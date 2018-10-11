Amazon and Flipkart Sales: The Best Offers on Mobiles

Amazon and Flipkart are in the middle of their biggest sales of the year and it's raining offers on hundreds of products. Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale are offering deals and offers on a decent selection of smartphones this year. A lot of these deals were previewed well ahead of the sale to entice customers, signalling a change in strategy from previous sales This is probably the best time of the year to upgrade or buy a new smartphone. Both Flipkart and Amazon are also offering bundled deals in the form of exchange and payment offers, mobile protection plans, free screen replacement (Amazon), and others.

Amazon and Flipkart sales: Best offers on mobiles

We've picked out the best deals available on mobile phones on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Here are our top picks.

Apple iPhone X

The iPhone X 64GB is down to Rs. 69,999 (MRP Rs. 91,900) on both Amazon and Flipkart festive season sales. Although Flipkart did start selling it at a lower price of Rs. 64,999 last night, it seems like the honeymoon is over as the online marketplace just raised the price back to Rs. 69,999. Since both the online marketplaces are offering a similar price, you could pick the one that offers a better value for you in terms of exchange value, payment offers, and extra cashback.

Price: Rs. 69,999 (MRP Rs. 91,900) on Amazon and Flipkart

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

Flipkart is offering Rs. 5,000 discount on the brand new iPhone XS 64GB, bringing down the price to Rs. 94,900 (MRP Rs. 99,900). This is the first time Flipkart is offering a flat discount on the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. The bundled exchange offer can knock off another Rs. 18,000 (maximum) from the listed price when you swap your old smartphone with the purchase. Factor in the HDFC Bank cards offer, you'll be able to get Rs. 2,500 off along with an additional extra discount of Rs. 2,500 (valid on HDFC Bank cards for transactions above Rs. 40,000). This further sweetens the deal in case you're looking to buy Apple's latest iPhones. The discount is also valid on the iPhone XS Max with similar bundled offers and payment options.

Prices: Starting from Rs. 94,900 (MRP Rs. 99,900)

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi's popular smartphone Redmi Note 5 Pro is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2018. You can exchange an old used phone to get additional discount worth up to Rs. 11,700. The Redmi Note 5 Pro features a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display and a dual camera setup at the rear.

Price: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

The iPhone 8 64GB is down to Rs. 53,999 (MRP Rs. 67,940) on both Flipkart and Amazon right now while the iPhone 8 Plus 64GB is available at a discounted price of Rs. 63,999 (MRP Rs. 77,560) on Flipkart. It is around Rs. 1,000 more expensive on Amazon. You can use the available exchange and payment offers to get additional discounts on your purchase. These last year's iPhone models seem like a good buy at these discounted prices.

Price: Starting from Rs. 53,999 (MRP Rs. 67,940) on Flipkart and Amazon

OnePlus 6

The OnePlus 6 is finally available at a discount as part of Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is down to Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 34,999) on Amazon. The 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant is available at Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999). The OnePlus 6 features a dual rear camera setup and a 6.28-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. Although the OnePlus 6T is set to launch later this month, the OnePlus 6 is still a good option at the Rs. 30,000 price point considering the speculations around OnePlus 6T sporting a higher price tag at launch.

Price: Starting from Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 34,999)

Nokia 6.1 Plus

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is down to Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,600) as part of Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. You can receive an instant discount worth up to Rs. 11,700 by swapping a used smartphone with your purchase. The Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 636 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,600)

Huawei P20 Pro (6GB, 128GB)

The Huawei P20 Pro is down to Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 69,999) during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. This particular variant comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can get another instant discount worth Rs. 15,900 (maximum) by exchanging your old used smartphone (in working condition) with your purchase. The Huawei P20 Pro comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear and a 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED display.

Price: Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 69,999)

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi's Mi A2 is available at a discounted price for the first time since launch. The smartphone is down to Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,499) during the Amazon sale. The bundled exchange offer promises another instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,150. The Mi A2 features a dual rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel front-facing camera. It comes with 5.99-inch full HD+ display and supports dual SIM options.

Price: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,499)

Vivo Nex (8GB, 128GB)

The Vivo Nex (8GB, 128GB) is down to Rs. 44,990 (MRP Rs. 47,990) as part of Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. While the discount may not seem huge, it does come with a free Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker and a one-time free screen replacement that's said to be worth Rs. 17,000. Apart from that, if you use the exchange offer you can get an additional Rs. 6,000 off the normal exchange value. The Vivo Nex features an Ultra FullView display and is powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM. To get your free Amazon Echo Dot, just add the phone along with the Echo Dot in your cart and you'll see the discount during checkout.

Price: Rs. 44,990 (MRP Rs. 47,990)

Oppo F9 (4GB, 64GB)

The Oppo F9 (4GB, 64GB) is down to Rs. 18,990 (MRP Rs. 21,990) during the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The exchange offer can get you another discount worth up to Rs. 15,700 with the purchase. The Oppo F9 comes with a dual camera setup at the rear and a 6.3-inch full HD display.

Price: Rs. 18,990 (MRP Rs. 21,990)

Mi Mix 2 128GB

The Mi Mix 2 128GB is down to Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999) on Flipkart right now. Exchanging an older smartphone can fetch you a maximum instant discount worth Rs. 18,000 and if you're swapping a used OnePlus smartphone you can get another Rs. 3,000 extra as an instant discount. The Mi Mix 2 comes with a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC, supported by 6GB RAM.

Price: Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999)

Nokia 5.1 Plus

The Nokia 5.1 Plus is a rather new budget smartphone in the Indian market. Currently down to Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 13,199) as part of the Flipkart sale, the Android One-based smartphone features a 5.8-inch edge-to-edge HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup.

Price: Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 13,199)

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

All variants of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 are available at discounted prices as part of Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The 3GB RAM, 32GB storage variant is down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999) while the 6GB RAM, 64GB variant is available for Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999). The 4GB RAM, 64GB variant is also available at a low price of Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999) during the sale.

Price: Starting from Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999)

Asus ZenFone 5Z

The Asus ZenFone 5Z is down to Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999) for the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant during Flipkart sale. The ZenFone 5Z comes with a 6.2-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. It also includes a dual rear camera setup along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung's last year flagship device, the Galaxy S8, is now available for as low as Rs. 29,990 (MRP Rs. 49,990) on Flipkart. The bundled exchange offer can help you get another discount worth up to Rs. 18,000 with your purchase. The Samsung Galaxy S8 is powered by the company's Exynos 8895 octa-core processor, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a 5.8-inch quad HD+ display and a 12-megapixel primary camera. The phone sold out quickly last night, but it's currently back in stock.

Price: Rs. 29,990 (MRP Rs. 45,990)

Honor 10

The Honor 10 128GB is also down to Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999) on Flipkart. The smartphone comes with an exchange offer with up to Rs. 18,000 instant discount. It features a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by Huawei's Kirin 970 processor, supported by 6GB of RAM. It comes with a dual camera setup at the rear and a 24-megapixel selfie camera.

Price: Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999)

