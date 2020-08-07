Amazon and Flipkart are running their first big sales since the coronavirus pandemic started. Amazon's Prime Day 2020 sale is in its last 12 hours while Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale will be open until August 10. However, some of the biggest offers during these sales tend to get sold out within the first two days itself. We've handpicked some of the best deals and offers on mobile phones that are available on both Amazon and Flipkart. Flipkart's sale is open to everyone, but you'll need a Prime membership to shop during Prime Day 2020 sale.

Both Amazon and Flipkart are offering a number of interesting bundled exchange and payment offers with most of their mobile phones. These can help you avail a better overall deal on your favourite mobile phones.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 - Best offers on smartphones

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T is being sold at a discounted price of Rs. 35,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999) on Amazon during the Prime Day 2020 sale. The bundled exchange offer can help you get another discount of up to Rs. 15,600 on your purchase. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI payment options with select payment cards along with cashback.

When we reviewed the OnePlus 7T last year, we gave it a rating of 9 (out of 10). We loved its excellent performance, display, and good battery life. However, the lack of water or dust resistance is a downside.

Price: Rs. 35,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

OnePlus 7T Pro

The OnePlus 7T Pro is available at a discounted price of Rs. 43,999 (MRP Rs. 53,999) for the 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant during the Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale. The bundled exchange offer can help take off another Rs. 16,600 (maximum) from the discounted price.

In our review, the OnePlus 7T Pro also managed a score of 9 out of 10. We loved the phone's premium build quality and the immersive display. But it's slightly heavier and also lacks wireless charging.

Price: Rs. 43,999 (MRP Rs. 53,999)

Oppo Reno 4 Pro

While you won't receive a flat discount since Oppo Reno 4 Pro is still fairly a new phone, Amazon is still offering Rs. 3,000 cashback via Amazon Pay if you pay for your order online. This means, you can buy the Oppo Reno 4 Pro at an effective price of Rs. 31,990 (regular selling price Rs. 34,990). You can exchange your old smartphone and get up to Rs. 14,600 as an additional instant discount.

We haven't reviewed the Oppo Reno 4 Pro yet, but we did play around with it a bit and you can read about our first impressions here.

Price: Rs. 34,990 (MRP Rs. 37,990)

Redmi K20 Pro (6GB, 128GB)

Redmi K20 Pro is selling at Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 28,999) during the Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale in India. It comes with an exchange offer that promises up to Rs. 13,600 off. The Redmi K20 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel front camera. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM.

We reviewed the Redmi K20 Pro a little over a year ago, and rewarded it a rating of 9 out of 10. We loved the phone's excellent performance and good battery life. However, we didn't quite like the slow front camera pop-up mechanism.

Price: Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 28,999)

Samsung Galaxy S10

The 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 71,000) on Amazon during the Prime Day 2020 sale. Galaxy S10 comes with a triple rear camera setup and a 10-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 9820 chipset, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 3,400mAh battery and features a hole-punch display. Amazon is also offering a bundled exchange offer that can sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 13,600.

Price: Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 71,000)

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale - Best offers on mobile phones

Apple iPhone XR

Apple's iPhone XR (review) is available at a discounted price of Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 52,500) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days sale this week. Flipkart's sale also includes an exchange offer that can sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 13,450. If you've got an old phone to get rid off, you may end up saving even more money. The iPhone XR is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chip and comes with a single 12-megapixel primary camera along with a 7-megapixel front camera.

Price: Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 52,500)

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Apple's iPhone SE (2020) is also down to Rs. 36,999 (MRP Rs. 42,500) on Flipkart for the Big Saving Days sale. If you're looking to switch to iOS below the Rs. 40,000 mark, the iPhone SE (2020) sounds like a pretty decent option if you're a fan of the older iPhone design. Flipkart's sale is offering an exchange value of up to Rs. 13,450 with the iPhone SE (2020). The phone is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chip and comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display.

We reviewed the iPhone SE 2020 earlier this year. The 'affordable' new iPhone model managed a rating of 7 out of 10 in our review. We liked its slim and light form factor, but we still think it's a bit expensive and comes with an average battery life.

Price: Rs. 36,999 (MRP Rs. 42,500)

Oppo Reno 2

Flipkart's sale is offering Rs. 10,000 instant discount when you buy the Oppo Reno 2 and pay online using any payment method. This means you can buy the Oppo Reno 2 at an effective price of Rs. 28,990 (regular selling price Rs. 38,990) during the Big Saving Days sale on Flipkart. Oppo Reno 2 comes with a slide-out 16-megapixel front camera and a 48-megapixel quad rear camera setup. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730G SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 28,990 (effective)

LG V30+

The LG V30+ is down to Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 60,000) during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale this week. The bundled exchange offer can knock off another Rs. 13,650 off the discounted price. Flipkart's sale is also offering 10 percent instant discount on ICIC Bank credit cards and Citibank credit and debit cards. You can also grab the Google Nest Mini at a discounted price of Rs. 1,999 when you buy this phone during Flipkart's sale.

Price: Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 60,000)

