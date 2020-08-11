Technology News
Amazon Freedom Sale 2020 Ends Tonight: 10 Great Deals Worth Checking Out Right Now

One last chance to grab a great mobile phone, laptop, TV, or an Amazon device.

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 11 August 2020 11:33 IST
Amazon's Independence Day special sale is ending at midnight tonight

Highlights
  • Amazon Freedom Sale is ending at midnight tonight
  • Amazon's sale still includes a few great deals worth checking out
  • SBI cardholders can avail 10 percent instant discount, up to Rs. 1,500

Amazon Freedom Sale 2020 has entered its last day. The four-day Independence Day special sale kicked off right after Prime Day in India but in case you missed out, there are still quite a few great deals on smartphones, laptops, TVs, and Amazon devices that are worth checking out. Amazon's Freedom Sale will end at midnight tonight. Apart from flat discounts, the sale also includes bundled offers in the form of exchange and payment offers that can further help you sweeten these deals.

SBI cardholders are eligible for an additional instant discount worth 10 percent, capped at Rs. 1,500 per card. We've handpicked some of the best deals and offers you can grab on the last day of Amazon's Freedom Sale.

Amazon Freedom Sale 2020 - Best offers on mobile phones

OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T is still available at a discounted price of Rs. 35,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999) during the Amazon Freedom Sale 2020. The bundled exchange offer can help you get another discount of up to Rs. 15,600 on your purchase. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI payment options with select payment cards along with cashback. Paying with an SBI card will fetch you another 10 percent instant discount, up to Rs. 1,500.

Price: Rs. 35,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

OnePlus 7T Pro
OnePlus 7T Pro is also available at Rs. 43,999 (MRP Rs. 53,999) for the 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant during the Amazon Freedom Sale. This discounted price includes Rs. 4,000 as an additional discount for Prime members. The bundled exchange offer can help take off another Rs. 16,600 (maximum) from the discounted price.

Price: Rs. 43,999 (MRP Rs. 53,999)

Redmi K20 Pro (6GB, 128GB)
Xiaomi's Redmi K20 Pro is again selling at Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 28,999) during the Amazon Freedom Sale in India. It comes with an exchange offer that promises up to Rs. 13,600 off. The Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel front camera. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. Paying with an SBI card will fetch you another 10 percent instant discount on your purchase.

Price: Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 28,999)

Samsung Galaxy S10
The 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 71,000) on Amazon during the Freedom Sale 2020. The Galaxy S10 comes with a triple rear camera setup and a 10-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 9820 chipset, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 3,400mAh battery and features a hole-punch display. Amazon is also offering a bundled exchange offer that can sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 13,600.

Price: Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 71,000)

Amazon Freedom Sale 2020 - Best discounts on Amazon devices

Kindle 10th generation with built-in light
The 10th generation Kindle ebook reader with a built-in light is selling at Rs. 6,599 (MRP Rs. 7,999) on Amazon during the Freedom Sale 2020. This is the most affordable Kindle model that comes with a built-in light, so you can read in the dark. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI payment option along with 10 percent instant discount for SBI card users.

Price: Rs. 6,599 (MRP Rs. 7,999)

All-new Kindle Oasis 10th generation
Amazon's Freedom Sale includes a discount worth Rs. 3,000 on the premium Kindle Oasis 10th generation. You can grab the ebook reader for Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999) in a Lightning Deal during the sale. SBI credit cardholders can avail an additional 10 percent discount, up to Rs. 1,500. The Kindle Oasis comes with a warm light that's easier on the eyes if you want to read for a longer time, along with physical buttons to turn pages.

Price: Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

Echo Dot 3rd generation
The third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker is down to Rs. 3,599 (MRP Rs. 5,499) during Amazon's Freedom Sale 2020 this week. The smart speaker comes with an LED display that can be used as a bedside clock. Besides that, it's powered by Amazon Alexa which allows you to control your smart home equipment, ask questions, check the weather, and do a lot more.

Price: Rs. 3,599 (MRP Rs. 5,499)

Amazon Freedom Sale 2020 - Best deals on laptops, TVs, and more

Lenovo ThinkPad E14 laptop
The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 laptop is down to Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 87,040) on the last day of Amazon's Freedom Sale 2020. The laptop is powered by Intel's 10th generation Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes wit ha 1TB conventional hard drive and a 128GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. The laptop also included Microsoft Office Home and Student edition and features a 14-inch full-HD display.

Price: Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 87,040)

OnePlus 55-inch Q1 series Android QLED TV
OnePlus' Q1 series 55-inch smart QLED TV is down to Rs. 59,899 (MRP Rs. 69,900) during Amazon's Freedom Sale in India. The Android TV-based smart TV also comes with an exchange offer with up to Rs. 8,000 as an additional instant discount. The TV comes with four HDMI ports and three USB ports. It runs on Android TV which means you get all your favourite streaming apps along with built-in Chromecast support.

Price: Rs. 59,899 (MRP Rs. 69,900)

LG 32.5-inch full-HD monitor
Add another display to your workstation (it really does help!) with the discounted LG 31.5-inch full-HD monitor. The monitor is going at Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 25,000) during the Amazon Freedom Sale. That's around Rs. 5,000 less than its usual selling price. The monitor includes two HDMI ports and a single USB port.

Price: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 25,000)

Will Amazon, Flipkart offer blockbuster sales in 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
