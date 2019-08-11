Today is the last day of the Amazon Freedom Sale 2019. The sale kicked off earlier this week to celebrate the upcoming Independence Day (August 15) in India. Amazon is offering discounts and bundled offers on a large selection of mobile phones, Amazon devices, TVs, speakers, and other electronics. In case you were too busy, you still have around 12 hours left to grab some great deals before the sale ends at midnight tonight. It's also a good chance to grab a great last-minute gift for Raksha Bandhan for your loved ones.

The Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 kicked off earlier this week with hundreds of deals. While some of them have sold out, there are still quite a few decent deals that are still live. Today, we've picked out the best offers you can grab on the last day of Amazon's Freedom Sale 2019.

Amazon Freedom Sale: Best offers on mobile phones

Apple iPhone XR

Apple's iPhone XR is still available at Rs. 51,999 (MRP Rs. 76,900) on Amazon's Freedom Sale 2019. The deal offers the black, white, and red colour variants of the 64GB iPhone XR model at this discounted price. The bundled exchange offer can sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 7,700. You can pay with an SBI credit card to avail an additional Rs. 1,500 discount on the marked price.

OnePlus 7

Amazon India isn't offering any discount on the OnePlus 7 during its Freedom Sale this week, but you can still make use of the available bundled offers to score a decent deal. The OnePlus 7 is available with an additional exchange offer worth Rs. 2,000 over the normal exchange value of your older smartphone. That brings the maximum exchange value to up to Rs. 17,500. Paying with an SBI credit card will also help you take off another 10 percent (maximum Rs. 1,500) from the final price after considering exchange value.

Samsung Galaxy M30

The Samsung Galaxy M30 is selling at Rs. 13,990 (MRP Rs. 16,490) during Amazon's Freedom Sale this week. The Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by Samsung's Exynos 7904 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with three rear cameras and a single 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The Galaxy M30 features a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Redmi 7 (3GB, 32GB)

Xiaomi's budget smartphone, Redmi 7, is also a part of the Amazon Freedom Sale 2019. The 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant is currently selling at Rs. 8,499 (MRP Rs. 10,999) during the Freedom Sale. The Redmi 7 features a 6.26-inch display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 SoC, supported by 3GB of RAM. The phone runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and comes with a dual rear camera setup.

Samsung Galaxy M20 (3GB, 32GB)

If you're eyeing a smartphone under the Rs. 10,000 price point, the Galaxy M20 (3GB, 32GB) is available at Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 11,290) during the Amazon Freedom Sale this week. The Galaxy M20 comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ Infinity-V Display and is powered by Samsung's Exynos 7904 SoC. The phone comes with a dual rear camera setup along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Redmi Y3

Talking about budget phones, the Redmi Y3 (3GB, 32GB) is now down to Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 11,999) during the Amazon Freedom Sale 2019. Xiaomi's affordable Redmi Y3 comes with a large 6.26-inch display and a massive 4,000mAh battery. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 SoC and it runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

LG W10

LG's online-only W-series phones are available with discounts and bundled offers during this week's Freedom Sale on Amazon India. The LG W10 (3GB, 32GB) is now down to Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999). The smartphone comes with a 6.19-inch HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup. LG W10 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, supported by 3GB of RAM. The phone runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The bundled exchange offer can take off another Rs. 7,000 (maximum) from the listed price.

LG W30 (3GB, 32GB)

The LG W30 is also down to Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999) during Amazon's ongoing Freedom Sale 2019. You can score another additional discount worth up to Rs. 8,050 by exchanging an old, used smartphone with your purchase. The LG W30 comes with a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-shaped display notch. The phone comes with three rear cameras and runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Honor 20i

Honor 20i is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999) for the 4GB RAM, 128GB storage variant. In case you missed the offer during the previous sale, now seems like to good time to grab one. The bundled exchange offer comes with another instant discount worth up to Rs. 7,700. Honor 20i comes with a 6.21-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Kirin 710F SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. The phone runs Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.0.1 out-of-the-box.

Nokia 6.1 Plus

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is selling at Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 18,499) on Amazon during the Freedom Sale this week. The bundled exchange offer can further add more value to your purchase with an instant discount worth up to Rs. 7,700. The Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with a 5.8-inch display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. The phone runs Android 8 Oreo out-of-the-box but you can upgrade it to Android 9 Pie once you're setting it up.

Samsung Galaxy M10

Samsung's Galaxy M10 is being sold at Rs. 7,990 (MRP Rs. 9,290) during Amazon's Freedom Sale. The 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant of the phone comes with an exchange offer that can help knock off another Rs. 7,000 (maximum) from the listed price. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI payment options and paying with a State Bank of India credit card can fetch you another 10 percent instant discount.

OnePlus 7 Pro

Just like the OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 7 Pro is also available with an additional exchange offer worth Rs. 3,000, bringing up the maximum exchange discount to Rs. 18,500. If you're upgrading from an older smartphone, this looks like a decent deal. Add the SBI credit card discount worth 10 percent and you'll land up with a decent overall price. Amazon India is also offering a no-cost EMI payment option with select payment methods.

Huawei P30 Pro (with free Watch GT)

In case you're looking to buy the Huawei P30 Pro, Amazon India is offering the Huawei Watch GT smartwatch worth Rs. 10,999 completely free with the P30 Pro. All you have to do is add both the products (pick Appario Retail as the seller) to your cart and the smartwatch will be automatically discounted during checkout. Besides the freebie, Amazon is also offering an exchange offer worth up to Rs. 7,700 during the Freedom Sale 2019.

Realme U1

Amazon India is offering the Realme U1 (3GB, 32GB) at Rs. 8,999 (MRP RS. 12,999). If you pay online for your order using any payment method, you'll be eligible to receive Rs. 1,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance. The bundled exchange offer comes with a maximum instant discount worth Rs. 7,700. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI payment options with select payment methods.

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1 is retailing starting at Rs. 18,698 during the sale, down from its existing price of Rs. 19,999. The Nokia smartphone features a 6.18-inch full-HD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, dual rear cameras, and 3,500mAh battery. No-cost EMI options are also on the table for the phone during the Amazon sale.

Amazon Freedom Sale: Best offers on Amazon devices

Fire TV Stick

Amazon's Fire TV Stick is down to Rs. 3,199 (MRP Rs. 3,999). This is the newer version of the Fire TV Stick that comes with an all-new Alexa Voice remote control. In case you're stuck with a dumb TV, the Fire TV Stick is probably the easiest and one of the most cost-effective ways to stream content from various online streaming services on your TV.

Amazon Kindle

The all-new Kindle (10th generation) is down to Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 7,999) during the Freedom Sale this week. In case you missed it during last month's Prime Day sale, this is a good chance to grab one. The Kindle lets you read ebooks on the go and comes with a long-lasting battery. The 10th generation Kindle comes with a built-in backlight so you can read in the dark as well. Amazon is also offering three-months worth of Kindle Unlimited subscription at just Rs. 2 when you buy any Kindle ebook reader.

Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo, the company's smart speaker, is down to Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999) during the Freedom Sale this week. You can use Echo to play music, make calls to other Alexa users, set reminders and alarms, check order status on Amazon, and a lot more. In case you're looking to buy a small speaker for your room, the Echo can fit your requirements and it comes with a bunch of smart features that can be useful.

Amazon Freedom Sale: Best offers on electronics

Bose SoundTouch 20 Series III

The Bose SoundTouch 20 Series III wireless music system is currently down to Rs. 26,910 (MRP Rs. 33,638) for a limited period during the Amazon Freedom Sale this week. The speaker works with Amazon Alexa, the company's smart virtual assistant. In case you're looking for a WiFi-enabled speaker for your home or small office, this looks like a pretty decent option considering the price.

Sennheiser HD 4.50 wireless headphones

In case you are looking to buy a pair of wireless headphones under Rs. 10,000, the Sennheiser HD 4.50 is down to Rs. 7,490 (MRP Rs. 14,990) during Amazon India's Freedom Sale. This price is similar to the previous deals we've seen earlier this year. The wireless headphones support Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity and promise a battery life of up to 19 hours on a full charge.

Samsung 43-inch LED TV

The Samsung 43-inch full-HD LED TV (2019) is down to Rs. 28,999 (MRP RS. 44,900). That's around Rs. 1,000 less than its usual selling price online, and Amazon is throwing in a free Fire TV Stick with the purchase. You can further sweeten the deal by paying with an SBI credit card and receive another 10 percent instant discount (capped at Rs. 1,500). The TV comes with two HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.