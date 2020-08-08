Amazon Freedom Sale 2020 has just kicked off in India. In case you missed the Prime Day sale this week, here's another chance for you to grab your favourite products at a discounted price. While the Prime Day sale was exclusive to Prime subscribers, Amazon's Freedom Sale is open to everyone. The new Amazon sale will run until August 11 and includes hundreds of deals on popular mobile phones, laptops, TVs, Amazon devices, and more. While most of these deals are similar to Prime Day sale offers, there are a few changes as well.

We've handpicked some of the best deals and offers you can grab on Amazon's new Freedom Sale 2020 this week. Remember to use all the available bundled exchange and payment offers. During its Freedom Sale, Amazon is offering a 10 percent instant discount to SBI cardholders, capped at Rs. 1,500 per card.

Amazon Freedom Sale 2020 - Best offers on mobile phones today

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T available at a discounted price of Rs. 35,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999) during the Amazon Freedom Sale 2020. This includes an extra discount worth Rs. 2,000 for Prime members. The bundled exchange offer can help you get another discount of up to Rs. 15,600 on your purchase. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI payment options with select payment cards along with cashback. Paying with an SBI card will fetch you another 10 percent instant discount, up to Rs. 1,500.

Price: Rs. 35,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro is also available at Rs. 43,999 (MRP Rs. 53,999) for the 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant during the Amazon Freedom Sale this week. This discounted price includes Rs. 4,000 as an additional discount for Prime members. The bundled exchange offer can help take off another Rs. 16,600 (maximum) from the discounted price.

Price: Rs. 43,999 (MRP Rs. 53,999)

Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Oppo's recently launched Reno 4 Pro is also a part of the Amazon Freedom Sale 2020. While you won't receive a flat discount since this is a new phone, Amazon is offering Rs. 3,000 cashback via Amazon Pay. This means, you can buy the Oppo Reno 4 Pro at an effective price of Rs. 31,990 (regular selling price Rs. 34,990). What's more? You can exchange your old smartphone and get up to Rs. 14,600 as an additional instant discount.

Price: Rs. 34,990 (MRP Rs. 37,990)

Redmi K20 Pro (6GB, 128GB)

Xiaomi's Redmi K20 Pro is again selling at Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 28,999) during the Amazon Freedom Sale in India. It comes with an exchange offer that promises up to Rs. 13,600 off. The Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel front camera. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. Paying with an SBI card will fetch you another 10 percent instant discount on your purchase.

Price: Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 28,999)

Samsung Galaxy S10

The 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 71,000) on Amazon during the Freedom Sale 2020. Galaxy S10 comes with a triple rear camera setup and a 10-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 9820 chipset, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 3,400mAh battery and features a hole-punch display. Amazon is also offering a bundled exchange offer that can sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 13,600.

Price: Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 71,000)

Amazon Freedom Sale 2020 - Best offers on Amazon devices

All-new Kindle Oasis 10th generation

Amazon's Freedom Sale includes a discount worth Rs. 3,000 on the premium Kindle Oasis 10th generation. You can grab the ebook reader for Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999) during the sale. SBI credit cardholders can avail an additional 10 percent discount, up to Rs. 1,500. The Kindle Oasis comes with a warm light that's easier on the eyes if you want to read for a longer time, along with physical buttons to turn pages.

Price: Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

Echo Dot 3rd generation

The third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker is down to Rs. 3,599 (MRP Rs. 5,499) during Amazon's Freedom Sale 2020 this week. The smart speaker comes with an LED display that can be used as a bedside clock. Besides that, it's powered by Amazon Alexa which allows you to control your smart home equipment, ask questions, check the weather, and do a lot more.

Price: Rs. 3,599 (MRP Rs. 5,499)

Amazon Freedom Sale 2020 - Best deals on electronics

Crucial P1 500GB 3D NAND PCIE M.2 SSD

Looking to add more storage to your system. Crucial's P1 500GB 3D NAND PCIe M.2 SSD is down to Rs. 5,499 (MRP Rs. 7,800) on Amazon during the Freedom Sale this week. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on this SSD. It is ideal for your desktop and laptop and promises read speeds of up to 2,000MB/s and write speeds for up to 1,700MB/s.

Price: Rs. 5,499 (MRP Rs. 7,800)

HP 15.6-inch laptop

If you're eyeing an affordable work-from-home or study-from-home laptop under Rs. 35,000, Amazon's new Freedom Sale includes HP's 15.6-inch (15q ds00449TU model) at just Rs. 34,990 (MRP Rs. 40,348). The laptop is rated as a bestseller on Amazon, and comes with a bundled exchange offer with up to Rs. 14,100 as an additional instant discount. It is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i3 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It includes a 256GB SSD and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box.

Price: Rs. 34,990 (MRP Rs. 40,348)

OnePlus 55-inch Q1 series Android QLED TV

OnePlus' Q1 series 55-inch smart QLED TV is down to Rs. 59,899 (MRP Rs. 69,900) during Amazon's Freedom Sale in India. The Android TV-based smart TV also comes with an exchange offer with up to Rs. 8,000 as an additional instant discount. The TV comes with four HDMI ports and three USB ports. It runs on Android TV which means you get all your favourite streaming apps along with built-in Chromecast support.

Price: Rs. 59,899 (MRP Rs. 69,900)

LG 32.5-inch full-HD monitor

Add another display to your workstation, it really does help, with the discounted LG 31.5-inch full-HD monitor. The monitor is going at Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 25,000) during the Amazon Freedom Sale. That's around Rs. 5,000 less than its usual selling price. The monitor includes two HDMI ports and a single USB port.

Price: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 25,000)

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones

While the Bose QC II deal seems to have sold out, the next best thing is Sony's WH-1000XM3 active noise-cancelling wireless headphones, selling at a similar price of Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990) during the Amazon Freedom Sale 2020 this week. You can get an additional instant discount worth 10 percent with SBI cards.

Price: Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

