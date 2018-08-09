Amazon Freedom Sale: Honor 7X and Other Great Deals From Day 1

Amazon's Freedom Sale has kicked off and will run until August 12. In case you missed out the Prime Day sale for any reason, this is a good chance to grab a couple of things you're looking to buy. The Amazon Freedom Sale will offer discounts, exchange offers, and cashback schemes on a large number of products.

As with most Amazon sales, most deals will be a combination of limited period Lightning Deals and other deals that are valid for a longer time. Amazon has teamed up with State Bank of India to offer 10 percent instant discount on payments made with the bank's debit and credit cards. The minimum amount has been set at ₹3,000 while the 10 percent discount is capped at ₹1,500. Amazon is also offering 5 percent cashback as Amazon Pay balance when you pay using UPI, netbanking, and other online payment methods.

We've handpicked the best deals in tech from the first day of Amazon's Freedom Sale so far. In case you're looking to buy a new big-screen TV, wireless headphones, smartphones, and other tech products, you may want to check out the deals below.

Honor 7X 64GB

The Honor 7X 64GB is available at a discounted price of ₹10,999 (MRP ₹16,999) during Amazon's Freedom Sale. You can exchange your old smartphone and get an additional discount of up to ₹9,000. The Honor 7X features a dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It packs a 5.93-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and is powered by the Kirin 659 octa-core processor, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Price: ₹10,999 (MRP ₹16,999)

Honor View 10 128GB

The Honor View 10 128GB is down to ₹24,999 (MRP ₹35,999) as part of the Amazon sale. You can get up to ₹9,000 additional discount by exchanging your old phone along with your purchase. You can also opt for a no-cost EMI option that's available with almost all major credit cards. SBI debit and credit card users can get an additional 10 percent instant discount. The Honor View 10 features a dual camera setup at the rear and a 13-megapixel front-facing camera. It features a 5.99-inch Full View display and runs Android 8.0 Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 out-of-the-box.

Price: ₹24,999 (MRP ₹35,999)

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE wireless headphones

In case you missed the deal on Sennheiser's HD 4.50 SE wireless headphones during the Prime Day sale, here's another chance to grab them at 50 percent discount. The wireless headphones are available at ₹7,490 (MRP ₹14,990) but don't expect this deal to last very long. The Sennheiser HD 4.50 wireless headphones support Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity and feature active noise cancellation, making them ideal for travel-based usage. The company promises a 19-hour battery life on a full charge.

Price: ₹7,490 (MRP ₹14,990)

TCL 55-inch 4K smart LED TV

TCL's 55-inch 4K smart LED TV is available at a discounted price of ₹39,990 (MRP ₹59,990) on Amazon right now. At this price, it seems like a decent alternative to the Mi TV 4 55-inch, in case you're having a hard time getting one during flash sales. The TCL 55-inch 4K smart LED TV includes three HDMI ports, two USB port, and one VGA port. It comes with 18-month standard manufacturer warranty in case anything goes wrong.

Price: ₹39,990 (MRP ₹59,990)

Sony 55-inch Bravia KD-55A1 4K OLED smart TV

In case you're looking for the ultimate big-screen experience, the Sony 55-inch Bravia 4K OLED smart TV is available at ₹209,990 (MRP ₹304,900) on Amazon. The bundled exchange offer can get you another ₹18,900 (maximum) off the listed price. You can also get a no-cost EMI option with major credit cards. The TV is certified by Amazon to work with Alexa. It comes with four HDMI ports and three USB ports. It also features Sony's new acoustic surface technology which simply vibrates the screen to create sound.

Price: ₹209,990 (MRP ₹304,900)

Kindle Paperwhite Wi-Fi

The Kindle Paperwhite Wi-Fi is a great purchase during any sale on Amazon. Currently down to ₹8,999 (MRP ₹10,999), it makes a perfect personal purchase and a great gift as well. The Kindle Paperwhite includes a built-in backlight which enables you to read in the dark. It is the single biggest feature that differentiates it from the standard Kindle e-reader. It is thin and light, making it easy to carry around with you and the battery can last for weeks depending on your usage.

Price: ₹8,999 (MRP ₹10,999)

Boat Rockerz 400 Bluetooth headphones

If you're eyeing a pair of affordable wireless headphones, the Boat Rockerz 400 could be a decent option. Currently down to ₹999 (MRP ₹2,990), the headphones have a decent rating on Amazon. The Boat Rockerz 400 is powered by 40mm drivers and are compatible with most Bluetooth devices. The in-built battery can last up to 8 hours on a full charge.

Price: ₹999 (MRP ₹2,990)

Amazon Fire TV Stick

The Amazon Fire TV Stick is down to ₹3,199 (MRP ₹3,999) in a Lightning Deal as part of the Amazon Freedom Sale. While that's not the lowest price we've seen on the streaming media player, it's still a decent product at this price. Pair your purchase with a payment from an SBI debit or credit card for another 10 percent instant discount. You can hook up the Fire TV Stick using an HDMI port to any compatible TV and play content from your favourite streaming apps and services. This deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

Price: ₹3,199 (MRP ₹3,999)

10.or G 64GB

The 10.or G 64GB is down to ₹6,999 (MRP ₹13,999) on Amazon right now. The bundled exchange offer can take another ₹6,263 (maximum) off the listed price. The smartphone features a dual rear camera setup with dual tone LED flash along with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It is powered by the Snapdragon 626 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a 4000mAh battery and a 5.5-inch full HD display.

Price: ₹6,999 (MRP ₹13,999)

Acer Nitro AN515-51 15.6-inch laptop

The Acer Nitro AN515-51 15.6-inch gaming laptop is down to ₹72,900 (MRP ₹109,999) as part of the Amazon sale. The laptop is powered by Intel Core i7 processor, supported by 16GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB conventional hard drive along with a 128GB SSD and runs Windows 10 out-of-the-box. On the graphics side, the Nvidia GeForce GTZ 1050Ti runs the show, supported by 4GB of video RAM. You can also exchange an old laptop and get up to ₹19,500 as an additional discount.

Price: ₹72,900 (MRP ₹109,999)

