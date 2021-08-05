Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale has started on Thursday, August 5, and will continue for five days. If you're looking for offers and deals on Gadgets, the Independence Day themed special sale will be live until August 9, Monday until the end of the day at midnight. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale promises big discounts on popular mobile phones, including many new smartphones, laptops, Amazon devices, and other electronics. The problem is that with so many deals to choose from, it can be hard to find the ones that are actually the best deals for people who want the latest gadgets and tech. So we've spent hours going through all the deals on the site to find the very best handpicked deals on smartphones, accessories, and other gadgets.

Amazon has teamed up with SBI Card to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit card users (maximum Rs. 1,750). Below, you will find the best handpicked deals and offers available on tech products today so that you can get shopping without wasting any time. In case you missed out on the Prime Day sale last month, Great Freedom Festival sale is a good time to grab electronics at a discounted price.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale - Best offers on mobile phones

iPhone 11 (Rs. 49,999)

Apple iPhone 11 is down to Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 54,900) during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale in India this week. This is slightly higher than the Prime Day deal, but still worth it if you consider the available bundled offers. Amazon's bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 13,400. You can also opt for a no-cost EMI payment option, available with major credit card providers.

Buy now at: Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 54,900)

iPhone 12 (Rs. 67,999)

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale brings a discount on the iPhone 12, currently selling at Rs. 67,999 (MRP Rs. 79,900). The only catch is that you may have to wait since some models will only arrive in stock a bit later. But if you want to lock in a decent price now, this is a pretty sweet offer. Amazon is offering up to Rs. 13,400 as an additional instant discount if you swap your old smartphone with your purchase.

Buy now at: Rs. 67,999 (MRP Rs. 79,900)

OnePlus 9 5G (Rs. 45,999)

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale isn't offering a direct discount on the OnePlus 9 5G, but you can simply tap on a simple checkbox-based coupon on the page, and receive a discount of Rs. 4,000 at checkout. You can also exchange your current smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,400. SBI credit cardholders can avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 45,999 (effective after coupon)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 (Rs. 54,999)

Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 (8GB, 256GB) is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 86,000) on Amazon during the Great Freedom Festival sale this week. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI payment option and an exchange offer capped at Rs. 13,400 with the Galaxy Note 20. The smartphone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 990 SoC, and comes with a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Buy now at: Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 86,000)

Nokia G20 (Rs. 11,990)

Nokia G20 can be purchased at an effective price of Rs. 11,990 during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale this week. Amazon is offering a coupon worth Rs. 1,000 that will be applied automatically at checkout once you tap on the coupon checkbox while adding the phone to your shopping cart. Nokia G20 comes with a large 6.5-inch display, and a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,990 (effective after coupon)

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale - Best offers on Amazon devices

Fire TV Stick (Rs. 2,799)

Amazon's ongoing Independence Day special sale is the perfect time to grab Amazon devices at discounted prices. The company's made-in-India Fire TV Stick (3rd generation, 2021) is now down to Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 4,999). You also receive additional discounts on OTT subscriptions worth up to Rs. 2,000. Fire TV Stick lets you convert your existing TV into a smart one, by simply plugging it into an HDMI port of your TV. You can stream content from almost all major streaming services.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

Kindle ebook readers (Starting at Rs. 6,799)

If you love reading books, you've got to buy a Kindle for yourself. Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale offers include major Kindle models as well. The 10th generation Kindle with a 6-inch display and built-in light is currently down to Rs. 6,799 while the 10th generation Kindle Paperwhite model can be yours for as low as Rs. 10,499. Paying with an SBI Bank credit card will fetch you another 10 percent instant discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 6,799 (MRP Rs. 7,999) and Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale - Best offers on electronics

Apple Watch SE (Rs. 25,900)

Apple Watch SE is down to Rs. 25,900 (MRP Rs. 29,900) during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale in India. SBI credit cardholders can avail of an additional 10 percent instant discount on their purchase, further bringing down the effective price. Apple Watch SE was launched alongside Apple Watch Series 6, and is powered by Apple's S5 processor.

Buy now at: Rs. 25,900 (MRP Rs. 29,900)

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones (Rs. 17,990)

Sony's popular WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones are again down to Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990) during Amazon's Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale in India this week. This is the lowest price we've seen on these popular wireless headphones. Sony WH-1000XM3 features active noise cancellation and Amazon Alexa integration. This is similar to the Prime Day sale offer we saw last month.

Buy now at: Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

Apple AirPods Pro (Rs. 17,999)

In case you missed previous sales, Apple AirPods Pro TWS earbuds are again down to Rs. 17,999 on Amazon during the Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale this week. The SBI Card bundled offer can further bring down the price by 10 percent.

Buy now at: Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 24,900)

Apple Watch Series 6 (Rs. 41,900)

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + cellular) is down to its lowest price in India since its launch. The smartwatch is now selling at a discounted price of Rs. 41,900 (MRP Rs. 52,900). If you're looking for a smartwatch to pair with your iPhone, with all the bells and whistles, this is the one to go for.

Buy now at: Rs. 41,900 (MRP Rs. 52,900)

Apple iPad Air 2020 (Rs. 47,900)

Apple's iPad Air 2020 model is down to Rs. 47,900 (MRP Rs. 54,900) on Amazon during the Great Freedom Festival 2021 sale this week. The iPad Air 2020 is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chipset and comes with a 10.9-inch display.

Buy now at: Rs. 47,900 (MRP Rs. 54,900)

HP Pavilion 15-inch gaming laptop (Rs. 66,490)

HP Pavilion Gaming 15.6-inch laptop is down to Rs. 66,490 (MRP Rs. 77,549) during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale this week. The laptop comes with a bundled exchange offer that can take off another Rs. 18,150 (maximum) from the listed price. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 5-4600H, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive and a 256GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 out of the box.

Buy now at: Rs. 66,490 (MRP Rs. 77,549)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.