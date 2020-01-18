Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 has just kicked off for Prime members. Amazon's first big sale of 2020 brings hundreds of deals and bundled offers on popular mobile phones, laptops, tablets, Amazon devices, TVs, and other products. The Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 will begin for everyone else at midnight tonight. The four-day sale will include exciting discounts, bundled offers, and payment offers. SBI credit card holders will be eligible for a 10 percent instant discount. We've handpicked the deals you can grab on the first day of the Great Indian Sale 2020.

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 – Best offers on mobile phones

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 8 Pro is available at a discounted price during Amazon's Great Indian Sale 2020. The 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant of the Redmi Note 8 Pro is now selling at Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999). If you're willing to swap your old smartphone, you can get an additional Rs. 1,000 off and Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option for 6 months with the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Price: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

iPhone XR

Apple's iPhone XR 64GB is down to Rs. 42,900 (MRP Rs. 49,900) during the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 this week. The phone typically sells at a price point of Rs. 44,999 online. You can also get instant discount worth up to Rs. 7,050 when you swap your old smartphone with the purchase. No-cost EMI options are also available with major credit cards and SBI credit card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount.

Price: Rs. 42,900 (MRP Rs. 49,900)

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T (8GB, 128GB) is down to Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999) for a limited period on Amazon during the Great Indian Sale 2020. You can also grab an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 7,050 by exchanging your old mobile phone with the OnePlus 7T. SBI credit card users are also eligible for an additional 10 percent additional discount.

Price: Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999)

OnePlus 7 Pro

Amazon India is currently selling the OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB, 256GB) at a discounted price of Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 52,999). What's more? SBI credit card users can avail another instant discount worth 10 percent with the OnePlus 7 Pro for a limited period. No-cost EMI payment options are also available with select credit and debit cards.

Price: Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 52,999)

Honor 20

Honor 20 (6GB, 128GB) is being sold at Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999) during Amazon's Great Indian Sale 2020 this week. The phone was earlier sold at Rs. 32,999 before it received a price cut that brought down the price to Rs. 24,999. If you've been eyeing the Honor 20, now is probably a good time to grab one. You can swap your old smartphone and get up to Rs. 7,050 as an additional instant discount. SBI credit cardholders are eligible for an additional instant discount of 10 percent.

Price: Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999)

Vivo V17 Pro

Vivo V17 Pro is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 27,990 (MRP Rs. 32,990) during Amazon India's Great Indian Sale this week. The smartphone comes with a bundled exchange offer that can help sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 8,050. No-cost EMI options are also available with select major credit cards. Vivo V17 Pro features a quad rear camera setup and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 675 SoC.

Price: Rs. 27,990 (MRP Rs. 32,990)

Samsung Galaxy M30

The 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant of the Galaxy M30 is available at Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 16,490) during Amazon's Great India Sale 2020. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup at the rear along with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Galaxy M30 is powered by Samsung's Exynos 7904 SoC, supported with 4GB of RAM. The bundled exchange offer can take off another Rs. 7,050 (maximum) from the listed price.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 16,490)

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 – Best offers on electronics

Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II

The popular Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II wireless headphones with active noise cancellation are again down to Rs. 23,485 (MRP Rs. 29,362) on Amazon. That's one of the lowest prices we've seen on these wireless headphones and in case you missed the last sale, here's another chance to grab these at a good price. If you travel a lot or work in a noisy environment, these headphones would be perfect for you.

Price: Rs. 20,549 (MRP Rs. 29,362)

Sony WH-1000XM3

An alternative to the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II, the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones are available at a low price of Rs. 20,490 (MRP Rs. 29,990) during Amazon's Great Indian Sale 2020. This is also one of the lowest prices we've seen on these headphones since they launched. In case you're confused between these and the Bose, here's our in-depth comparison to help you make a decision.

Price: Rs. 20,490 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE

If you're looking for a new pair of wireless headphones under the Rs. 10,000 price point, the Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE are available at Rs. 7,490 (MRP Rs. 14,990) during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020. The headphones support Bluetooth 4.0 connections and feature active noise cancellation. The inbuilt battery can last up to 19 hours on a full charge.

Price: Rs. 7,490 (MRP Rs. 14,990)

