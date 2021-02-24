Technology News
Amazon Fab Phones Fest, Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza 2021 Sales: Best Offers on Top Smartphones Today

Amazon and Flipkart are back with their mobile-special sales this week, and we've got the best offers right here.

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 24 February 2021 12:52 IST
Amazon Fab Phones Fest, Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza 2021 Sales: Best Offers on Top Smartphones Today

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Amazon and Flipkart are offering discounts and bundled offers on top smartphones

Highlights
  • Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale will be open until February 25
  • Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale ends on February 28
  • Both Amazon and Flipkart are offering bundled offers with mobile phones

Amazon and Flipkart are offering discounts on a bunch of popular smartphones in India this week. Amazon Fab Phones Fest and Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza 2021 sales promise great deals on mobile phones across all price segments this week. If you're looking to upgrade or buy a new smartphone, this is a good time to grab one at a decent discount. We've handpicked some of the best deals available on mobile phones on Amazon and Flipkart sales today. Besides discounts, both the online marketplaces are also offering bundled offers in the form of exchange and payment offers, and no-cost EMI payment options on cards of major banks.

Amazon, Flipkart 2021 mobile sales - Best offers available today

Apple iPhone 11 (Rs. 49,999)
Both Amazon and Flipkart are selling the 64GB version of the iPhone 11 at Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 54,900). Flipkart's bundled exchange offer includes a maximum instant discount worth Rs. 16,500 while Amazon is offering up to Rs. 12,400. In case you're confused, see which payment offers and other bundled offers work best for you before making a final decision. Amazon is offering 10 percent instant discount to Kotak Bank credit card users while Flipkart is offering 10 percent discount to ICICI Bank credit card users.

Buy now at: Rs. 49,999(MRP Rs. 54,900) | Flipkart

Apple iPhone SE (Rs. 31,999)
Flipkart is selling the iPhone SE 64GB at a discount price of Rs. 31,999 (MRP Rs. 39,900) during its Mobiles Bonanza sale this week. The online marketplace is also offering a bundled exchange offer with an instant discount capped at Rs. 16,500. The iPhone SE comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display and is powered by Apple's A13 Bionic chipset. If you're in the market for an iOS device at the Rs. 30,000 price point, this seems like a good deal for you.

Buy now at: Rs. 31,999(MRP Rs. 39,900)

Samsung Galaxy M51 (Rs. 23,749)
Amazon's Fab Phones Fest 2021 sale includes a coupon discount worth Rs. 1,250 on the Samsung Galaxy M51. You simply need to check the coupon before adding the phone to your cart and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout. With this offer, you can grab the Samsung Galaxy M51 for as low as Rs. 23,749. To further sweeten the deal, you can swap an old smartphone and get up to Rs. 12,400 off as an additional instant discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 23,749 (MRP Rs. 30,999)

Samsung Galaxy M31s (Rs. 18,499)
Amazon is also offering a similar coupon-based deal on the Samsung Galaxy M31s in its Fab Phones Fest 2021 sale. You can grab Rs. 1,000 off on the Samsung Galaxy M31s by using the coupon available on the product listing page. You'll be able to buy the phone for as low as Rs. 18,499 (MRP Rs. 22,999). The Samsung Galaxy M31s comes with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display and a quad rear camera setup. The phone comes with a large 6,000mAh battery, and runs Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Buy now at: Rs. 18,499 (MRP Rs. 22,999)

Moto G 5G (Rs. 19,999)
Moto G 5G is down to Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999) during the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza 2021 sale right now. ICICI Bank credit card users can avail of an additional Rs. 1,000 discount on the listed price. The bundled exchange offer can help sweeten the deal further by up to Rs. 16,500. Moto G 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 750G chipset and features a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and a large 5,000mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 19,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

Asus ROG Phone 3 (Rs. 43,999)
Asus ROG Phone 3, is selling at Rs. 43,999 (MRP Rs. 55,999) during the Mobiles Bonanza sale on Flipkart this week. The gaming smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+ SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM. The phone features a large 6,000mAh battery and a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The bundled exchange offer includes additional discount of up to Rs. 16,500.

Buy now at: Rs. 43,999 (MRP Rs. 55,999)

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (Rs. 14,999)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is down to Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999) during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest 2021 sale this week. The budget smartphone can be paired with an exchange offer that can further lower the price by up to Rs. 12,400. The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G chipset, supported by 6GB of RAM. It comes with a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup and runs Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 18,999)

Moto Razr (Rs. 74,999)
Fancy a foldable version of an iconic smartphone below a lakh? The Moto Razr (2019) foldable smartphone is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 74,999 (MRP Rs. 1,49,999) during the Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale. ICICI Bank credit card holders can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount on their purchase. Swap an old smartphone, and you can receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 16,500 on Flipkart.

Buy now at: Rs. 74,999 (MRP Rs. 1,49,999)

Amazon, Flipkart, Fab Phones Fest, Mobiles Bonanza Sale
