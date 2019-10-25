Amazon and Flipkart Diwali special sales have entered their last day today. Amazon's Great Indian Festival Diwali Special sale and the Flipkart Big Diwali 2019 sale will end at midnight tonight. You still have a little less than 12 hours left to grab your favourite smartphones, TVs, electronics, and other products before Diwali, although there are very little chances that these will ship by Diwali. Both Amazon and Flipkart are offering discounts and bundled offers on a wide range of electronics. Make sure you use the available payment offers on major cards along with the available bundled offers for a better overall effective price.

Amazon, Flipkart Diwali sales: Best offers on mobile phones available on the last day

iPhone XS 64GB

The iPhone XS received a price cut when the iPhone 11 series phones launched earlier this year. During Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2019 sale, the iPhone XS is down to Rs. 79,999 (MRP Rs. 89,900) for a limited period. You can swap your old smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 7,850. Axis Bank, Citibank, and RuPay cardholders can avail 10 percent instant discount on their purchase.

Price: Rs. 79,999 (MRP Rs. 89,900)

Vivo U10

The Vivo U10 is available with a discount of Rs. 1,000 if you pay for it using any online payment method during the Great Indian Festival sale on Amazon. The Vivo U10 comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support and is powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC. You can swap your old smartphone to receive up to Rs. 7,650 as an additional exchange discount.

Price: Rs. 7,990 (regular price Rs. 8,990)

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 (6GB, 128GB) is available at Rs. 29,999 during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2019 sale. Amazon is also offering a bundled exchange offer that can help sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 13,000. Add the 10 percent Citibank and Axis Bank cards discount and you'll end up with a pretty good deal.

Price: Rs. 29,999 (regular price Rs. 32,999)

OnePlus 7 Pro

The OnePlus 7 Pro (6GB, 128GB) is now available at Rs. 44,999. Just like the OnePlus 7, this phone also comes with a bundled exchange offer with a maximum instant discount worth Rs. 13,000. OnePlus 7 Pro features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Price: Rs. 44,999 (regular price Rs. 48,999)

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung's Galaxy Note 9 is available at Rs. 41,999 in a Lightning Deal on Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2019 sale. In case you're not too keen on spending a lot of money on the new Galaxy Note 10, the Galaxy Note 9 seems like a good phone at this price if you consider the bundled exchange and instant discount. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option with major credit cards and some debit cards. You'll also be eligible for a free one-time screen replacement for 1 year.

Price: Rs. 41,999 (regular price Rs. 51,990)

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung's affordable Galaxy M30 is also a part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant of the Galaxy M30 is currently selling at Rs. 11,999. The bundled exchange offer carries a maximum instant discount worth Rs. 9,000. The Galaxy M30 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display and a triple rear camera setup. The phone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 7904 SoC.

Price: Rs. 11,999 (regular price Rs. 13,999)

Redmi 7

In case you're looking for an affordable smartphone under Rs. 10,000, Xiaomi's Redmi 7 is available at Rs. 6,999 during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2019 sale. You can swap your old smartphone (in working condition) to get a maximum instant discount worth Rs. 6,200. Redmi 7 comes with a 6.26-inch display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 SoC, supported by 2GB of RAM. The phone runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Price: Rs. 6,999 (regular price Rs. 7,999)

Realme U1

Another affordable smartphone that's available at a discounted price on Amazon's Great India Festival 2019 sale is the Realme U1. The phone is selling at Rs. 7,999 for a limited period on Amazon. If you're upgrading, exchange your old smartphone and you can get up to Rs. 7,000 as an instant discount. The Realme U1 comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup. On the front, the phone features a 25-megapixel selfie camera. Realme U1 is powered by the MediaTek Hello P70 SoC.

Price: Rs. 7,999 (regular price Rs. 11,999)

Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a series has again received discounts on Flipkart during the second Big Diwali Sale 2019. The Google Pixel 3a 64GB is down to Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999). You can get an additional Rs. 14,000 (maximum) discount on exchanging an old smartphone. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB is down to Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 44,999) on Flipkart right now. Now that we know the Pixel 4 phones won't be coming to India, the Pixel 3a duo seem decent at this discounted price.

Price: Starting at Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

Black Shark 2

The Black Shark 2 gaming smartphone is selling at Rs. 29,999 during Flipkart's Big Diwali sale this week. The gaming smartphone comes with a 6.39-inch display and a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 45,999)

iPhone 7 32GB

Apple's iPhone 7 is down to Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 29,900) during Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale 2019 for the next few days. Flipkart is also offering an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 11,900 if you're exchanging your old smartphone. State Bank of India credit card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount on the purchase.

Price: Rs. 26,999 (MRP Rs. 29,900)

Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi's popular Redmi Note 7S (4GB, 64GB) is selling Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999) during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. If you pay using any online payment method you'll be eligible for an additional 10 percent discount, bringing down the effective price to Rs. 8,999. Flipkart is also offering an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 9,500 on the Redmi Note 7S if you swap your old smartphone with the purchase. Redmi Note 7S comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

Asus 6Z

The Asus 6Z is still available at a discounted price of Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999) for the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant on Flipkart. The smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera and comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery. Asus 6Z is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. Flipkart is also offering an instant discount worth up to Rs. 11,900 when you exchange your old smartphone with your purchase.

Price: Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999)

Vivo Z1 Pro

Flipkart is selling the Vivo Z1 Pro (4GB, 64GB) at a discounted price of Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. 15,990) during the Big Diwali Sale 2019. The bundled exchange offer on the Vivo Z1 Pro can help take off another Rs. 12,000 (maximum) from the listed price. Flipkart is also offering 10 percent additional discount when you pay for your purchase online using any payment method.

Price: Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. 15,990)

Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi's Redmi K20 series phones are also available with discounts and bundled offers on the Flipkart sale. The Redmi K20 (6GB, 64GB) can be yours for as low as Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999). You can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 14,000 using the bundled exchange offer. The Redmi K20 Pro (6GB, 128GB) is available at a lower price of Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 28,999). The phone comes with a pop-up selfie camera and is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Price: Starting at Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999)

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung's Galaxy A50 is down to Rs 16,999 (MRP Rs. 21,000) during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019. You can pay for your purchase online and get another Rs. 2,000 as an instant discount. Flipkart is offering another instant discount worth up to Rs. 15,000 with the Galaxy A50. Samsung Galaxy A50 comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display and a triple rear camera setup. It is powered by the company's Exynos 9610 SoC and includes a 4,000mAh battery.

Price: Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 21,000)

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung's Galaxy S9 is selling at Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 62,500) during the ongoing Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2019. The phone includes an exchange offer which promises another instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,000. The Galaxy S9 is powered by the company's Exynos 9810 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel front camera.

Price: Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 62,500)

Amazon, Flipkart Diwali sales: Best offers on electronics available on the last day

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE

If you're looking for a new pair of wireless headphones under the Rs. 10,000 price point, the Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE are available at Rs. 7,490 (MRP Rs. 14,990) during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The headphones support Bluetooth 4.0 connections and feature active noise cancellation. The inbuilt battery can last up to 19 hours on a full charge.

Price: Rs. 7,490 (MRP Rs. 14,990)

Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II

The popular Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II wireless headphones with active noise cancellation are again down to Rs. 20,549 (MRP Rs. 29,362) on Amazon. That's one of the lowest prices we've seen on these wireless headphones and in case you missed the last Great Indian Festival sale, here's another chance to grab these at a good price. If you travel a lot or work in a noisy environment, these headphones would be perfect for you.

Price: Rs. 20,549 (MRP Rs. 29,362)

Sony WH-1000XM3

Another deal that's making a comeback during the Great Indian Festival sale, an alternative to the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II, is a discount on the Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones. These are available at a low price of Rs. 20,490 (MRP Rs. 29,990) during Amazon's festive season sale. This is also one of the lowest prices we've seen on these headphones since they launched. In case you're confused between these and the Bose, here's our in-depth comparison to help you make a decision.

Price: Rs. 20,490 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

Fire TV Stick

The good-old Fire TV Stick is back with a discount during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. Currently selling at Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 3,999), the Fire TV Stick is perfect way to smarten up your old-school dumb LED or LCD TV. It's probably one of the easiest ways to stream content on non-smart TVs. In case you have a 4K TV, grab the Fire TV Stick 4K at a discounted price of Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 5,999).

Price: Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

Amazon Echo (second generation)

The second-generation Amazon Echo smart speaker is now down to Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999). The speaker generally retails online at around Rs. 7,999. It's a good price in case you were on the fence all this while if you're looking to try out a smart speaker for your home. Amazon Echo is powered by the company's virtual assistant called Alexa. You can listen to music, control smart home equipment, ask questions, and do a lot more.

Price: Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999)

All-new Kindle 10th generation

The all-new Kindle 10th generation is down to Rs. 6,249 (MRP Rs. 7,999). The new variant was launched in India earlier this year and features a built-in light and 4GB of internal storage. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen on this variant of the Kindle e-reader. As with all Kindle devices, the battery lasts a few weeks, depending on your usage. Amazon is also offering a three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited at just Rs. 2 with your purchase.

Price: Rs. 6,249 (MRP Rs. 7,999)

TCL 50-inch 4K smart Android TV

There are plenty of budget smart TVs in the market right now. One of these is the TCL 50-inch 4K smart TV that's currently selling at Rs. 25,999 (MRP Rs. 64,990) during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. This is a 2019 model of the certified Android TV (Android 9.0) which comes with Alexa integration. The TV includes three HDMI ports and two USB ports. It comes with an 18-month standard warranty.

Price: Rs. 25,999 (MRP Rs. 64,990)

Samsung The Frame smart TV

Samsung's The Frame QLED smart TV is back in stock at a discounted price of Rs. 84,999 (MRP Rs. 1,33,900). In case you missed the deal during the last festive sale on Flipkart, here's another chance. The Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV is loaded with features and its biggest highlight is its ambient Art Mode that lets you use the TV even while it's turned off.

Price: Rs. 84,999 (MRP Rs. 1,33,900)

Mi Wi-Fi Basic Security Camera

The Xiaomi Mi Wi-Fi Basic Security Camera launched in India at Rs. 1,999. The security camera is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 1,499 during Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale 2019. The Mi Wi-Fi Basic Security Camera offers a bunch of useful features if you're looking to install a simple camera indoors.

Price: Rs. 1,499 (regular price Rs. 1,999)

