Amazon and Flipkart Diwali 2020 special sales have entered their last day. Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Diwali sales will end at midnight tonight. Both the festive season sales have been offering great discounts on popular mobile phones, laptops, TVs, and other electronics. In case you missed the first few phases of these sales, today is your last chance to grab that last-minute Diwali 2020 gift for a loved one, or something new for yourself. We've handpicked some of the best Diwali deals you can grab on Amazon and Flipkart today.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale - Best offers on the last day

iPhone 11 (Rs. 50,999)

Apple iPhone 11 is still selling at Rs. 50,999 (MRP Rs. 64,900) during the Great Indian Festival sale's 'Finale Days' phase on Amazon. The listing assures EarPods and wall charger in the box. In case you missed the deal earlier, you have another chance to grab the iPhone 11 at a discounted price.

Buy now for: Rs. 50,999 (MRP Rs. 64,900)

Samsung Galaxy M51 (Rs. 22,499)

Samsung's Galaxy M51 is still available at its lowest price ever on Amazon right now. The phone is listed at Rs. 22,499 and SBI credit card users can avail an additional instant discount worth Rs. 3,000, bringing the overall effective price below Rs. 20,000. You can also swap an old mobile phone and receive another discount worth up to Rs. 16,400.

Buy now for: Rs. 22,499 (MRP Rs. 28,999)

OnePlus 8 (Rs. 39,999)

OnePlus 8 (6GB, 128GB) is still selling at Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2020 sale this week. State Bank of India credit card users can avail an additional instant discount worth 10 percent. Amazon is also bundling its exchange offer that can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 16,400.

Buy now for: Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999)

Redmi Note 9 Pro (Rs. 12,999)

Redmi Note 9 Pro, the affordable Xiaomi phone, is down to Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. You can exchange an old mobile phone and receive another additional discount of up to Rs. 11,950. Redmi 9 Pro comes with a large 6.67-inch full-HD+ display, and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Buy now for: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Netgear Orbi RBK50 mesh Wi-Fi system (Rs. 21,799)

If dead Wi-Fi spots around your house are making working from home harder for you, it's time to switch to a mesh-based Wi-Fi router system. Netgear's Orbi RBK50 mesh Wi-Fi system is down to Rs. 21,799 (MRP Rs. 37,999) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival sale today. The system consists of two routers that can be placed around your house to cover an area of approximately 5,000 square feet. The Wi-Fi router system is extremely easy to set up and maintain.

Buy now for: Rs. 21,799 (MRP Rs. 37,999)

JBL Infinity Sonic B100 soundbar (Rs. 3,999)

Looking for an affordable soundbar? JBL's Infinity Sonic B100 2.0 channel soundbar is currently down to Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 11,999) on Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on this model. It comes with a multi-function remote and Bluetooth connectivity options as well.

Buy now for: Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 11,999)

Fire TV Stick models (Rs. 2,099 onwards)

Fire TV Sticks are a great way to convert your dumb TV into a smart one. You can install and run just about any major online streaming app on the platform, as well as games and other apps too. Fire TV Stick Lite is down to Rs. 2,099 (MRP Rs. 3,999) while the all-new Fire TV Stick model is selling at Rs. 2,499 (MRP Rs. 4,999). If you've got a 4K TV, grab the Fire TV Stick 4K instead at a discounted price of Rs. 3,599 (MRP Rs. 5,999). Buy now for: Starts at Rs. 2,099

Echo smart speakers (Rs. 2,249 onwards)

Amazon's Echo lineup of smart speakers is also available with attractive discounts during the Great Indian Festival sale right now. The third-generation Echo Dot is down to Rs. 2,249 (MRP Rs. 4,499). The all-new Echo Dot (fourth generation) is down to Rs. 3,249 (MRP Rs. 4,499) on Amazon right now. Amazon's Echo smart speakers are powered by the company's Alexa virtual assistant.

Buy now: Starts at Rs. 2,249

Kindle e-readers (Rs. 6,499 onwards)

Amazon is also offering discounts on its Kindle e-readers during the Great Indian Festival sale this week. Kindle Paperwhite is available for Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999). This variant comes with a built-in light and it's waterproof. The 10th generation Kindle with built-in light is also down to Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 7,999). Kindle e-readers are perfect if you love to read, especially when you're on the move. They're also perfect for gifting purposes, with Diwali around the corner.

Buy now: Starting at Rs. 6,499

Jabra Elite 65t TWS earphones (Rs. 3,999)

Jabra's Elite 65t TWS earphones are still available at their lowest price this year, at Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 15,499). These true wireless earbuds come with a charging case, and a promised total battery life of up to 15 hours.

Buy now for: Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 15,499)

Apple Watch Series 3 42mm (Rs. 18,900)

Apple Watch Series 3 is still available at a discounted price of Rs. 18,900 (MRP Rs. 23,900) during the last phase of the Great Indian Festival sale this week. You can avail additional discounts with bank offers, along with no-cost EMI options available with major payment methods. In case you're unwilling to spend nearly double the amount on the new Apple Watch SE, the Series 3 model is still a pretty decent option at this price.

Buy now for: Rs. 18,900 (MRP Rs. 23,900)

LG 43-inch 4K smart TV (Rs. 34,990)

LG's 43-inch 4K smart LED TV is selling at Rs. 34,990 (MRP Rs. 52,990) on Amazon this week. The bundled exchange offer comes with another instant discount worth up to Rs. 11,000. The TV includes three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Buy now for: Rs. 34,990 (MRP Rs. 52,990)

Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020 - Best deals available on the last day

Apple iPhone XR (Rs. 38,999)

iPhone XR is still selling at a discounted price during Flipkart's Big Diwali 2020 sale. The 64GB variant is currently down to Rs. 38,999 (MRP Rs. 47,900) on Flipkart. An exchange offer can fetch you another instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,100. Paying with the bundled bank payment offers will sweeten the deal further by 10 percent.

Buy now for: Rs. 38,999 (MRP Rs. 47,900)

iPhone SE (Rs. 32,999)

If you missed the last Diwali special sale, Apple's iPhone SE 64GB is again down to Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 39,900) during Flipkart Big Diwali sale 2020. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on iPhone SE (2020) since it launched in India. The bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 14,100.

Buy now for: Rs. 32,999 (MRP Rs. 39,900)

iPhone 11 Pro (Rs. 79,999)

iPhone 11 Pro is down to Rs. 79,999 (MRP Rs. 1,06,600) during Flipkart's Big Diwali 2020 sale. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the iPhone 11 Pro during the festive sale season this year. With the bundled exchange offer, you can get another instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,100.

Buy now for: Rs. 79,999 (MRP Rs. 1,06,600)

Poco M2 Pro (Rs. 12,999)

Poco M2 Pro is available for Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999) during the Big Diwali sale on Flipkart. That's around Rs. 2,000 lower than its usual selling price online. With the bundled exchange offer, you can knock off another Rs. 12,450 (maximum) from the discounted price. Poco M2 Pro comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and a quad rear camera setup, highlighted by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM.

Buy now for: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Moto G9 (Rs. 9,999)

Moto G9 is still down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) during the Big Diwali sale on Flipkart. The phone comes with a large 5,000mAh battery and a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary shooter. Moto G9 is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. If you're eyeing a new budget phone with stock Android, the Moto G9 seems like a pretty decent choice at this price.

Buy now for: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Philips 50-inch 4K smart TV (Rs. 33,999)

If you're eyeing a big-screen smart TV this Diwali, the Philips 50-inch 4K smart LED TV is down to Rs. 33,999 (MRP Rs. 1,05,990) during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale this month. You can also swap your old TV and get up to Rs. 11,000 off. The TV supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos surround sound. It comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Buy now for: Rs. 33,999 (MRP Rs. 1,05,990)

Asus VivoBook 14 (Rs. 55,990)

The Asus Vivo 14-inch laptop is down to Rs. 55,990 (MRP Rs. 66,990) during the latest phase of Flipkart's Big Diwali sale 2020. The laptop is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive along with 256GB SSD and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box.

Buy now for: Rs. 55,990 (MRP Rs. 66,990)

Apple AirPods Pro (Rs. 17,999)

Apple's premium AirPods Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones with active noise cancellation are down to Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 24,900). This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on the AirPods Pro this year. Combine it with the Axis Bank cards payment offer, and you'll end up with a great overall deal.

Buy now for: Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 24,900)

JBL Moviebar 80 soundbar (Rs. 6,999)

If you got yourself a big-screen TV this festive season, and are worried about the awful sound experience, get the JBL Moviebar 80 soundbar as an affordable add-on to your setup. The soundbar is currently down to Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999) on Flipkart's Big Diwali sale 2020.

Buy now for: Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

MSI GF63 15.6-inch gaming laptop (Rs.66,990)

For those eyeing a gaming laptop, the MSI GF63 is down to Rs. 66,990 (MRP Rs. 1,04,990) on Flipkart during the Big Diwali sale today. The laptop comes with a big 15.6-inch display and is powered by the 9th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with 512GB SSD and runs Windows 10 Home. For graphics, there's Nvidia's GeForce GTZ 1650 Max-Q graphics card, supported by 4GB of video RAM.

Buy now for: Rs. 66,990 (MRP Rs. 1,04,990)

