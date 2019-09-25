The first round of festive season sales is just around the corner. Amazon and Flipkart will kick off their first major festive season sales of the year from this weekend. Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale are both scheduled for the same dates, from September 29 to October 4. Both the sales will offer discounts and bundled offers on smartphones, laptops, TVs, headphones, and more. Amazon and Flipkart have already started revealing some of the upcoming deals and offers ahead of the sales.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale

Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2019 sale will kick off at 12pm on September 28 for Prime subscribers. The sale will open up for everyone else from midnight, September 29. Amazon has tied up with State Bank of India to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users. The Great Indian Festival 2019 sale will be open until October 4.

Just like last year's Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon will introduce newly launched products as a part of the festive season sale. These will include products from OnePlus, Vivo, Lenovo, Amazon Basics, Samsung, and other companies. You can expect bundled offers on these new products during the Great Indian 2019 sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale: Offers, Discounts

Amazon has already started revealing some of the upcoming offers on mobile phones ahead of the Great Indian Festival 2019 sale. The online retail giant is promising 'lowest' prices on select smartphones during its festive season sale this year. Smartphones from Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Vivo will be a part of the Great Indian Festival sale this year. Apart from discounts, you can expect bundled offers in the form of exchange, no-cost EMI, Amazon Pay cashback, and free screen replacement for a limited period.

Apart from offers on mobile phones, Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale will also include discounts and bundled offers on a large number of electronics products. The sale will include over 6,000 deals on electronics alone. These include laptops, digital cameras, smartwatches, headphones and other products.

The Great Indian Festival 2019 sale will also include discounts on TVs and home appliances. Some of the TVs that will be a part of the sale include the Vu 43-inch Ultra Android full-HD smart TV at under Rs. 30,000 and the Mi 50-inch 4K smart TV, also at under Rs. 30,000.

Amazon's own devices will also be available at their 'lowest' prices ever. These include the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Echo smart speakers, and Kindle e-readers. Amazon will also sell its Echo speakers bundled with smart bulbs at discounted prices during the Great Indian Festival sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019 sale

Flipkart will take on Amazon with its Big Billion Days 2019 sale this month. The Walmart-owned company will be running its Big Billion Days sale on the same dates as the Great Indian Festival sale, from September 29 to October 4. Flipkart's Plus members will be able to access all the deals from 8pm on September 28.

Just like previous sales, this year's Big Billion Days sale will also kick off in phases. The first day of the sale will unlock deals on TVs, home appliances, smart wearables and other categories. Offers on mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and other electronics will be available from September 30.

Flipkart's sale will offer 10 percent instant discount to Axis Bank credit and debit card users along with ICICI Bank credit card users.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019: Offers and discounts

Like Amazon, Flipkart is also promising the 'lowest' prices on popular smartphones during the Big Billion Days 2019 sale. Flipkart has also revealed a large number of upcoming offers on mobile phones ahead of the Big Billion Days sale. The sale will include discounts on smartphones from Realme, Xiaomi, Vivo, Motorola, Oppo, Samsung, Honor and other popular smartphone brands.

Google Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will also be available at prices starting from Rs. 29,999 during the sale. Flipkart is also teasing the 'lowest' prices on select iPhone models in India during the Big Billion Days 2019 sale. If you're looking to upgrade your smartphone or buy a new one, the upcoming festive season sales would offer a good chance to grab a decent deal.

In addition to discounts, the Big Billion Days 2019 sale will also include exchange offers, discounted mobile protection plans, buyback offers, and no-cost EMI options with major payment channels. Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale will also run limited-period flash sales titled 'Crazy Deals' at 12am, 8am, and 4pm daily during the sale.

Flipkart's first festive season sale of the year will also include discounts on electronics, smart home appliances, TVs, and other gadgets.

Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 as we'll be bringing you the best deals and offers from both the festive season sales when they go live.