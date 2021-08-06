Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2021 is now live with a whole bunch of great discounts, deals and offers on mobile accessories including power banks, chargers, headsets, mobile holders, smartphone cases, and cables. If you've picked up a new phone, or are looking for ways to spruce up your old phone, then consider the deals and discounts on offer on different accessories, whether it's a new case for your phone, or a tripod for photography. The five-day-long sale is offering brand warranties on most of the domestic as well as international products and will be concluding on August 9, 2021.

Some of the top brands in focus include Apple, One Plus, Mi, Realme, pTron, Jabra, Mivi, boAt, Ambrane, Oppo, and Spigen. The product collection starts at Rs. 69 with heavy discounts up to 70 percent.

So, if you have been planning to catch hold of high-quality mobile accessories from top brands, this sale brings the perfect opportunity. To save you from the hassle of browsing through hundreds of products on sale, we have brought to you some of the best value-for-money deals and offers below.

1. Boult Audio ProBass Ranger Over-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

This wireless bluetooth headphone has cushions that fit snugly fit over the ears, with a soft, comforting texture. Other features include long battery life and passive noise cancellation, which effectively cancels out the low frequency background noises such as that of traffic. Thanks to its voice command feature, you can also give instructions to Siri or Google Assistant without using your phone.

Buy now at Rs. 1,599 (MRP Rs. 7,999).

2. Zinq Technologies Nylon Braided Micro USB Cable

This 1.5-metres-long braided cable by Zinq will easily connect with most smartphones, tablets, and PCs. It is made from quality nylon of high durability. As per the design, it is sleek, untangle, durable, and compact. Its comfortable grip adds more brownie points.

Buy now at Rs. 89 (MRP Rs. 399).

3. pTron Dynamo Lite 10000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank

This mid-range capacity power bank is best suited for daily routine, given that it can easily render two to three quick charges per day, and has an LED battery indicator. It also assures security through its multiple protection features such as short circuit protection, reverse connection protection, overcharge protection, over-discharge protection, over current protection, and over-voltage protection. Thanks to its slim and compact design, this travel-friendly pick can be easily slipped into purses, pockets, and backpacks.

Buy now at Rs. 399 (MRP Rs. 2,499)

4. Unigen Unipad Wireless Charger

This wireless pad by Unigen sports a slim design with an anti-slip fabric top and is coated with fire-resistant material. Its top features include quick charging, short circuit prevention, surge protection, and sleep-friendly LED indicators. It also has special air vents to control temperature and prevent overheating. Further, it offers multiple charging options for various Qi-enabled devices and is also compatible with Airpods.

Buy now at Rs. 949 (MRP Rs. 2,999)

5. Tygot Adjustable Aluminium Alloy Tripod Stand Holder

This holder has been designed to help amateur as well as professional photographers and videographers to shoot with their smartphones precisely. It stands out with its versatility and travel-friendliness. Although the stand is quite lightweight, it can easily carry up to two kilograms worth of weight. Other features include lock legs and a three-way head. It is also compatible with certain cameras.

Buy now at Rs. 297 (MRP Rs. 1,999)

5. BOBO Universal Waterproof Pouch

Carry around your smartphone safe, sound, and hands-free near the water with this high-quality waterproof pouch that comes along with a wearable neck strap. It offers complete protection against water, snow, dirt, and sand, and comes with clear viewing windows on both sides. Thanks to its touch-friendly surface, you can also use it for clicking pictures underwater. Alternately you can unfold it into a waterproof bag for carrying around cash, small portables, and important documents.

Buy now at Rs. 279 (MRP Rs. 999)

6. ELV Car Mount Adjustable Phone Holder

This car mount will not only help you drive safely and distraction-free, but also let you navigate the GPS, access your playlist, and attend calls hands-free. It comes with a super sticky gel pad at the bottom that adheres firmly to most of the surfaces including textured ones. It can be easily mounted and rotated for an optimum viewing angle. Further, its bottom foot is designed to ensure access to all your device ports.

Buy now at Rs. 378 (MRP Rs. 999)

7. Vizykart Spiral Charger Spring Cable Protector

These cable silicone cable protectors will not only help your cables survive for longer but will also give them a stylish touch. These are made from highly flexible PVC and extend protection against external damage, frays, tangles, knots, and breakage. You can use them with cell phones chargers, computer cables, lightning cables, as well as earphones.

Buy now at Rs. 139 (MRP Rs. 998)

