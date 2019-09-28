The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale has just kicked off for their Prime members. The festive season sale will start for everyone else at midnight, September 29. The six-day sale brings discounts and offers a large selection of smartphones, laptops, Amazon devices, TVs, and other tech products. Amazon has tied up with the State Bank of India to offer a 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users during the Great Indian Festival sale.

The Great Indian Festival 2019 sale brings hundreds of deals on popular products. We've scanned through a large chunk of these deals to bring you a selection of offers. Remember, all these offers from the Great Indian Festival sale are currently open only for Amazon's Prime members.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale - Best offers on mobile phones

Apple iPhone XR

Apple's popular iPhone XR is available at its lowest price ever during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. The 64GB variant of the iPhone XR is currently selling at Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 49,900). The phone had received a price cut in India recently, after the launch of the iPhone 11 series. You can get a better overall deal if you pay using a State Bank of India credit or debit card to receive a 10 percent instant discount.

Price: Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 49,900)

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 (8GB, 256GB) is down to Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2019 sale. Amazon is also offering a bundled exchange offer that can help sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 13,000. Add the 10 percent SBI cards discount and you'll end up with a pretty good deal. It's worth mentioning here that the OnePlus 7T has also gone on sale in India from today, but if you want something cheaper, the OnePlus 7 isn't too bad either.

Price: Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999)

OnePlus 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7 Pro (6GB, 128GB) is now down to Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 49,999). Just like the OnePlus 7, this phone also comes with a bundled exchange offer with a maximum instant discount worth Rs. 13,000. OnePlus 7 Pro features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Price: Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 49,999)

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is available at Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 73,600) in a Lightning Deal on Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. In case you're not too keen on spending a lot of money on the new Galaxy Note 10, the Galaxy Note 9 seems like a good phone at this price if you consider the bundled exchange and instant discount. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option with major credit cards while some debit cards can also pay via EMI. You'll also be eligible for a free one-time screen replacement for 1 year.

Price: Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 73,600)

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung's affordable Galaxy M30 is also a part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant of the Galaxy M30 is currently selling at Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 16,490). The bundled exchange offer carries a maximum instant discount worth Rs. 9,000. The Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display and a triple rear camera setup. The phone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 7904 chipset.

Price: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 16,490)

Redmi 7

In case you're looking for an affordable smartphone under Rs. 10,000, Xiaomi's Redmi 7 is available at Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2019 sale. You can swap your old smartphone (in working condition) to get a maximum instant discount worth Rs. 6,200. Redmi 7 comes with a 6.26-inch display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 SoC, supported by 2GB of RAM. The phone runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Price: Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999)

Apple iPhone 6S

If you're looking for an iPhone under the Rs. 20,000 price point, the iPhone 6S can be yours for Rs. 19,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. iPhone 6S is also eligible for the iOS 13 update which means it's still good to go. Amazon is offering a bundled exchange offer worth up to Rs. 9,000 on older phones. Paying with an SBI card will fetch you another 10 percent instant discount.

Price: Rs. 19,999 (MRP RS. 29,900)

Realme U1

Another affordable smartphone that's available at a discounted price on Amazon's Great India Festival 2019 sale is the Realme U1. The phone is selling at Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999) for a limited period on Amazon. If you're upgrading, exchange your old smartphone and you can get up to Rs. 7,000 as an instant discount. The Realme U1 comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup. On the front, the phone features a 25-megapixel selfie camera. Realme U1 is powered by the MediaTek Hello P70 SoC.

Price: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale - Best offers on audio gear

Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II

The popular Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II wireless headphones with active noise cancellation are now down to Rs. 20,549 (MRP Rs. 29,362) for a limited period on Amazon. That's one of the lowest prices we've seen on these wireless headphones. If you travel a lot or work in a noisy environment, these headphones would be perfect for you.

Price: Rs. 20,549 (MRP Rs. 29,362)

Sony WH-1000XM3

An alternative to the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II, the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones are available at a low price of Rs. 20,490 (MRP Rs. 29,990) during Amazon's festive season sale this week. This is also one of the lowest prices we've seen on these headphones since they launched. In case you're confused between these and the Bose, here's our in-depth comparison to help you make a decision.

Price: Rs. 20,490 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

Bose Revolve

Bose Revolve, a portable Bluetooth speaker, is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 13,929 (MRP Rs. 19,990) on Amazon. The wireless speakers feature a durable aluminium body and are water-resistant with an IPX4 rating. You can listen to music, make or receive calls, and even summon Siri or Google Assistant when the speaker is paired to your smartphone.

Price: Rs. 13,929 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE

If you're looking for a new pair of wireless headphones under the Rs. 10,000 price point, the Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE are available at Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 14,990) during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The headphones support Bluetooth 4.0 connections and feature active noise cancellation. The inbuilt battery can last up to 19 hours on a full charge.

Price: Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 14,990)

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale - Best offers on TVs and appliances

TCL 50-inch 4K smart Android TV

There are plenty of budget smart TVs in the market right now. One of these is the TCL 50-inch 4K smart TV that's currently selling at Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 64,990) during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. This is a 2019 model of the certified Android TV (Android 9.0) which comes with Alexa integration. The TV includes three HDMI ports and two USB ports. It comes with an 18-month standard warranty.

Price: Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 64,990)

VU 49-inch full-HD smart LED TV

VU's 49-inch full-HD smart LED TV is down to Rs. 27,270 (MRP Rs. 36,000) on Amazon right now. The TV includes an A+ grade IPS panel and supports 1920x1080 native resolution. It comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports. YouTube and Netflix apps run out-of-the-box and the TV includes a standard 1-year warranty from VU.

Price: Rs. 27,270 (MRP Rs. 36,000)

Samsung 50-inch Super 6 series 4K smart TV

In case you're eyeing a TV from a major brand, the Samsung 50-inch Super 6 series 4K smart TV is available at Rs. 47,999 (MRP Rs. 94,900) during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale. The big-screen TV is a 2019 model and supports Prime Video out-of-the-box. It comes with two HDMI ports and a single USB port. You can mirror your smartphone's display on the screen. The TV also ships with the Netflix app and supports HDR 10.

Price: Rs. 47,999 (MRP Rs. 94,900)

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2019 sale - Best offers on Amazon devices

Fire TV Stick

The good-old Fire TV Stick is back with a discount during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. Currently selling at Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 3,999), the Fire TV Stick is perfect way to smarten up your old-school dumb LED or LCD TV. It's probably one of the easiest ways to stream content on non-smart TVs. In case you have a 4K TV, grab the Fire TV Stick 4K at a discounted price of Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 5,999).

Price: Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

Amazon Echo (second generation)

The second-generation Amazon Echo smart speaker is now down to Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999). The speaker generally retails online at around Rs. 7,999. It's a good price in case you were on the fence all this while if you're looking to try out a smart speaker for your home. Amazon Echo is powered by the company's virtual assistant called Alexa. You can listen to music, control smart home equipment, ask questions, and do a lot more.

Price: Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999)

All-new Kindle 10th generation

The all-new Kindle 10th generation is down to Rs. 6,249 (MRP Rs. 7,999). The new variant was launched in India earlier this year and features a built-in light and 4GB of internal storage. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on this variant of the Kindle ebooks reader. As with all Kindle devices, the battery lasts a few weeks, depending on your usage. Amazon is also offering a three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited at just Rs. 2 with your purchase.

Price: Rs. 6,249 (MRP Rs. 7,999)

Stay tuned to this page as we'll continue to add more great deals from Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.