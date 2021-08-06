Amazon and Flipkart are running their Independence Day special sales this week. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021 and Flipkart Big Saving Days sales both promise exciting deals on a large selection of electronics. The sales kicked off yesterday and will remain live until this coming Monday, August 9. We've handpicked the best deals and offers you can grab on popular mobile phones across different price points.

In case you're looking to buy a new phone or upgrade from an older model, these sales will help you grab a smartphone at a pretty decent price. Make sure you also consider the available bundled exchange and payment offers to ensure you end up with a great deal overall.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale - Best offers on mobile phones

iPhone 11 (Rs. 48,999)

Apple iPhone 11 is down to Rs. 48,999 (MRP Rs. 54,900) during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale in India this week. Amazon's bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 13,400. You can also opt for a no-cost EMI payment option, available with major credit card providers.

In our iPhone 11 review, the smartphone managed to score a rating of 9 (out of 10). We loved its battery life, cameras, and support for night mode in the camera app. However, the low-resolution display was a bit of a turnoff.

Buy now at: Rs. 48,999 (MRP Rs. 54,900)

iPhone 12 (Rs. 67,999)

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale brings a discount on the iPhone 12, currently selling at Rs. 67,999 (MRP Rs. 79,900). The only catch is that you may have to wait since some models will only arrive in stock a bit later. But if you want to lock in a decent price now, this is a pretty sweet offer. Amazon is offering up to Rs. 13,400 as an additional instant discount if you swap your old smartphone with the purchase.

The iPhone 12 also scored a rating of 9 (out of 10) in our in-depth review. We loved its excellent cameras and smooth performance in everyday usage. We did wish its battery life was relatively better.

Buy now at: Rs. 67,999 (MRP Rs. 79,900)

OnePlus 9 5G (Rs. 45,999)

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale isn't offering a direct discount on the OnePlus 9 5G, but you can simply tap on a simple checkbox-based coupon on the page and receive a discount of Rs. 4,000 at checkout. You can also exchange your current smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,400. SBI credit cardholders can avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount.

In our tests, the OnePlus 9 offered a speedy overall performance. We loved its display and good ergonomics. However, the selfie camera was pretty average and we didn't quite like its plastic frame build. The phone scored an overall rating of 9 (out of 10).

Buy now at: Rs. 45,999 (effective after coupon)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (Rs. 54,999)

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 (8GB, 256GB) is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 86,000) on Amazon during the Great Freedom Festival sale this week. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI payment option and an exchange offer capped at Rs. 13,400 with the Galaxy Note 20. The smartphone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 990 SoC and comes with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Buy now at: Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 86,000)

Nokia G20 (Rs. 11,990)

Nokia G20 can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 11,990 during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale this week. Amazon is offering a coupon worth Rs. 1,000 that will be applied automatically at checkout once you tap on the coupon checkbox while adding the phone to your shopping cart. Nokia G20 comes with a large 6.5-inch display and a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,990 (effective after coupon)

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale August 2021 - Top offers on smartphones

Apple iPhone 12 mini (Rs. 59,999)

Apple's iPhone 12 mini 64GB is now selling at Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs. 69,900) during Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale this week. This price is slightly higher than the last sale, but if you use bundled exchange and payment offers, you're likely to end up with a decent overall price. Flipkart is offering a bundled exchange offer with the iPhone 12 mini that can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 15,000. ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit and debit card users can avail an additional 10 percent off.

Buy now at: Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs. 69,900)

Apple iPhone 12 (Rs. 67,999)

After getting sold out during last month's sale, Apple's iPhone 12 64GB is again selling at a discounted price of Rs. 67,999 (MRP Rs. 79,900) during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale this month. You can swap an old phone and get an additional discount worth up to Rs. 15,000 on the iPhone 12. ICICI Bank and Axis Bank cardholders can avail 10 percent additional discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 67,999 (MRP Rs. 79,900)

Asus ROG Phone 3 (Rs. 39,999)

Asus' ROG Phone 3 is again selling at a discounted price of Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 55,999). Although this is an older phone, if you're upgrading you can avail of the bundled exchange offer so that you end up with a pretty decent deal (additional discount worth up to Rs. 15,000). Asus ROG Phone 3 comes with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM.

Buy now at: Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 55,999)

Motorola G10 Power (Rs. 9,999)

Motorola G10 Power is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999) during Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2021 sale this week. The bundled exchange offer promises an additional discount worth up to Rs. 9,450. ICICI Bank cardholders can avail of an additional discount of 10 percent. Motorola G10 Power features a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Realme 8 (Rs. 13,999)

Realme 8 (4GB, 128GB) is available at Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days sale this week. That's around Rs. 1,000 less than its usual selling price online. If you're upgrading, you can avail of the bundled exchange offer to grab another instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,450. Realme 8 comes with a large 5,000mAh battery, a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

