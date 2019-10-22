Amazon and Flipkart are in the middle of their Diwali 2019 special festive sales this week. Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale and Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale 2019 will be open until October 25. Both the sales are offering a large number of electronics at discounted prices. The sales are a great time to upgrade or buy a new smartphone. You should pair your purchase with the available bundled offers to make sure you end up getting a great overall deal. These include exchange offers, cashback, instant discount on select cards, and other available offers.

Amazon and Flipkart Diwali 2019 sales: Best offers on mobile phones

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a series has again received discounts on Flipkart during the second Big Diwali Sale 2019. The Google Pixel 3a 64GB is down to Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999). You can get an additional Rs. 14,000 (maximum) discount on exchanging an old smartphone. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB is down to Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 44,999) on Flipkart right now. It's worth mentioning here that Google recently launched its Pixel 4 series phones, but they won't be coming to India.

In our review, the Pixel 3a duo impressed us with their good cameras and software features. The lack of a powerful processor on both the phones was a disappointment though. Both the phones received a rating of 8 out of 10 in our reviews.

Price: Starting at Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

Black Shark 2

The Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone is selling at Rs. 29,999 during Flipkart's Big Diwali sale this week. The gaming smartphone comes with a 6.39-inch display and a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 chipset, supported by 6GB of RAM.

When we reviewed the Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone, we gave it a rating of 8 out of 10. We liked the phone's solid build quality and excellent overall performance. What we didn't like was the phone's bulky form factor and the lack of good cameras.

Price: Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 45,999)

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi's Redmi K20 series phones are also available with discounts and bundled offers on the Flipkart sale. The Redmi K20 (6GB, 64GB) can be yours for as low as Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999). You can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 14,000 using the bundled exchange offer. The Redmi K20 Pro (6GB, 128GB) is available at a lower price of Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 28,999). The phone comes with a pop-up selfie camera and is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The Redmi K20 scored a rating of 9 out of 10 in our full review. The phone offers an excellent battery life and a lag-free performance along with good design. The slow front camera pop-up mechanism can be a disadvantage for a few folks. The Redmi K20 Pro also scored a rating of 9 in our in-depth review. The phone offers great value for money and offers good overall performance.

Price: Starting at Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999)

Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi's popular Redmi Note 7S (4GB, 64GB) is selling Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999) during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. If you pay using any online payment method you'll be eligible for an additional 10 percent discount, bringing down the effective price to Rs. 8,999. Flipkart is also offering an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 9,500 on the Redmi Note 7S if you swap your old smartphone with the purchase. Redmi Note 7S comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

Asus 6Z

The Asus 6Z is still available at a discounted price of Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999) for the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant on Flipkart. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera and comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery. Asus 6Z is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. Flipkart is also offering an instant discount worth up to Rs. 11,900 when you exchange your old smartphone with your purchase.

Price: Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999)

Vivo Z1 Pro

Flipkart is selling the Vivo Z1 Pro (4GB, 64GB) at a discounted price of Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. 15,990) during the Big Diwali Sale 2019. The bundled exchange offer on the Vivo Z1 Pro can help take off another Rs. 12,000 (maximum) from the listed price. Flipkart is also offering 10 percent additional discount when you pay for your purchase online using any payment method.

Price: Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. 15,990)

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung's Galaxy A50 is down to Rs 16,999 (MRP Rs. 21,000) during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019. You can pay for your purchase online and get another Rs. 2,000 as an instant discount. Flipkart is offering another instant discount worth up to Rs. 10,800 with the Galaxy A50 on exchanging your old smartphone. Samsung Galaxy A50 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display and a triple rear camera setup. It is powered by the company's Exynos 9610 SoC and includes a 4,000mAh battery.

Price: Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 21,000)

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung's Galaxy S9 is selling at Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 62,500) during the ongoing Flipkart Diwali Sale. The phone includes an exchange offer which promises another instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,000. The Galaxy S9 is powered by the company's Exynos 9810 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel front camera.

Price: Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 62,500)

Oppo F11 Pro (6GB, 128GB)

The Oppo F11 Pro (6GB, 128GB) is down to Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990) on Flipkart during the Diwali sale. This is lower than the official price drop the phone received a bit earlier. The Oppo F11 Pro features a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

Vivo U10

The recently launched Vivo U10 is available with a limited-period discount worth Rs. 1,000 on all prepaid orders during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2019 sale. The Vivo U10 comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and is powered by the Snapdragon 665 chipset. You can swap your old smartphone to receive up to Rs. 7,650 as an additional exchange discount.

Price: Rs. 8,990 (MRP Rs. 10,990)

Apple iPhone XR

Apple's popular iPhone XR is available at a discounted price during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. The 64GB variant of the iPhone XR is currently selling at Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 49,900). This isn't the lowest price we've seen on the iPhone XR but it's still decent if you consider the available bundled offers. You can get a better overall deal if you pay using an Axis Bank or Citibank credit or debit card to receive a 10 percent instant discount.

Price: Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 49,900)

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 (8GB, 256GB) is down to Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2019 sale. Amazon is also offering a bundled exchange offer that can help sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 13,000. Add the 10 percent Axis Bank and Citibank cards discount and you'll end up with a pretty good deal.

Price: Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999)

OnePlus 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7 Pro (6GB, 128GB) is now down to Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 49,999). Just like the OnePlus 7, this phone also comes with a bundled exchange offer with a maximum instant discount worth Rs. 13,000. OnePlus 7 Pro features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Price: Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 49,999)

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is available at Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 73,600) in a Lightning Deal on Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. In case you're not too keen on spending a lot of money on the new Galaxy Note 10, the Galaxy Note 9 seems like a good phone at this price if you consider the bundled exchange and instant discount. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option with major credit cards and some debit cards. You'll also be eligible for a free one-time screen replacement for 1 year.

Price: Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 73,600)

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung's affordable Galaxy M30 is also a part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant of the Galaxy M30 is currently selling at Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 16,490). The bundled exchange offer carries a maximum instant discount worth Rs. 9,000. The Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display and a triple rear camera setup. The phone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 7904 chipset.

Price: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 16,490)

Redmi 7

In case you're looking for an affordable smartphone under Rs. 10,000, Xiaomi's Redmi 7 is available at Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2019 sale. You can swap your old smartphone (in working condition) to get a maximum instant discount worth Rs. 6,200. Redmi 7 comes with a 6.26-inch display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 SoC, supported by 2GB of RAM. The phone runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Price: Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999)

Realme U1

Another affordable smartphone that's available at a discounted price on Amazon's Great India Festival 2019 sale is the Realme U1. The phone is selling at Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999) for a limited period on Amazon. If you're upgrading, exchange your old smartphone and you can get up to Rs. 7,000 as an instant discount. The Realme U1 comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup. On the front, the phone features a 25-megapixel selfie camera. Realme U1 is powered by the MediaTek Hello P70 SoC.

Price: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

