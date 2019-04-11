Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale has finally kicked off today. The three-day sale will bring discounts and bundled offers on a large number of popular smartphones in India. But not all of these offers are worth your time or money. We've handpicked some of the best offers available on the first day of Amazon India's Fab Phones Fest sale so far. To make sure you make the most out of the sale, keep an eye out for the available bundled offers listed below each phone's listing page on Amazon.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale - Best offers on mobile phones so far

Apple iPhone XR

Apple's iPhone XR is back in stock on Amazon India, after briefly disappearing for a while, since the new discounted price came into effect. Amazon India is selling the iPhone XR 64GB at Rs. 59,900 (MRP Rs. 76,900) during the Fab Phones Fest sale. This is the same price being currently offered by Apple authorized resellers at retail stores. But the only thing missing is the attractive HDFC Bank cashback offer.

In case you have an HDFC Bank credit or debit card, Flipkart is offering a 10 percent instant discount on the iPhone XR, capped at Rs. 7,500. This instant discount is only applicable on Apple iPhone XR and iPhone 6S models. You can grab the iPhone XR at an effective price of Rs. 54,630.

Price: Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 76,900)

OnePlus 6T

If you've been on the fence all this while, waiting for a decent discount on the OnePlus 6T, now is your chance. Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale brings discounts on the OnePlus 6T in India. The 6GB RAM, 128GB storage variant is currently down to Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999). The 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant of the OnePlus 6T is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 37,999 (MRP Rs. 41,999) on Amazon. In case you want something even more powerful, the 8GB RAM, 256GB storage variant of the OnePlus 6T is currently down to Rs. 41,999 (MRP Rs. 45,999). It'll only make you happier if you pair your purchase with bundled payment and exchange offers. You can also avail the no-cost EMI payment option so that your bank account doesn't regret the big purchase.

Vivo V15 Pro

The Vivo V15 Pro is almost always a part of any big sale on mobile phones in India. But in case you've missed it, it's still available at Rs. 28,990 (MRP Rs. 32,990) on Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale. In case you're upgrading, Amazon is also offering an additional discount of Rs. 3,000 over the normal exchange value of your old phone. The Vivo V15 Pro comes with a 6.39-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display. The phone features a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera and three rear cameras. Vivo V15 Pro comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Price: Rs. 28,990 (MRP Rs. 32,990)

Honor Play

The Honor Play (4GB, 64GB) is now down to Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999) on Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale. That's much lower than the previously discounted price of Rs. 16,999 during a promotional sale back in February this year. The bundled exchange offer can help take off another Rs. 11,450 (maximum) from the listed price. The Honor Play features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and a dual rear camera setup. It is powered by Huawei's Kirin 970 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. The phone supports Huawei's GPU Turbo 2.0 technology that optimises the phone for superior gaming performance.

Price: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

Vivo Y83 Pro

In case you're in the market for an affordable phone, the Vivo Y83 Pro (4GB, 64GB) can be yours for Rs. 11,990 (MRP Rs. 16,990). If you pay online, Amazon is also giving away Rs. 1,000 as Amazon Pay balance, and if you use an HDFC Bank card to make the payment, you'll be eligible for another 10 percent instant discount (capped at Rs. 1,500). The Vivo Y83 features a 6.22-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. The phone packs a 3290 mAh battery.

Price: Rs. 11,990 (MRP Rs. 16,990)

Honor View 20

Amazon isn't offering a flat discount on the Honor View 20, but you can still score Rs. 3,000 as an instant discount when you pay with any debit or credit card online. This brings down the effective price to Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 42,999). The Honor View 20 (6GB, 128GB) comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD display and is powered by Huawei's Kirin 980 SoC. The phone packs a massive 4,000mAh battery which should be decent enough for a full day's worth of usage. Honor View 20 features an in-screen 25-megapixel selfie camera along with a dual camera setup at the rear.

Price: Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 42,999)

Redmi Y2

Xiaomi's Redmi Y2 is now available at Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 10,499). The bundled exchange offer can help take off another Rs. 7,150 (maximum) from the listed price. It's worth mentioning here that Xiaomi has started teasing the launch of the new Redmi Y3 in India soon. But in case you're not too keen on waiting and want something affordable right away, the Redmi Y2 is still a decent pick if you consider the bundled exchange and payment offers.

Price: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 10,499)

