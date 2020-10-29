Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 sale has entered its new Diwali special phase titled 'Gifting Happiness Days'. Amazon is looking to take on Flipkart's Big Diwali sale this week with hundreds of deals on popular mobile phones, laptops, earphones, TVs, and its own devices. The Diwali special edition of the Great Indian Festival sale will end on November 4 but the sale itself will continue running.

For its latest edition of the Great Indian Festival 2020 sale, Amazon has tied up with several banks including Citibank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank to give away 10 percent instant discount during the sale. RuPay card users are also eligible for this offer. We've handpicked some of the best deals you can grab on Amazon's Diwali special festive season sale today.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 sale - Best offers on mobile phones

iPhone 11 (Rs. 49,999)

Apple's iPhone 11 is again down to Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 64,900) during the Great Indian Festival sale's 'Gifting Happiness Days' phase on Amazon. The listing assures EarPods and wall charger in the box. In case you missed the deal earlier, you have another chance to grab the iPhone 11 at a discounted price. Amazon is also offering an exchange discount worth up to Rs. 16,400 with the iPhone 11 during its Diwali special sale.

Buy now for: Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 64,900)

Samsung Galaxy M51 (Rs. 22,499)

Samsung's Galaxy M51 is down to its lowest price ever on Amazon right now. The phone is listed at Rs. 22,499 and Citibank, ICICI Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank cardholders can avail an additional instant discount worth Rs. 3,000, bringing the overall effective price below Rs. 20,000.

You can also swap an old mobile phone and receive another discount worth up to Rs. 16,400. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on this phone. Galaxy M51 comes with a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display, and a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Buy now for: Rs. 22,499 (MRP Rs. 28,999)

OnePlus 8 (Rs. 39,999)

OnePlus 8 (6GB, 128GB) is still selling at Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2020 sale this week. Citibank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and RuPay card users can avail an additional instant discount worth 10 percent. Amazon is also bundling its exchange offer that can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 16,400.

Buy now for: Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999)

Redmi Note 9 Pro (Rs. 12,999)

Redmi Note 9 Pro, the affordable Xiaomi phone, is down to Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. You can exchange an old mobile phone and receive another additional discount of up to Rs. 11,950. Redmi 9 Pro comes with a large 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Buy now for: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Oppo A52 (Rs. 15,990)

Oppo A52 is again down to Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 20,990) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale. The bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 11,950. The phone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a hole-punch display design. The optics include a 12-megapixel quad rear camera along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Oppo A52 comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM.

Buy now for: Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 20,990)

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale - Best deals on Amazon devices

Fire TV Stick models (Rs. 2,099 onwards)

The recently introduced Fire TV Stick Lite is down to Rs. 2,099 (MRP Rs. 3,999) while the all-new Fire TV Stick model is selling at Rs. 2,499 (MRP Rs. 4,999). If you've got a 4K TV, grab the Fire TV Stick 4K instead at a discounted price of Rs. 3,599 (MRP Rs. 5,999). Fire TV Sticks are a great way to convert your dumb TV into a smart one. You can install and run just about any major online streaming app on the platform, as well as games and other apps too.

Buy now for: Starts at Rs. 2,099

Echo smart speakers (Rs. 2,249 onwards)

Amazon's Echo lineup of smart speakers is also available with attractive discounts during the Great Indian Festival sale right now. The third-generation Echo Dot is down to Rs. 2,249 (MRP Rs. 4,499). The all-new Echo Dot (fourth generation) is down to Rs. 3,249 (MRP Rs. 4,499) on Amazon right now. Amazon's Echo smart speakers are powered by the company's Alexa virtual assistant.

Buy now: Starts at Rs. 2,249

Kindle e-readers (Rs. 6,499 onwards)

Amazon is also offering discounts on its Kindle e-readers during the Great Indian Festival sale this week. Kindle Paperwhite is available for Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999). This variant comes with a built-in light and it's waterproof. The 10th generation Kindle with built-in light is also down to Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 7,999). Kindle e-readers are perfect if you love to read, especially when you're on the move. They're also perfect for gifting purposes, with Diwali around the corner.

Buy now: Starting at Rs. 6,499

Amazon Great Indian Festival - Best offers on electronics

Jabra Elite 65t TWS earphones (Rs. 3,999)

Jabra's Elite 65t TWS earphones are down to their lowest price this year, at Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 15,499). These true wireless earbuds come with a charging case, and a promised total battery life of up to 15 hours.

Buy now for: Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 15,499)

Apple Watch Series 3 42mm (Rs. 18,990)

Amazon is matching Flipkart's offer on Apple Watch Series 3 42mm. The smartwatch is available at a discounted price of Rs. 18,990 (MRP Rs. 23,900) during the latest phase of the Great Indian Festival sale this week. You can avail additional discounts with bank offers, along with no-cost EMI options available with major payment methods.

Buy now for: Rs. 18,990 (MRP Rs. 23,900)

Sony DSC-RX100M3 Cybershot (Rs. 38,990)

The Sony DSC-RX100M33 Cybershot point-and-shoot camera is down to Rs. 38,990 (MRP Rs. 53,890) in a Lightning Deal on Amazon right now. The camera features a 20.1-megapixel Exmor R CMOS sensor, and is powered by the Bionz X chipset. It also comes with an LCD display that can be rotated by up to 180 degrees for capturing selfies.

Buy now for: Rs. 38,990 (MRP Rs. 53,890)

LG 43-inch 4K smart TV (Rs. 34,990)

LG's 43-inch 4K smart LED TV is selling at Rs. 34,990 (MRP Rs. 52,990) on Amazon this week. The bundled exchange offer comes with another instant discount worth up to Rs. 11,000. The TV includes three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Buy now for: Rs. 34,990 (MRP Rs. 52,990)

