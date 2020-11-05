Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 sale has now entered its final week. The festive season sale kicked off last month with hundreds of deals and offers on a large selection of mobile phones, laptops, TVs, Amazon devices, and other electronics. In case you missed the initial few phases of the sale, you still have time to pick up something for yourself or gifts for your loved ones until November 13. Amazon is calling this edition of the Great Indian Festival sale 'Finale Days'.

In its final week, Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale will offer 10 percent instant discount to SBI credit card holders (capped at Rs. 1,500 per card). We've handpicked the best deals and bundled offers that are available in the last phase of Amazon's Diwali 2020 special sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 sale - Best mobile phone offers on the last day

iPhone 11 (Rs. 50,999)

Apple's iPhone 11 is now selling at Rs. 50,999 (MRP Rs. 64,900) during the Great Indian Festival sale's 'Finale Days' phase on Amazon. The listing assures EarPods and wall charger in the box. In case you missed the deal earlier, you have another chance to grab the iPhone 11 at a discounted price.

Samsung Galaxy M51 (Rs. 22,499)

Samsung's Galaxy M51 is down to its lowest price ever on Amazon right now. The phone is listed at Rs. 22,499 and SBI credit card users can avail an additional instant discount worth Rs. 3,000, bringing the overall effective price below Rs. 20,000. You can also swap an old mobile phone and receive another discount worth up to Rs. 16,400.

OnePlus 8 (Rs. 39,999)

OnePlus 8 (6GB, 128GB) is still selling at Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2020 sale this week. State Bank of India credit card users can avail an additional instant discount worth 10 percent. Amazon is also bundling its exchange offer that can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 16,400.

Redmi Note 9 Pro (Rs. 12,999)

Redmi Note 9 Pro, the affordable Xiaomi phone, is down to Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. You can exchange an old mobile phone and receive another additional discount of up to Rs. 11,950. Redmi 9 Pro comes with a large 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Oppo A52 (Rs. 15,990)

Oppo A52 is still down to Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 20,990) on Amazon during the final phase of the Great Indian Festival sale. The bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 11,950. The phone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a hole-punch display design. The camera setup includes a 12-megapixel quad rear camera along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Oppo A52 comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale - Best deals on Amazon devices

Fire TV Stick models (Rs. 2,099 onwards)

Fire TV Stick Lite is down to Rs. 2,099 (MRP Rs. 3,999) while the all-new Fire TV Stick model is selling at Rs. 2,499 (MRP Rs. 4,999). If you've got a 4K TV, grab the Fire TV Stick 4K instead at a discounted price of Rs. 3,599 (MRP Rs. 5,999). Fire TV Sticks are a great way to convert your dumb TV into a smart one. You can install and run just about any major online streaming app on the platform, as well as games and other apps too.

Echo smart speakers (Rs. 2,249 onwards)

Amazon's Echo lineup of smart speakers is also available with attractive discounts during the Great Indian Festival sale right now. The third-generation Echo Dot is down to Rs. 2,249 (MRP Rs. 4,499). The all-new Echo Dot (fourth generation) is down to Rs. 3,249 (MRP Rs. 4,499) on Amazon right now. Amazon's Echo smart speakers are powered by the company's Alexa virtual assistant.

Kindle e-readers (Rs. 6,499 onwards)

Amazon is also offering discounts on its Kindle e-readers during the Great Indian Festival sale this week. Kindle Paperwhite is available for Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999). This variant comes with a built-in light and it's waterproof. The 10th generation Kindle with built-in light is also down to Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 7,999). Kindle e-readers are perfect if you love to read, especially when you're on the move. They're also perfect for gifting purposes, with Diwali around the corner.

Amazon Great Indian Festival - Best offers on electronics

Jabra Elite 65t TWS earphones (Rs. 3,999)

Jabra's Elite 65t TWS earphones are still available at their lowest price this year, at Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 15,499). These true wireless earbuds come with a charging case, and a promised total battery life of up to 15 hours.

Apple Watch Series 3 42mm (Rs. 18,900)

Apple Watch Series 3 is still available at a discounted price of Rs. 18,900 (MRP Rs. 23,900) during the last phase of the Great Indian Festival sale this week. You can avail additional discounts with bank offers, along with no-cost EMI options available with major payment methods. In case you're unwilling to spend nearly double the amount on the new Apple Watch SE, the Series 3 model is still a pretty decent option at this price.

Sony DSC-RX100M3 Cybershot (Rs. 38,990)

The Sony DSC-RX100M33 Cybershot point-and-shoot camera is down to Rs. 38,990 (MRP Rs. 53,890) in a Lightning Deal on Amazon right now. The camera features a 20.1-megapixel Exmor R CMOS sensor, and is powered by the Bionz X chipset. It also comes with an LCD display that can be rotated by up to 180 degrees for capturing selfies.

LG 43-inch 4K smart TV (Rs. 34,990)

LG's 43-inch 4K smart LED TV is selling at Rs. 34,990 (MRP Rs. 52,990) on Amazon this week. The bundled exchange offer comes with another instant discount worth up to Rs. 11,000. The TV includes three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

