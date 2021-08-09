Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale has entered its last day today. In case you were busy last week, you've got less than 12 hours to grab some decent discounts on popular mobile phones and other gadgets. We've handpicked some of the best deals and offers available on Amazon during its Great Freedom Festival sale today. To ensure maximum savings, make sure you also check out the available bundled exchange and payment offers that can further sweeten these deals. SBI Card credit card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount on their purchases.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale - Best offers on mobile phones on last day

iPhone 11 (Rs. 48,999)

Apple iPhone 11 is still selling at a discounted price of Rs. 48,999 (MRP Rs. 54,900) during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2021. This is around Rs. 1,000 less than the previous sale. Amazon's bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 13,400. You can also opt for a no-cost EMI payment option, available with major credit card providers. SBI Card credit card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount.

iPhone 12 (Rs. 67,999)

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale brings a discount on the iPhone 12, currently selling at Rs. 67,999 (MRP Rs. 79,900). The only catch is that you may have to wait since some models will only arrive in stock much later. But if you want to lock in a decent price now, this is a pretty sweet offer since Amazon is now offering a much better exchange price for older models. You can grab up to Rs. 19,250 as an additional instant discount if you swap your old smartphone with your purchase.

OnePlus 9 5G (Rs. 45,999)

Just like the last sale, the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale isn't offering a direct discount on the OnePlus 9 5G, but you can simply tap on a simple checkbox-based coupon on the page, and receive a discount of Rs. 4,000 at checkout. You can also exchange your current smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,400. SBI credit cardholders can avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (Rs. 54,999)

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 (8GB, 256GB) is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 86,000) on Amazon during the Great Freedom Festival sale right now. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI payment option and an exchange offer capped at Rs. 13,400 with the Galaxy Note 20. The smartphone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 990 SoC, and comes with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Nokia G20 (Rs. 11,990)

Nokia G20 can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 11,990 during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale today. Amazon is offering a coupon worth Rs. 1,000 that will be applied automatically at checkout once you tap on the coupon checkbox while adding the phone to your shopping cart. Nokia G20 comes with a large 6.5-inch display, and a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale - Best offers on Amazon devices today

Fire TV Stick (Rs. 2,799)

Amazon's ongoing Independence Day special sale is the perfect time to grab Amazon devices at discounted prices. The company's made-in-India Fire TV Stick (3rd generation, 2021) is now down to Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 4,999). You also receive additional discounts on OTT subscriptions worth up to Rs. 2,000. Fire TV Stick lets you convert your existing TV into a smart one, by simply plugging it into an HDMI port of your TV. You can stream content from almost all major streaming services.

Kindle ebook readers (Starting at Rs. 6,799)

If you love reading, you've got to buy a Kindle ebook reader for yourself. Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale offers include major Kindle models as well. The 10th generation Kindle with a 6-inch display and built-in light is currently down to Rs. 6,799 while the 10th generation Kindle Paperwhite model can be yours for as low as Rs. 10,499. Paying with an HDFC Bank card will fetch you another 10 percent instant discount.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale - Best offers on electronics on last day

Apple Watch SE (Rs. 25,900)

Apple Watch SE is down to Rs. 25,900 (MRP Rs. 29,900) during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale in India. This is one of the lowest price we've seen on Watch SE since it launched in India. SBI credit card holders can avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount on their purchase, further bringing down the effective price. Apple Watch SE was launched alongside Apple Watch Series 6, and is powered by Apple's S5 processor.

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones (Rs. 17,990)

Sony's popular WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones are again down to Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990) during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale in India this week. This is the lowest price we've seen on these popular wireless headphones. Sony WH-1000XM3 features active noise cancellation and Amazon Alexa integration. This is similar to the Prime Day sale offer we saw last month.

Apple Watch Series 6 (Rs. 41,900)

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + cellular) is down to its lowest price in India since its launch. The smartwatch is now selling at a discounted price of Rs. 41,900 (MRP Rs. 52,900). If you're looking for a smartwatch to pair with your iPhone, with all the bells and whistles, this is the one to go for.

HP Pavilion 15-inch gaming laptop (Rs. 66,490)

HP Pavilion Gaming 15.6-inch laptop is down to Rs. 66,490 (MRP Rs. 77,549) during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale this week. The laptop comes with a bundled exchange offer that can take off another Rs. 18,150 (maximum) from the listed price. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 5-4600H, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive and a 256GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 out of the box.

