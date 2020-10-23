Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 sale is about to enter into its second week. The sale kicked off last week with hundreds of deals and bundled offers on a large selection of mobile phones, speakers, laptops, and Amazon devices. The first phase of Amazon's big festive season sale will end at midnight tonight with the HDFC Bank payment offer getting replaced by a similar deal for ICICI Bank customers. We've handpicked some of the best deals on smartphones, smart speakers, and more you can grab on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale today.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 sale - Best offers on mobile phones

iPhone 11 (Rs. 49,999)

Apple's iPhone 11 is down to Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 64,900) during the Great Indian Festival sale on Amazon today. The sale kicked off with the iPhone 11 being offered at Rs. 47,999, but if you use the HDFC Bank offers you'll still be able to get slightly closer to that price point. Amazon's listing assures you'll receive EarPods and the power adapter in the box, which means these aren't brand new units with new MRP stickers.

Buy now for: Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 64,900)

OnePlus 8 (Rs. 39,999)

OnePlus 8 (6GB, 128GB) is selling at Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2020 sale this week. HDFC Bank credit and debit card users can avail a 10 percent additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 1,750. Amazon is bundling an exchange offer that can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 16,400.

Buy now for: Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999)

Redmi Note 9 Pro (Rs. 12,999)

Pro Redmi Note 9 Pro has received a discount for the first time since launch. The affordable Xiaomi phone is down to Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) during Amazons' Great Indian Festival sale right now. You can swap an old mobile phone and receive another additional discount of up to Rs. 11,950. Redmi 9 Pro comes with a large 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Buy now for: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Samsung Galaxy M51 (Rs. 22,499)

Samsung's Galaxy M51 is a part of Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. It's available at a discounted price of Rs. 22,499 (MRP Rs. 28,999) during Amazon's festive season sale this week. You can also swap an old mobile phone and receive another discount worth up to Rs. 16,400. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on this phone. Galaxy M51 comes with a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display, and a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Buy now for: Rs. 22,499 (MRP Rs. 28,999)

Oppo A52 (Rs. 15,990)

Oppo A52 is down to Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 20,990) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale. The bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 11,950. The phone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a hole-punch display design. The optics include a 12-megapixel quad rear camera along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Oppo A52 comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM.

Buy now for: Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 20,990)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Rs. 45,999)

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy S20 FE can be yours at an effective price of Rs. 45,999 during Amazon's Great Indian Festival right now, if you pay using an HDFC Bank card (instant discount of Rs. 4,000). Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option for up to 9 months. You can make it even better by swapping an old smartphone for an additional instant discount worth Rs. 16,400 (maximum).

Buy now for: Rs. 45,999 (effective)

Amazon Great Indian Festival - Best offers on electronics

Netgear Orbi RBK13 mesh router system (Rs. 12,999)

If you're struggling with Wi-Fi coverage around your house, you should switch to a mesh router system right away. These routers are easy to set up and run, and ensure reliable wireless connectivity over a large area. The Netgear Orbi RBK13 with three satellite units is currently down to Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale.

Buy now for: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

Sony DSC-RX100M3 Cybershot (Rs. 38,990)

The Sony DSC-RX100M33 Cybershot point-and-shoot camera is down to Rs. 38,990 (MRP Rs. 53,890) in a Lightning Deal on Amazon right now. The camera features a 20.1-megapixel Exmor R CMOS sensor, and is powered by the Bionz X chipset. It also comes with an LCD display that can be rotated by up to 180 degrees for capturing selfies.

Buy now for: Rs. 38,990 (MRP Rs. 53,890)

LG 43-inch 4K smart TV (Rs. 34,990)

LG's 43-inch 4K smart LED TV is selling at Rs. 34,990 (MRP Rs. 52,990) on Amazon this week. The bundled exchange offer comes with another instant discount worth up to Rs. 11,000. The TV includes three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Buy now for: Rs. 34,990 (MRP Rs. 52,990)

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop (Rs. 50,990)

Asus' TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop is down to Rs. 50,990 (MRP Rs. 71,990) on Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2020 sale. The laptop is powered by AMD's Ryzen 5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 out-of-the-box. The graphics are handled by Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card with 4GB of video RAM.

Buy now for: Rs. 50,990 (MRP Rs. 71,990)

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones (Rs. 19,980)

In case you missed the Prime Day sale, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II active noise-cancelling wireless headphones are again down to Rs. 19,980 (MRP Rs. 29,363) on Amazon this week. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on these headphones in 2020. If you've been looking for a great pair of wireless headphones with active noise cancellation features below Rs. 20,000, you just can't go wrong with this one.

Buy now for: Rs. 19,980 (MRP Rs. 29,363)

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale - Best deals on Amazon devices

Fire TV Stick models (Rs. 2,099 onwards)

All of Amazon's Fire TV Stick models in India are currently selling at discounted prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 sale this week. The recently introduced Fire TV Stick Lite is down to Rs. 2,099 (MRP Rs. 3,999) while the all-new Fire TV Stick model is selling at Rs. 2,499 (MRP Rs. 4,999). If you've got a 4K TV, grab the Fire TV Stick 4K at a discounted price of Rs. 3,599 (MRP Rs. 5,999).

Buy now for: Starts at Rs. 2,099

Echo smart speakers (Rs. 2,249 onwards)

Amazon's Echo lineup of smart speakers is also available with attractive discounts during the Great Indian Festival sale right now. The third-generation Echo Dot is down to Rs. 2,249 (MRP Rs. 4,499). The all-new Echo Dot (fourth generation) is down to Rs. 3,249 (MRP Rs. 4,499) on Amazon right now.

Buy now: Starts at Rs. 2,249

Kindle e-readers (Rs. 6,499 onwards)

Amazon is also offering discounts on its Kindle e-readers during the Great Indian Festival sale this week. Kindle Paperwhite is available for Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999). This variant comes with a built-in light and it's waterproof. The 10th generation Kindle with built-in light is also down to Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 7,999).

Buy now: Starting at Rs. 6,499

