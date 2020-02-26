Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale is back this week. The Fab Phones Fest 2020 sale brings discounts worth up to 40 percent on popular smartphones. Amazon's big sale on mobile phones will continue through February 29. Besides flat discounts, the Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2020 sale also brings no-cost EMI options and exchange offers as bundled deals. ICICI Bank credit card users and Kotak Mahindra Bank credit and debit card users can avail 10 percent additional instant discount on their purchases. In case you missed the last Fab Phones Fest sale, now is a good time to buy a new smartphone.

Amazon Fan Phones Fest 2020 sale – Best offers on mobile phones today

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T (8GB, 128GB) is again down to Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999) for a limited period on Amazon India during the Fab Phones Fest 2020 sale. You can also grab an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 8,850 by exchanging your old mobile phone with the OnePlus 7T. Amazon is also offering EMI options with select debit cards.

Price: Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999)

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom

You can buy the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom at an effective price of Rs. 32,990 (MRP Rs. 55,990) on Amazon during the Fab Phones Fest 2020 sale this week. You'll need to tick a coupon checkbox during your purchase and the discount will be applied automatically during the last stage of the checkout process. Oppo Reno 10X Zoom is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 32,990 (effective after coupon)

OnePlus 7 Pro

Amazon India is currently selling the OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB, 256GB) at a discounted price of Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 52,999) during this week's Fab Phones Fest 2020 sale. What's more? Kotak Mahindra Bank credit and debit card users and ICICI Bank credit card users can avail another 10 percent additional discount on the OnePlus 7 Pro. No-cost EMI payment options are also available with select credit and debit cards.

Price: Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 52,999)

Samsung Galaxy M30

The 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant of the Galaxy M30 is available at Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 16,490) during Amazon's Fab Phones Fest 2020 sale. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup along with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Galaxy M30 is powered by Samsung's Exynos 7904 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. The bundled exchange offer can take off another Rs. 8,850 (maximum) from the listed price. It's worth mentioning here that Samsung just launched the Galaxy M31 in India on Tuesday.

Price: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 16,490)

Honor 20

Honor 20 (6GB, 128GB) is being sold at Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999) during Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale this week. The phone was earlier sold at Rs. 32,999 before it received a price cut that brought down the price to Rs. 24,999. If you've been eyeing the Honor 20, now is probably a good time to grab one. You can swap your old smartphone and get up to Rs. 8,850 as an additional instant discount. Kotak Mahindra Bank cardholders and ICICI Bank credit cardholders are eligible for an additional instant discount of 10 percent.

Price: Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999)

Vivo V17 Pro

Vivo V17 Pro is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 27,990 (MRP Rs. 32,990) during Amazon India's Fab Phones Fest 2020 sale this week. The smartphone comes with a bundled exchange offer that can help sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 8,850. No-cost EMI options are also available with select major credit cards. Vivo V17 Pro features a quad rear camera setup and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 675 SoC. Amazon is also offering up to 9 months of no-cost EMI payment options.

Price: Rs. 27,990 (MRP Rs. 32,990)

Bonus - Extra exchange discount on Redmi K20 series

In case you're looking to grab Redmi K20 or the Redmi K20 Pro on Amazon this week, you can get an additional Rs. 3,000 off over the normal exchange value of your older smartphone. The discount is available during the Fab Phones Fest sale on Amazon this week.

