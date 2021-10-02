Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale is now live for Prime members. The month-long festive season sale brings hundreds of deals on popular mobile phones, laptops, tablets, wearables, TVs, and other electronics. Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021 sale will open up for everyone else from October 3. We've handpicked some of the best deals and offers available on the first day of the Great Indian Festival sale for Prime subscribers. Amazon has teamed up with HDFC Bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users. Remember, the following deals and offers will be accessible to Prime members only.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale - Best offers on mobile phones

Apple iPhone 11 (Rs. 38,999)

Apple's iPhone 11 is down to Rs. 38,999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale. This is the lowest price we've seen on the 64GB variant since it launched in India. Amazon's sale is also offering a bundled exchange offer that can further add an instant discount of up to Rs. 15,000 (depending on the phone brand and model, condition, and even your location) on the iPhone 11. Paying with an HDFC Bank card can fetch another 10 percent instant discount.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Rs. 36,990)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is down to its all-time low price of Rs. 36,990 (MRP Rs. 74,999) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021 sale this week. That's a pretty decent discount on the Galaxy S20 FE 5G after its last price cut. The bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 15,000. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and a triple rear camera setup.

Apple iPhone XR (Rs. 32,999)

Apple's iPhone XR is down to Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 47,900) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2021 sale this month. In case you're looking to switch to iOS at a price point around Rs. 30,000, the iPhone XR is still a great device for you. Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale in October comes with a bundled exchange offer worth up to Rs. 15,000 on the iPhone XR.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (Rs. 44,990)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 at Rs. 44,990 (MRP Rs. 86,000) during its Great Indian Festival sale this month. Galaxy Note 20 also comes with an exchange offer capped at Rs. 15,000 along with a no-cost EMI plan and HDFC Bank instant cashback offer. The smartphone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 990 chipset, supported by 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 10-megapixel front-facing camera.

iQoo Z3 5G (Rs. 17,990)

Vivo sub-brand iQoo's Z3 5G is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 17,990 for the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant. The phone is available with a series of interesting bundled offers including up to 9 months of no-cost EMI plans, free screen replacement coverage for six months, and a bundled exchange offer. iQoo Z3 5G is powered by Snapdragon 768G SoC, and comes with 55W FlashCharge support.

Redmi Note 10 Pro (Rs. 16,499)

Xiaomi's smartphones don't really receive big discounts during promotional sales, but that's probably because they're already on the affordable side. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is now selling at a discounted price of Rs. 16,499 (MRP Rs. 19,999) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2021 sale. The bundled exchange offer can knock off another Rs. 15,000 (maximum) if you're looking to upgrade from an older smartphone. Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by Snapdragon 732G, supported by 6GB of RAM.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale - Best deals on Amazon devices

Fire TV Stick (Rs. 2,199)

The Great Indian Festival 2021 sale is a good time to grab Amazon's devices at discounted prices. If you're buying a new TV this year or already have a dumb TV at home, make it into a smart one by installing the Fire TV Stick. Amazon is offering discounts on both the third-generation as well as the 4K version. The latest third-generation Fire TV Stick is down to Rs. 2,199 while the 4K version can be yours for just Rs. 2,999 this month. In any case, getting the latter makes more sense since it's more powerful and usable when you choose to upgrade to a 4K TV later on (considering you don't have one already).

Kindle e-readers (Rs. 6,299)

If you love reading, you should grab a Kindle ebook reader. Amazon is offering discounts on its range of Kindle devices during the Great Indian Festival 2021 sale this month. The 10th generation Kindle is the most affordable of the lot, currently down to Rs. 6,299 (MRP Rs. 7,999) while the 10th generation Kindle Paperwhite is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 10,299) on the Great Indian Festival sale in October. The all-new Kindle Oasis 10th generation model is also down to Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999).

Echo smart speakers

Amazon's entire lineup of Echo smart speakers are selling at a discounted price during the Great Indian Festival sale in October. The key highlights are the Echo Show 5 (2021 model) selling at Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 8,999) and the Echo Studio, which normally never gets a decent discount, is now selling at a low price of Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999). If you're just starting with a smart home system, the Echo Dot 3rd generation is down to Rs. 1,999, and comes with a smart LED bulb too.

Amazon Great Indian Festival October 2021 sale - Best deals on electronics

AirPods Pro (Rs. 16,990)

Now here's a deal that might sell out by the time you read this! AirPods Pro are down to Rs. 16,990 on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2021 sale this month. This is one of the lowest price we've seen on these TWS earbuds this year. The bundled HDFC Bank instant discount offer can further sweeten this amazing deal. In case the price kept you on the fence all this while, now is the time to claim the reward for your patience.

Apple Watch SE (Rs. 19,900)

Another great deal during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021 sale is the discount on the Apple Watch SE 40mm. The smartwatch is down to its lowest price since launch, currently selling at Rs. 19,900 (MRP Rs. 29,900). The 10 percent instant discount with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards is the icing on the cake. This deal may run out before you grab your breakfast.

iPad Air 2020 (Rs. 42,900)

Apple's iPad Air 2020 model is currently down to Rs. 42,900 (MRP Rs. 54,900). This is the lowest price we've seen on this iPad model since it launched in India. The iPad Air 2020 comes with Apple's A14 Bionic chipset, and a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone.

Samsung Galaxy Ear Buds Pro (Rs. 9,490)

Samsung Galaxy Ear Buds Pro TWS earphones are available at an effective price of Rs. 9,490 during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021 sale this month. There's a coupon worth Rs. 500 that you can claim on the product page to add the additional discount over the already-discounted price. Galaxy Ear Buds Pro earphones come with 'intelligent' ANC that promises to eliminate 99 percent of the nouse.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 laptop (Rs. 56,990)

Eyeing a large gaming laptop this festive season? Asus' TUG Gaming F15 laptop is down to Rs. 56,990 (MRP Rs. 84,990) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021 sale right now. There's an exchange offer that can get you another instant discount worth up to Rs. 17,850. The laptop is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 out of the box. For graphics, there's an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 chipset with 4GB of video RAM.

Jabra Elite 75t TWS earbuds(Rs. 7,999)

After last year's deal on Elite 65t, Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 75t at a discounted price of Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999) during its Great Indian Festival sale this October. That's a pretty decent price considering these earbuds come with ANC and promise a long battery life.

