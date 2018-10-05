With less than one week left for Flipkart Big Billion Days sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival festive season sales, both the online marketplaces are slowly revealing some of their biggest deals and offers. Flipkart has already revealed a number of smartphones that will be available under its 'Crazy Deals' banner during the upcoming Big Billion Days sale while Amazon continues to post teasers for its upcoming Great Indian Festival sale.

We've already told you how you can prepare for the upcoming online festive season sales using a few simple tips and tricks. We also have a simple guide for you to make sure you get the best deals during the upcoming Big Billion Days and Great Indian Festival sales. In addition, both Amazon and Flipkart are offering easier payment options this year to make it more convenient to pay for your festive season shopping.

We take a look at some of the biggest offers that have been revealed so far:

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: The best mobile offers

On Friday, Flipkart revealed a bunch of upcoming smartphone deals on its Big Billion Days sale. The Samsung Galaxy On6 will be available at its lowest price ever at Rs. 11,990 (MRP Rs. 15,490) and the Samsung On Nxt will be down to Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 17,990). The online marketplace has also teased a deal on Samsung's On8 smartphone with a dual rear camera setup, the price for which will be revealed on October 8.

Apart from these, Flipkart has posted a banner on its mobile app claiming it will have the lowest iPhone prices during the festive season sale next week. Some of the budget smartphones that will be available at a discounted price include Panasonic P91, Intel Indie 6, and the Yu Ace.

On Wednesday, Flipkart revealed a list of Honor smartphones that will be available at a discount during its Big Billion Days sale. And now, the company has revealed some of the upcoming deals from its 'Crazy Deals' flash sale which include Samsung's Galaxy S8 at Rs. 29,990 (MRP Rs. 49,990) along with a no-cost EMI option starting from Rs. 3,333 per month (available on select payment options only).

Flipkart will also offer the Lenovo K8 Plus at Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999), Moto Z2 Force at Rs. 17,499 (MRP Rs. 34,999), Oppo A71 (3GB) at Rs. 6,990 (MRP Rs. 10,990), Moto Z2 Play at Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 27,999), Moto X4 at Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 20,999) and the Honor 10 (6GB) at Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999). All these smartphones will be a part of a limited-period flash sale so don't be surprised if they get sold out quickly.

Apart from these, Flipkart has also teased exciting deals on the LG G7+ Thin, Oppo F9 Pro, and the Oppo F9. According to a teaser posted on its website, Flipkart claims it will be selling the LG G7+ ThinQ at an effective price of Rs. 4,000 and the Oppo F9 Pro at an effective price of Rs. 4,190. These deals will include a flat discount, assured buyback value, and other bundled offers.

Amazon Great Indian Festival: The best mobile offers

Amazon has revealed that it will be selling the OnePlus 6 at Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 34,999) during the Great Indian Festival sale next week. The online marketplace has also teased an exchange offer on the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. A banner on Amazon's website claims free screen replacement will be available with all smartphones.

Amazon also promises the lowest prices ever on the Huawei Nova 3i and the Moto E5 Plus. In addition, Xiaomi's Mi A2 will be available at a discounted price for the first time ever. Customers will also be able to buy mobile accessories at lower prices, including a micro-USB data cable at Rs. 89 and a pair of simple headphones for Rs. 299 during the sale.

We will keep updating this page with all the top offers revealed before next week's Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sales go live and keep bringing you all the other deals on Gadgets 360. Make sure you keep coming back.