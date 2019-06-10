Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale has kicked off with deals and offers on a number of popular smartphones. The Fab Phones Fest sale will run until June 13. The online marketplace is promising discounts worth up to 40 percent on mobile phones and accessories. On top of discounts, the Fab Phones Fest sale also includes no-cost EMI payment option, exchange offers, and total damage protection plans with select smartphones. Amazon is offering discounts on some smartphones while other phones come with bonus discounts with bundled exchange offers.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale - The best offers on mobile phones

OnePlus 6T

Amazon is selling the OnePlus 6T (8GB, 128GB) at Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999) during the Fab Phones Fest sale this week. The 8GB RAM, 256GB variant is available at Rs. 31,999 (MRP Rs. 45,999). Amazon claims there are limited units left and the offer is valid until the stocks run out. You can also exchange your old smartphone and receive up to Rs. 10,150 as an additional discount. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option with ICICI Bank credit cards.

It's worth mentioning here that the OnePlus 7 went on sale in India last week. It comes with prices starting at Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant.

Prices: Starting at Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999)

Apple iPhone XR

Apple's iPhone XR (64GB) is down to Rs. 58,999 (MRP Rs. 76,900) during Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale. This is around Rs. 1,000 less than the previous official price cut. Amazon has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount on credit cards and EMI transactions. The discount is capped at Rs. 7,500. This means you can grab the iPhone X (64GB) for as low as Rs. 53,100.

The iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display and is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chip. It comes with a single 12-megapixel camera at the rear along with a 7-megapixel front-facing camera. It is rated IP67 for water and dust resistance.

Price: Rs. 58,999 (MRP Rs. 76,900)

Honor 10 Lite

The Honor 10 Lite (4GB, 64GB) is available at a discounted price of Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999) on Amazon right now. The bundled exchange offer can take off another Rs. 10,150 (maximum) from the listed price. The Honor 10 Lite comes with a 6.21-inch full-HD+ display. It comes with a dual rear camera setup along with a 24-megapixel front-facing camera. The Honour 10 Lite runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and is powered by the Kirin 710 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Vivo V15 (6GB, 64GB)

Amazon is offering an additional exchange value worth Rs. 3,000 with the Vivo V15 (6GB, 64GB). The phone is currently selling at Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 26,990) on Amazon and the bundled exchange offer comes with a maximum discount of Rs. 13,150. Amazon is also offering no-cost EMI payment options on all major credit and select debit cards.

The Vivo V15 comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek P70 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. It runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The Vivo V15 features a pop-up selfie camera with a 32-megapixel sensor and a triple camera setup at the rear.

Price: Rs. 19,990 (MRP Rs. 26,990)

Mi A2 (6GB, 128GB)

Xiaomi's Mi A2 (6GB, 128GB) is selling at Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 20,500) during Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale this week. Amazon is also offering ad additional exchange value of Rs. 4,000 over the normal exchange discount for your old smartphone when you buy the Mi A2. With this, the total exchange discount you can grab is Rs. 14,150, depending on your old smartphone.

The Mi A2 comes with a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Mi A2 is an Android One-based smartphone which means you're more likely to receive quick software updates. The phone comes with a dual rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 20,500)

Huawei Y9 (2019)

The Huawei Y9 (2019) is available at a discounted price of Rs. 12,490 (MRP Rs. 18,990) during Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale this week. Amazon is also offering an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 10,150 when you exchange your old smartphone with the purchase.

In terms of specifications, the Huawei Y9 (2019) comes with a 6.5-inch Hyper View display. The phone is powered by the Kirin 710 SoC, support by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a dual camera setup at the back as well as on the front. Huawei Y9 (2019) supports the company's GPU Turbo technology.

Price: Rs. 12,490 (MRP Rs. 18,990)

Honor View 20

Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale includes a flat discount of Rs. 3,000 on the Honor View 20 (valid on all prepaid payment methods). The phone is currently listed at Rs. 35,999 (MRP Rs. 42,999) but you can grab one for as low as Rs. 32,999 with this offer. You can also use the available exchange offer and get another instant discount worth up to Rs. 10,150.

The Honor View 20 features a 6.25-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Kirin 980 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. It runs Android 9 Pie-based EMUI out-of-the-box and supports Huawei's GPU Turbo 2.0. The primary camera setup consists of a 48-megapixel camera sensor and a 3D TOF sensor. It also comes with an in-screen camera on the front with a 25-megapixel AI camera.

Price: Rs. 35,999 (MRP Rs. 42,999)

