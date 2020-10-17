Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 and Flipkart Big Billion Days sales have kicked off this week to mark the Navratri festive season ahead of Diwali. Both Amazon and Flipkart sales promise the “lowest” prices on popular smartphones, which is true to an extent. In case you're looking to upgrade or buy a new smartphone, this week's Great Indian Festival sale on Amazon and Big Billion Days 2020 sale on Flipkart are perfect for you. Apart from discounts, these sales also include a bunch of useful bundled offers that can further lower the effective price of these deals.

We've handpicked the best offers on popular mobile phones that you can grab on Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2020 and Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale today. Make sure you use the available bundled offers that come in the form of exchange and payment offers. Flipkart is also offering a special program where you can pay a small fee to get a smartphone at a discounted price, and swap it for a new one next year.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2020 sale - Best offers on mobile phones

iPhone 11 (Rs. 47,999)

Apple's iPhone 11 is down to Rs. 47,999 (MRP Rs. 64,900) during the Great Indian Festival sale on Amazon today. This is the lowest price we've seen on the iPhone 11 so far. Amazon's listing assures you'll receive EarPods and the power adapter in the box, which means these aren't fresh units with new MRP stickers.

In our review last year, the iPhone 11 managed to score a rating of 9 out of 10. We loved its performance and excellent battery life, besides camera performance. However, we're not fans of the fact that it comes with a slower bundled charger and offers a slightly low-resolution display.

Buy now for: Rs. 47,999 (MRP Rs. 64,900)

OnePlus 8 (Rs. 39,999)

OnePlus 8 (6GB, 128GB) is selling at Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2020 sale this week. HDFC Bank credit and debit card users can avail a 10 percent additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 1,750. Amazon is bundling an exchange offer that can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 16,400.

In our OnePlus 8 review, we rated the phone 9 out of 10. It comes with great built quality, a vivid display, and a solid battery life, amongst other things. But the lack of wireless charging and no IP rating are the key things we didn't really like while testing the phone.

Buy now for: Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999)

Redmi Note 9 Pro (Rs. 12,999)

Redmi Note 9 Pro has received a discount for the first time since launch. The affordable Xiaomi phone is down to Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) during Amazons' Great Indian Festival sale this week. You can swap an old mobile phone and receive another additional discount of up to Rs. 11,950. Redmi 9 Pro comes with a large 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Redmi Note 9 Pro is easily one of our top picks for the best smartphones below Rs. 15,000 in India right now. The phone managed a rating of 8 out of 10 in our in-depth review. It offers a great value for money, but it's slightly on the heavier side, and low-light photos were disappointing.

Buy now for: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Samsung Galaxy M51 (Rs. 22,499)

Samsung's Galaxy M51 is a part of Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. It's available at a discounted price of Rs. 22,499 (MRP Rs. 28,999) during Amazon's festive season sale this week. You can also swap an old mobile phone and receive another discount worth up to Rs. 16,400.

Galaxy M51 comes with a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display, and a massive 7,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It also features a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Buy now for: Rs. 22,499 (MRP Rs. 28,999)

Oppo A52 (Rs. 15,990)

Oppo A52 is down to Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 20,990) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale. The bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 11,950. The phone features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a hole-punch display design. The optics include a 12-megapixel quad rear camera along with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Oppo A52 comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM.

Buy now for: Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 20,990)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Rs. 45,999)

The recently launched Samsung Galaxy S20 FE can be yours at an effective price of Rs. 45,999 during Amazon's Great Indian Festival this week, if you pay using an HDFC Bank card (instant discount of Rs. 4,000). Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option for up to 9 months. You can make it even better by swapping an old smartphone for an additional instant discount worth Rs. 16,400 (maximum).

Buy now for: Rs. 45,999 (effective)

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020 sale - Best offers on smartphones

iPhone 11 Pro (Rs. 79,999)

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is offering discounts on a bunch of iPhone models. iPhone 11 Pro is currently selling at Rs. 79,999 (MRP Rs. 1,06,600). You can also avail another instant discount worth up to Rs. 16,400 when you exchange your old smartphone with your purchase. SBI credit and debit cardholders can also avail an additional 10 percent discount. In case you were waiting for a decent discount on the iPhone 11 Pro, now is a good time to grab one.

Buy now for: Rs. 79,999 (MRP Rs. 1,06,600)

iPhone XR (Rs. 37,999)

Apple's iPhone XR is down to Rs. 37,999 (MRP Rs. 52,500) on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days 2020 sale this week. This is the lowest price we've seen on the iPhone XR since it launched in India. iPhone XR is also available with an exchange offer that can further sweeten this deal by up to Rs. 16,400. iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch Retina display, and is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chipset.

Buy now for: Rs. 37,999 (MRP Rs. 52,500)

iPhone SE (2020) (Rs. 25,999)

Flipkart is selling the iPhone SE (2020) at a discounted price of Rs. 25,999 (MRP Rs. 42,500). Just like other iPhone models, Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer with the iPhone SE (2020), with up to Rs. 16,400 as an additional instant discount. iPhone SE (2020) is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chipset and features a 4.7-inch Retina HD display.

Buy now for: Rs. 25,999 (MRP Rs. 42,500)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (Rs. 54,999)

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Plus is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 85,000) during Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2020 sale. Galaxy Note 10 Plus also includes an exchange offer with up to Rs. 16,400 as an additional discount. As a part of its 'smart upgrade' program, Flipkart is also offering a discount worth Rs. 16,500 (program fee of Rs. 499 extra) so you can grab the Galaxy Note 10 Plus for as low as Rs. 38,998. The catch is you can either exchange the phone next year or pay the remaining amount to continue using the phone.

Buy now for: Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 85,000)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus (Rs. 49,999)

Samsung's Galaxy S20 Plus is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 83,000) during Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2020 sale this week. That's one of the lowest prices we've seen on Samsung's current-generation flagship smartphone. You can also grab it for as low as Rs. 35,198 with Flipkart's 'smart upgrade' program if you're willing to exchange it on Flipkart or pay the remaining amount after 1 year.

Buy now for: Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 83,000)

Poco M2 Pro (Rs. 12,999)

Poco M2 Pro is available at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999) during the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart right now. That's around Rs. 2,000 lower than its usual selling price online. With the bundled exchange offer, you can knock off another Rs. 14,050 (maximum) from the discounted price. Poco M2 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, supported by 6GB of RAM.

Buy now for: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Xiaomi Mi 10 (8GB, 256GB) (Rs. 49,999)

Xiaomi's Mi 10 (8GB, 256GB) is down to Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 59,999) on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale. This variant normally sells at around Rs. 54,999 online. Flipkart is also offering a bundled exchange offer with up to Rs. 19,400 as an additional instant discount on the Mi 10. The phone comes with a large 6.67-inch display, and a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor. Mi 10 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM.

Buy now for: Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 59,999)

Redmi Note 8 (Rs. 11,499)

Redmi Note 8 is currently discounted at Rs. 11,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999) on Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. The affordable smartphone comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. It includes a 4,000mAh battery and a memory card slot with support for up to 512GB.

Buy now for: Rs. 11,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Moto G9 (Rs. 9,999)

Moto G9 is down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) during the big Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart right now. The phone comes with a large 5,000mAh battery and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Moto G9 is powered by Snapdragon 662, supported by 4GB of RAM. If you're eyeing a smartphone with stock Android experience, the Moto G9 seems like a pretty decent choice at this price.

Buy now for: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Realme C11 (Rs. 6,499)

Realme C11 is down to Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 8,999) on Flipkart right now. The budget smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup and a large 5,000mAh battery. Realme C11 is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor, supported by 2GB of RAM.

Buy now for: Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 8,999)

Realme X3 SuperZoom (Rs. 24,999)

Realme's X3 SuperZoom is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999) during the Big Billion Days 2020 sale this week. The bundled exchange offer carries another additional discount worth up to Rs. 16,400. Realme X2 SuperZoom comes with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel dual front camera setup. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset, supported by 8GB of RAM.

Buy now for: Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

