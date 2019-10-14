Amazon and Flipkart are running their second set of festive season sales this week. The Diwali 2019 special sales include hundreds of deals on mobile phones and electronics. In case you missed the last festive sale on Amazon and Flipkart, you've got one more chance to buy your favourite smartphone at a discounted price this week. Both Amazon and Flipkart are offering discounts and bundled offers on popular smartphone models in India right now. Make sure you use the available bundled offers to further sweeten these deals.

Amazon and Flipkart Diwali 2019 Sales: Best offers on mobile phones today

Vivo U10

The recently launched Vivo U10 is available with a limited-period discount worth Rs. 1,000 on all prepaid orders during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2019 sale. The Vivo U10 comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC. You can swap your old smartphone to receive up to Rs. 7,650 as an additional discount.

In our review, the Vivo U10 scored a rating of 7 out of 10. We liked the phone's display quality and its battery life. But we didn't quite like the camera quality which was average. The phone isn't suitable if you're into heavy gaming either.

Price: Rs. 8,990 (MRP Rs. 10,990)

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 (8GB, 256GB) is down to Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2019 sale. Amazon is also offering a bundled exchange offer that can help sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 13,000. Add the 10 percent ICICI cards discount and you'll end up with a pretty good deal.

If you're not willing to spend more money on the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 7 is still a decent option at this discounted price. Before you make a buying decision, here's a quick comparison to see what's the difference between the two phones.

Price: Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999)

OnePlus 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7 Pro (6GB, 128GB) is now down to Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 49,999). Just like the OnePlus 7, this phone also comes with a bundled exchange offer with a maximum instant discount worth Rs. 13,000. OnePlus 7 Pro features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC.

In our review, the OnePlus 7 Pro scored a rating of 9 out of 10. There are a lot of things we loved about the phone during our tests, including its build quality, an immersive display, and great battery life. However, at that time we weren't quite impressed with its weight and the lack of wireless charging.

Price: Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 49,999)

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is available at Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 73,600) in a Lightning Deal on Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. In case you're not too keen on spending a lot of money on the new Galaxy Note 10, the Galaxy Note 9 seems like a good phone at this price if you consider the bundled exchange and instant discount. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option with major credit cards while some debit cards can also pay via EMI. You'll also be eligible for a free one-time screen replacement for 1 year.

When we tested the Galaxy Note 9, we loved the phone's display and sound quality, cameras, and the fact that it offers a great battery life. The phone is still a bit heavy though.

Price: Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 73,600)

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung's affordable Galaxy M30 is also a part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant of the Galaxy M30 is currently selling at Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 16,490). The bundled exchange offer carries a maximum instant discount worth Rs. 9,000. The Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display and a triple rear camera setup. The phone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 7904 chipset.

Price: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 16,490)

Redmi 7

In case you're looking for an affordable smartphone under Rs. 10,000, Xiaomi's Redmi 7 is available at Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2019 sale. You can swap your old smartphone (in working condition) to get a maximum instant discount worth Rs. 6,200. Redmi 7 comes with a 6.26-inch display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 SoC, supported by 2GB of RAM. The phone runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Price: Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999)

Realme U1

Another affordable smartphone that's available at a discounted price on Amazon's Great India Festival 2019 sale is the Realme U1. The phone is selling at Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999) for a limited period on Amazon. If you're upgrading, exchange your old smartphone and you can get up to Rs. 7,000 as an instant discount. The Realme U1 comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup. On the front, the phone features a 25-megapixel selfie camera. Realme U1 is powered by the MediaTek Hello P70 SoC.

Price: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

iPhone 7 32GB

Apple's iPhone 7 is down to Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 29,900) during Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale 2019 for the next few days. Flipkart is also offering an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 11,900 if you're upgrading from an old smartphone. State Bank of India credit card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount on the purchase.

Price: Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 29,900)

Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi's popular Redmi Note 7S (4GB, 64GB) down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999) during the Flipkart sale. Flipkart is also offering an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 9,500 on the Redmi Note 7S if you swap your old smartphone with the purchase. Redmi Note 7S comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

Vivo Z1 Pro

Flipkart is selling the Vivo Z1 Pro (4GB, 64GB) at a discounted price of Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. 15,990) during the Big Diwali Sale 2019. The bundled exchange offer on the Vivo Z1 Pro can help take off another Rs. 12,000 (maximum) from the listed price.

Price: Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. 15,990)

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a series have received discounts on Flipkart during the Big Diwali Sale this week. The Google Pixel 3a 64GB is down to Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999). You can get an additional Rs. 14,000 (maximum) discount on exchanging an old smartphone. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB is down to Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 44,999) on Flipkart right now.

Price: Starting at Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi's Redmi K20 series phones are also available with discounts and bundled offers on the Flipkart sale. The Redmi K20 (6GB, 64GB) can be yours for as low as Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999). You can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 14,000 using the bundled exchange offer. The Redmi K20 Pro (6GB, 128GB) is available at a lower price of Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 28,999). The phone comes with a pop-up selfie camera and is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Price: Starting at Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999)

Vivo Z1x

The 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant of the Vivo Z1x is down to Rs. 16,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990) on Flipkart during the Big Diwali Sale 2019 sale this week. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 712 AIE SoC. The bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 14,000.

Price: Rs. 16,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung's Galaxy A50 is down to Rs 16,999 (MRP Rs. 21,000) during the sale until October 16. Flipkart is offering another instant discount worth up to Rs. 15,000 with the Galaxy A50. Samsung Galaxy A50 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display and a triple rear camera setup. It is powered by the company's Exynos 9610 SoC and includes a 4,000mAh battery.

Price: Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 21,000)

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung's Galaxy S9 is selling at Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 62,500) during the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019. The phone includes an exchange offer which promises another instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,000. The Galaxy S9 is powered by the company's Exynos 9810 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel front camera.

Price: Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 62,500)

Oppo F11 Pro (6GB, 128GB)

The Oppo F11 Pro (6GB, 128GB) is down to Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990) on the Flipkart sale. This is lower than the official price drop the phone received a bit earlier. The Oppo F11 Pro features a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

Realme 5 Pro

Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale 2019 doesn't include a flat discount on the Realme 5 Pro but you can grab a discount worth Rs. 1,000 by paying for it online via any payment method. Add the available bundled exchange offer and you can get another discount worth up to Rs. 12,000 on your purchase.

Price: Rs. 12,999 (for all prepaid orders)

