Amazon and Flipkart are running their annual Republic Day special sales this week. Amazon Great Republic Day sale and Flipkart Big Saving Days sale bring hundreds of deals on popular mobile phones in India. But not all of them are worth your money. We've handpicked the best deals available on Amazon and Flipkart on mobile phones this week. Both online marketplaces are also offering bundled exchange and payment offers that can further lower the effective prices. This week is a good time to buy a new phone or upgrade from an older smartphone.

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale - Top offers on mobile phones

Apple iPhone 11 64GB (Rs. 48,999)

Apple's iPhone 11 (64GB) is down to Rs. 48,999 (MRP Rs. 54,900) during Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2021 sale this week. Flipkart is also bundling an exchange offer that can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 16,500. Add the HDFC Bank 10 percent instant discount on credit and debit cards, and you've got yourself a great overall discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 48,999 (MRP Rs. 54,900)

Apple iPhone SE 64GB (Rs. 31,999)

Flipkart is selling the iPhone SE (64GB) at a discounted price of Rs. 31,999 (MRP Rs. 39,900) during the Big Saving Days 2021 sale this week. HDFC Bank cardholders can get an additional discount worth Rs. 3,000, which brings the effective price down to as low as Rs. 28,999. That's the lowest price we've seen on the iPhone SE in India since it launched. You can also use the available bundled exchange offer and get up to Rs. 16,500 off by swapping an old smartphone.

Buy now at: Rs. 31,999 (MRP Rs. 39,900)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ (Rs. 44,999)

Samsung's Galaxy S20+ is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 83,000). In case the price tag is keeping you from choosing the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 series phones, then the Galaxy S20+ still seems like a good option at this price. You can also pair your purchase with the available exchange offer and get up to Rs. 16,500 off as an instant discount with the Samsung Galaxy S20+.

Buy now at: Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 83,000)

Poco X3 (Rs. 14,999)

In case you missed the previous sales, Flipkart is offering the Poco X3 (6GB, 64GB) at a discounted price of Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999) once again during its Big Saving Days 2021 sale this week. Poco X3 features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 732G SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. You also get a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

Moto G 5G (Rs. 18,999)

Moto G 5G is one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in India, currently down to Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999) during Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2021 sale. You can swap an old smartphone — in working condition — and get up to Rs. 16,500 off as additional instant discount during the sale. Moto G 5G comes with a large 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 20W fast charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 18,999(MRP Rs. 24,999)

LG Velvet Dual Screen (Rs. 44,990)

LG Velvet Dual Screen phone is available with a discount worth Rs. 5,000 on all credit and debit card payments during Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale this week. This means the offer will bring down the effective price to as low as Rs. 39,990, the lowest since the launch. In case you were on the fence, this is a good time to grab the LG Velvet smartphone if you're looking for a dual-screen phone.

Buy now at: Rs. 39,990 (effective after discount)

Amazon Great Republic Day sale - Best offers on smartphones

Apple iPhone 12 mini (Rs. 64,490)

Amazon isn't offering a flat discount on Apple's iPhone 12 mini, but SBI credit card users can avail an instant discount worth Rs. 4,500 on the phone. This will bring down the effective price to as low as Rs. 59,990. The bundled exchange offer can make the deal even sweeter with up to Rs. 12,400 as an additional instant discount. In case you were waiting for a discount to grab the iPhone 12 mini, now is your chance.

Buy now at: Rs. 59,990 (effective after SBI credit card discount)

OnePlus 8 (6GB, 128GB) (Rs. 39,999)

OnePlus 8 is down to Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999) during Amazon's Great Republic Day sale this week. The bundled exchange offer can take off another Rs. 12,400 (maximum) from the discounted price. OnePlus 8 features a 6.55-inch Fluid display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. It features a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and includes a 4,300mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999)

Samsung Galaxy M51 (Rs. 20,999)

Amazon Great Republic Day sale includes a coupon-based discount on the Samsung Galaxy M51. All you have to do is select the Rs. 2,000 discount on the product page, and you can grab the Galaxy M51 for as low as Rs. 20,999 (MRP Rs. 28,999). SBI credit card users can also avail an additional Rs. 1,500 discount on their purchase. Galaxy M51 features a large 6.7-inch sAMOLED Plus display, and includes a massive 7,000mAh battery. The phone comes with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 20,999 (effective after coupon discount)

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (Rs. 14,999)

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is down to Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999) during Amazon's Great Republic Day sale this week. That's around Rs. 1,000 less than its usual online selling price. Amazon's bundled exchange offer can take off another Rs. 12,400 (maximum) from the discounted price if you swap an old smartphone in working condition. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G chipset. It comes with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999)

Oppo Find X2 (Rs. 51,990)

Amazon is offering a coupon-based discount worth Rs. 13,000 on the Oppo Find X2, bringing down the effective price of the phone to as low as Rs. 51,990 (MRP Rs. 69,990) during the Great Republic Day 2021 sale this week. Oppo Find X2 comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phone features a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 51,990 (effective after coupon discount)

