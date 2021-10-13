Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale has been refreshed with a new 'Happiness Upgrade Days' version. The month-long festive season sale on Amazon now offers fresh bank and payment offers, and more deals. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale brings hundreds of deals across major product categories. To help you find the best discounts, we've handpicked some of the best deals and offers available on mobile phones, Amazon devices, and other electronics during the ongoing Happiness Upgrade Days phase. Amazon is now offering a 10 percent instant discount to Axis Bank, Citibank, and RuPay card users. This phase of the sale is set to end on October 17.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 Happiness Upgrade Days sale - Best offers on smartphones

Apple iPhone 11 (Rs. 40,999)

Apple's iPhone 11 is now available at Rs. 40,999 during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale. Amazon's sale is also offering a bundled exchange offer that can further add an instant discount of up to Rs. 12,350 (depending on your old phone and even your location) on the iPhone 11. The price is slightly higher than what was being offered during the initial phase of the Great Indian Festival sale, but in case you missed it, you can still grab it at a decent effective price considering the bundled exchange and payment offers.

Buy now at: Rs. 40,999 (MRP Rs. 68,300)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Rs. 39,990)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is down to Rs. 39,990 (MRP Rs. 74,999) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021 sale this week. That's a pretty decent discount on the Galaxy S20 FE 5G after its last price cut. The bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 12,350. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, and a triple rear camera setup.

Buy now at: Rs. 39,990 (MRP Rs. 74,999)

Apple iPhone XR (Rs. 32,999)

Apple's iPhone XR is down to Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 47,900) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2021 sale during the Happiness Upgrade Days phase. In case you're looking to switch to iOS at a price point around Rs. 30,000, the iPhone XR is still a great device for you. Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021 sale in October comes with a bundled exchange offer worth up to Rs. 12,350 on the iPhone XR.

Buy now at: Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 47,900)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (Rs. 44,990)

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 at Rs. 44,990 (MRP Rs. 86,000) during its Great Indian Festival sale this month. Galaxy Note 20 also comes with an exchange offer capped at Rs. 12,350 along with a no-cost EMI plan and Axis Bank, Citibank, and RuPay card instant cashback offers. The smartphone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 990 chipset, supported by 8GB of RAM. The phone comes with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 10-megapixel front-facing camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 44,990 (MRP Rs. 86,000)

iQoo Z3 5G (Rs. 17,990)

Vivo sub-brand iQoo's Z3 5G is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 17,990 for the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant. The phone is available with a series of interesting bundled offers including up to 9 months of no-cost EMI plans, free screen replacement coverage for six months, and a bundled exchange offer. iQoo Z3 5G is powered by Snapdragon 768G SoC, and comes with 55W FlashCharge support.

Buy now at: Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 22,990)

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 Happiness Upgrade Days sale - Best deals on Amazon devices

Fire TV Stick (Rs. 2,199)

The Great Indian Festival 2021 sale is a good time to grab Amazon's devices at discounted prices. If you're buying a new TV this year or already have a dumb TV at home, make it into a smart one by installing the Fire TV Stick. Amazon is offering discounts on both the third-generation as well as the 4K version. The latest third-generation Fire TV Stick is down to Rs. 2,199 while the 4K version can be yours for just Rs. 2,999 this month. In any case, getting the latter makes more sense since it's more powerful and usable when you choose to upgrade to a 4K TV later on (considering you don't have one already).

Buy now at: Rs. 2,199 (starting price)

Kindle e-readers (Rs. 6,299)

If you love reading, you should grab a Kindle ebook reader. Amazon is offering discounts on its range of Kindle devices during the Great Indian Festival 2021 sale this month. The 10th generation Kindle is the most affordable of the lot, currently down to Rs. 6,299 (MRP Rs. 7,999) while the 10th generation Kindle Paperwhite is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 10,299) on the Great Indian Festival sale in October. The all-new Kindle Oasis 10th generation model is also down to Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999).

Buy now at: Rs. 6,299 (starting price)

Echo smart speakers

Amazon's entire lineup of Echo smart speakers is selling at a discounted price during the Great Indian Festival sale in October. The key highlights are the Echo Show 5 (2021 model) selling at Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 8,999) and the Echo Studio, which normally never gets a decent discount, is now selling at a low price of Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999). If you're just starting with a smart home system, the Echo Dot 3rd generation is down to Rs. 1,999, and comes with a smart LED bulb too.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,999 (starting price)

Amazon Great Indian Festival October 2021 Happiness Upgrade Days sale - Top discounts on electronics

iPad Air 2020 (Rs. 46,900)

Apple's iPad Air 2020 model is currently down to Rs. 46,900 (MRP Rs. 54,900). The iPad Air 2020 comes with Apple's A14 Bionic chipset, and a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. You can swap an old tablet and receive an additional instant discount worth Rs. 13,750 (depending on your device and location).

Buy now at: Rs. 46,900 (MRP Rs. 54,900)

Samsung Galaxy Ear Buds Pro (Rs. 9,990)

Samsung Galaxy Ear Buds Pro TWS earphones are available at an effective price of Rs. 9,990 during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021 sale this month. There's a coupon worth Rs. 500 that you can claim on the product page to add the additional discount over the already-discounted price. Galaxy Ear Buds Pro earphones come with 'intelligent' ANC that promises to eliminate 99 percent of the noise.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 17,990)

Asus TUF Gaming F15 laptop (Rs. 58,990)

Eyeing a large gaming laptop this festive season? Asus' TUG Gaming F15 laptop is down to Rs. 58,990 (MRP Rs. 84,990) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021 sale right now. There's an exchange offer that can get you another instant discount worth up to Rs. 17,850. The laptop is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 out of the box. For graphics, there's an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 chipset with 4GB of video RAM.

Buy now at: Rs. 58,990 (MRP Rs. 84,990)

Jabra Elite 75t TWS earbuds(Rs. 7,999)

After last year's deal on Elite 65t, Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 75t at a discounted price of Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999) during its Great Indian Festival sale this October. That's a pretty decent price considering these earbuds come with ANC and promise a long battery life.

Buy now at: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999)

Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS earphones (Rs. 8,990)

You can grab Sony's WF-1000XM3 TWS earphones for as low as Rs. 8,990 using a coupon on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale. All you have to do is select the coupon on the product page, and the Rs. 1,000 extra discount will be applied automatically at checkout. That's a pretty good price for these TWS earphones that come with ANC, Bluetooth 5.0, and a total battery life of up to 32 hours.

Buy now at: Rs. 8,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV 1 (Rs. 62,990)

If you're planning to get serious about video blogging (vlogging), you may want to consider Sony's Digital Vlog Camera ZV 1. Currently down to Rs. 62,990, the digital camera is ideal for most video bloggers, and comes with a Bluetooth shooting grip too. In case you don't want the latter, the camera is even cheaper at just Rs. 52,990. The compact camera is ideal for most young vloggers looking to capture high-quality videos while on the move.

Buy now at: Rs. 62,990 (MRP Rs. 77,990)

Victus by HP Ryzen 5 5600H gaming laptop (Rs. 61,990)

If you're in the market for a new gaming laptop, here's a deal for you. Victus by HP Ryzen 5 5600H 16.1-inch gaming laptop is down to Rs. 61,990 (MRP Rs. 76,020) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale. The laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 out of the box. You can swap an old laptop and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 17,900 (varies depending on your laptop's model and make, and location).

Buy now at: Rs. 61,990 (MRP Rs. 76,020)

Asus ROG Strix GL10CS gaming desktop (Rs. 69,990)

If you prefer a gaming desktop instead, the Asus ROG Strix GL10CS gaming desktop is currently down to Rs. 69,990 (MRP Rs. 92,990) for a limited period during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021 sale. Unfortunately, there's no exchange offer bundled with this deal. The gaming desktop is powered by an Intel Core i5-9400F CPU, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB conventional hard drive and a 512GB SSD. For graphics, there's an Nvidia GeForce GTZ 1660 graphics card with 6GB of video RAM.

Buy now at: Rs. 69,990 (MRP Rs. 92,990)

LG UltraWide 32-inch monitor (Rs. 27,999)

Expand your work-from-home setup with a new ultra-wide monitor this festive season. The LG UltraWide 32-inch monitor is down to Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 36,000) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2021 sale. The monitor offers a native resolution of 2560x1080 on an IPS display, and supports AMD Radeon FreeSync technology. It comes with an inbuilt speaker system and supports audio out.

Buy now at: Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 36,000)

TP-Link Deco M5 wireless system (Rs. 12,999)

If you've got Wi-Fi blind spots around the house, it's time to switch to a mesh-based wireless system. They're more reliable, easy to set up, and cover a much larger area than a single router. TP-Link Deco M5 is currently selling at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2021 sale. It comes with three router units which promise to cover an area of up to 5,500 square feet depending on the setup.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.