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. This is a 2019 model of the certified Android TV (Android 9.0) which comes with Alexa integration. The TV includes three HDMI ports and two USB ports. It comes with an 18-month standard warranty.

Price: Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 64,990)

Vu 49-inch full-HD smart LED TV

Vu's 49-inch full-HD smart LED TV is down to Rs. 27,270 (MRP Rs. 36,000) on Amazon right now. The TV includes an A+ grade IPS panel and supports 1920x1080 native resolution. It comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports. YouTube and Netflix apps run out-of-the-box and the TV includes a standard 1-year warranty from Vu.

Price: Rs. 27,270 (MRP Rs. 36,000)

Fire TV Stick

The good-old Fire TV Stick is back with a discount during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. Currently selling at Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 3,999), the Fire TV Stick is perfect way to smarten up your old-school dumb LED or LCD TV. It's probably one of the easiest ways to stream content on non-smart TVs. In case you have a 4K TV, grab the Fire TV Stick 4K at a discounted price of Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 5,999).

Price: Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

Amazon Echo (second generation)

The second-generation Amazon Echo smart speaker is now down to Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999). The speaker generally retails online at around Rs. 7,999. It's a good price in case you were on the fence all this while if you're looking to try out a smart speaker for your home. Amazon Echo is powered by the company's virtual assistant called Alexa. You can listen to music, control smart home equipment, ask questions, and do a lot more.

Price: Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999)

All-new Kindle 10th generation

The all-new Kindle 10th generation is down to Rs. 6,249 (MRP Rs. 7,999). The new variant was launched in India earlier this year and features a built-in light and 4GB of internal storage. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on this variant of the Kindle ebooks reader. As with all Kindle devices, the battery lasts a few weeks, depending on your usage. Amazon is also offering a three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited at just Rs. 2 with your purchase.

Price: Rs. 6,249 (MRP Rs. 7,999)

