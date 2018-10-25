Flipkart and Amazon Sales: The Best Deals on Mobiles Right Now

Flipkart and Amazon are currently running their second online festive season sales. The Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Festive Dhamaka sales include deals on hundreds of products across a large number of categories. This is probably the best time of the year to upgrade your smartphone or buy a new one. Both Amazon and Flipkart are offering some really exciting deals on smartphones, at almost all price points. Flipkart is offering its complete protection plans, exchange offers, buyback guarantee and other bundled offers with smartphones. Amazon is also following it up with its own bundled offers on smartphones like exchange offers, free one-time screen replacement on all phones, payment offers, and more.

Flipkart sale is offering 10 percent instant cashback to Axis Bank credit and debit customers while Amazon has tied up with ICICI Bank and Citibank to offer 10 percent instant discount and 10 percent cashback respectively. Both ICICI Bank and Citibank customers can also avail additional 10 percent cashback on purchases above Rs. 50,000 during the Amazon sale. Before you buy a smartphone, make sure you compare prices on both the sites and consider the available bundled offers. You should also check out our mobile reviews to see if the phone is really worth buying.

We have picked out some of the best offers on mobiles from Flipkart and Amazon festive season sales. Here are our top picks:

Flipkart and Amazon sales - the best mobile offers

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is again available at Big Billion Days sale prices on Flipkart. The 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is down to Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999). There's a bundled exchange offer with an instant discount up to Rs. 11,700. The 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999) during Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes with a 5.99-inch FHD+ display and a massive 5,000mAh battery. It is powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC, supported by 4GB/6GB of RAM, depending on the variant you pick.

Price: Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (6GB, 256GB)

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (6GB, 256GB) is down to Rs. 69,900 (MRP Rs. 79,000) on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale right now. The online marketplace is also offering an extra Rs. 10,000 in exchange bonus over the normal exchange value on old smartphones. ICICI Bank and Citibank customers will be eligible for an extra 10 percent cashback, above the usual payment options, up to Rs. 8,000 on this purchase. Amazon is also offering a pair of noise-cancelling earphones from Samsung at an additional Rs. 999 with the Galaxy S9 Plus.

Price: Rs. 69,900 (MRP Rs. 79,000)

Oppo F9 (4GB, 64GB)

The Oppo F9 (4GB, 64GB) is down to Rs. 18,990 (MRP Rs. 21,990) on Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale right now. The bundled exchange offer can help you get another instant discount worth up to Rs. 15,700. Axis Bank debit and credit card and PhonePe users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount. Jio is also offering up to 3.2TB 4G data and additional benefits with select partners. The Oppo F9 features a 6.3-inch full HD display and comes with a tiny display notch. It also comes with a dual rear camera setup and a 3,500mAh battery.

Price: Rs. 18,990 (MRP Rs. 21,990)

Nokia 5.1 Plus (3GB, 32GB)

The Nokia 5.1 Plus is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 13,199) on Flipkart. This is the same deal we saw during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale earlier this month. You can exchange your old smartphone and receive up to Rs. 9,750 as an instant discount. The Nokia 5.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch HD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 processor. It includes a dual camera setup at the rear and a 3,060mAh battery. No-cost EMI options are also available on select debit and credit cards.

Price: Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 13,199)

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (3GB, 64GB)

The Samsung Galaxy On Nxt is available at one of its all-time lowest price of Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 17,900) as part of the Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Days sale. If you factor in the exchange offer with up to Rs. 9,200 discount and the bundled Axis Bank 10 percent instant discount, you can get a pretty decent deal. The Galaxy On Nxt comes with a 5.5-inch display and is powered by the Exynos 7870 octa-core processor, supported by 3GB of RAM. It includes a 13-megapixel primary camera at the back and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 17,900)

Apple iPhone XS

Flipkart is currently offering a flat discount worth Rs. 5,000 on the new iPhone XS 64GB and 256GB variants. The bundled exchange offer comes with an instant discount worth Rs. 16,000 (maximum). Axis Bank credit and debit card users can avail 10 percent instant discount as part of the Flipkart sale, which is applicable on EMI transactions as well. The iPhone XS comes with a 5.8-inch Super Retina HD display and is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chip.

Price: Rs. 94,900 (MRP Rs. 99,900)

Vivo V9 Youth (4GB, 32GB)

The Vivo V9 Youth (4GB, 32GB) is available at just Rs. 13,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990) on Flipkart right now. Flipkart is offering an extra Rs. 2,000 discount over the normal exchange value when you swap your old phone along with the purchase. The Vivo V9 Youth features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display and a dual camera setup at the rear. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 450 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. The Vivo V9 includes a 3,260mAh battery.

Price: Rs. 13,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

Vivo V9 Pro

The Vivo V9 Pro is currently down to Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990) as part of Amazon sale right now. You can use the bundled exchange offer to get another maximum instant discount worth Rs. 16,191. The Vivo V9 Pro features a 6.3-inch FHD+ FullView display with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone comes with a dual camera setup at the rear and is powered by the Snapdragon 660AIE SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. ICICI Bank and Citibank card users can avail 10 percent instant discount.

Price: Rs. 17, 990 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

OnePlus 6 (8GB, 128GB)

The OnePlus 6 (8GB, 128GB) is down to Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999) on the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. In case you missed out this deal during the last sale, here's another opportunity. Even though the OnePlus 6T is just around the corner, the OnePlus 6 is still a decent option at this price point. To make the deal even sweeter, make sure you use the bundled exchange and payment offers. The OnePlus 6 features a 6.28-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

Realme 1 (4GB, 64GB)

The Realme 1 (4GB, 64GB) is available with a number of bundled offers as part of the Amazon sale right now. Although the phone is available at Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 12,990), you can use the bundled exchange and payment offers to further lower the effective price. Amazon is also offering a free one-time screen replacement on all phones sold during the sale. The Realme 1 features a 6-inch full-HD display and is powered by the MediaTek P60 processor, supported by 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera at the rear and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. In our Realme 1 review we concluded that the phone offers a great performance and a good battery life but its average cameras and the lack of a fingerprint sensor are a drawback.

Price: Rs. Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 12,990)

Apple iPhone X 64GB

The iPhone X 64GB is available at Rs. 74,999 (MRP Rs. 95,390) on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The phone was being sold at Rs. 69,999 during the last festive season sale on Amazon India, but it sold out pretty quickly. The bundled exchange price comes with a maximum instant discount value of Rs. 16,854. You can also avail no-cost EMI options on your purchase. Amazon is also offering a free one-time screen replacement worth Rs. 30,000, according to Amazon, on all smartphones sold during the Great Indian Festival sale. The iPhone X features a 5.8-inch display and is powered by Apple's A11 Bionic chip. If you're not too keen on spending a lot of money on this year's slightly expensive iPhone models, the iPhone X is still a decent buy at this price if you consider the free screen replacement, exchange offer, and bundled payment options.

Price: Rs. 74,999 (MRP Rs. 95,390)

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (6GB, 64GB)

The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (6GB, 64GB) is down to Rs. 23,990 (MRP Rs. 41,900) on Amazon right now. The phone usually sells at a price point of Rs. 30,000. There's a bundled exchange offer that can help with another instant discount worth up to Rs. 18,854. ICICI Bank credit and debit card users along with Citibank credit card users can avail 10 percent instant discount and cashback offers respectively. The Galaxy A8+ features a 6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a 3,500mAh battery. The phone features a dual camera setup at the front and a 16-megapixel rear camera.

Price: Rs. 23,990 (MRP Rs. 41,900)

Honor Play (4GB, 64GB)

The Honor Play is available at a discounted price of Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999) on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. This is the same price we saw in the previous sale on Amazon earlier this month. The Honor Play features a 6.3-inch FHD+ FullView display and a dual rear camera setup. The phone is powered by the Kirin 970 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

Nokia 6.1 Plus (4GB, 64GB)

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is available at Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 17,600) on Flipkart. It was earlier being sold at Rs. 14,999 in the last Big Billion Days sale, but you can still swap your old smartphone, in a working condition, and get an instant discount up to Rs. 15,000. Flipkart and Airtel have teamed up to offer Rs. 1,800 cashback and up to 240GB free data with select recharge packs. The Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with a 5.8-inch FHD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 636 SoC. If you're looking for an Android One-based phone at this price point, the Nokia 6.1 Plus seems like a decent option at this price as part of the Flipkart sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.