Amazon India's Fab Phones Fest sale has kicked off today with deals and offers on several popular mobile phones. The Fab Phones Fest sale is offering up to 40 percent discount on select smartphones along with bundled offers. The sale will be open until November 29. Amazon has tied up with Axis Bank to offer up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users. The discount is only valid on EMI transactions carried out using Axis Bank cards.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2019 sale – Best offers right now

iPhone XR

Apple's iPhone XR 64GB is down to Rs. 42,900 (MRP Rs. 49,900) during the Fab Phones Fest sale this week. The phone typically sells at a price point of Rs. 44,999 online. You can also get instant discount worth up to Rs. 7,050 when you swap your old smartphone with the purchase. No-cost EMI options are also available with major credit cards and Axis Bank card users can avail an additional up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount on EMI transactions.

Price: Rs. 42,900 (MRP Rs. 49,900)

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T (8GB, 128GB) is down to Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999) for a limited period on Amazon India. The discount is also a part of OnePlus' fifth-anniversary celebrations on Amazon. You can also grab an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 7,050 by exchanging your old mobile phone with the OnePlus 7T. HDFC Bank credit and debit card users are also eligible for an additional Rs. 1,500 instant discount.

Price: Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999)

OnePlus 7 Pro

Amazon India is currently selling the OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB, 256GB) at a discounted price of Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 52,999). What's more? HDFC Bank credit and debit card users can avail another instant discount worth Rs. 2,000 with the OnePlus 7 Pro for a limited period. No-cost EMI payment options are also available with select credit and debit cards.

Price: Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 52,999)

Honor 20

Honor 20 (6GB, 128GB) is being sold at Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999) during Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale this week. The phone was earlier sold at Rs. 32,999 before it received a price cut that brought down the price to Rs. 24,999. If you've been eyeing the Honor 20, now is probably a good time to grab one. You can swap your old smartphone and get up to Rs. 7,050 as an additional instant discount. Axis Bank cardholders are eligible for an additional instant discount of up to Rs. 1,5000 on EMI transactions.

Price: Rs. 22,999 (MRP Rs. 35,999)

Vivo V17 Pro

Vivo V17 Pro is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 27,990 (MRP Rs. 32,990) during Amazon India's Fab Phones Fest sale this week. The smartphone comes with a bundled exchange offer that can help sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 8,050. No-cost EMI options are also available with select major credit cards. Vivo V17 Pro features a quad rear camera setup and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 675 SoC.

Price: Rs. 27,990 (MRP Rs. 32,990)

Samsung Galaxy M30

The 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant of the Galaxy M30 is available at Rs. 12,499 (MRP Rs. 16,490) during Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup at the rear along with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Galaxy M30 is powered by Samsung's Exynos 7904 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. The bundled exchange offer can take off another Rs. 7,050 (maximum) from the listed price.

Price: Rs. 12,499 (MRP Rs. 16,490)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.