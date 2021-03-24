Amazon Fab Phones Fest and Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sales are currently live with discounts on a large selection of popular smartphones. Both the online marketplaces are offering discounts and bundled offers on mobile phones this week. We have handpicked the best deals you can grab on top mobile phones during these Amazon and Flipkart sales. Amazon is offering a 10 percent instant discount to ICICI Bank credit card users while Flipkart has tied up with SBI Card to offer a 10 percent instant discount to its credit card users. If you're buying a phone, make sure you compare prices on both platforms along with bundled deals to determine the lowest effective price for you.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest March 2021 sale - Best offers on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (Rs. 29,999)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite (review) is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 43,000) during Amazon's Fab Phones Fest 2021 sale this week. The smartphone also comes with a bundled exchange offer that can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 13,500. Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display, and is powered by Samsung's Exynos 9810 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. It comes with a triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 43,000)

OnePlus 8T 5G (Rs. 40,499)

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale is offering the OnePlus 8T 5G model for as low as Rs. 40,999 (effective after coupon discount). All you have to do is grab the coupon on the product listing page on Amazon, and the discount will be applied automatically during checkout. You can also exchange an older smartphone and get up to Rs. 13,500 off as an additional instant discount. ICICI Bank credit card users can avail a 10 percent additional discount. It's worth mentioning here that the OnePlus 9 series phones have been launched in India. But if you're not willing to spend a lot of money or wait a bit longer, you might as well go for OnePlus 8T 5G now.

Buy now at: Rs. 40,499 (effective after coupon)

Mi 10 (Rs. 44,999)

Xiaomi's Mi 10 (review) can be yours for Rs. 44,999 (effective) during Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale. While Amazon isn't offering a direct discount, you can use the coupon available on the Mi 10 listing page and receive a flat discount worth Rs. 10,000 during checkout. Mi 10 comes with a 108-megapixel quad rear camera setup, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM.

Buy now at: Rs. 44,999 (MRP Rs. 59,999)

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale - Top offers on mobile phones

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro (From Rs. 46,999)

iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are also selling at a slightly lower-than-usual price during this week's Big Saving Days sale on Flipkart. You can grab iPhone 11 at a discounted price of Rs. 46,999 and iPhone 11 Pro at Rs. 79,999 during the Big Saving Days 2021 sale this week. Flipkart is also offering a bundled exchange offer with up to Rs. 16,500 off as an additional instant discount on these iPhone models. SBI credit card users can avail of an additional instant discount worth Rs. 1,000.

Buy now at: Rs. 46,999 (MRP Rs. 54,900)

iPhone SE (Rs. 29,999)

Apple's iPhone SE is back to one of its lowest prices this year during Flipkart's Big Saving Days 2021 sale this week. iPhone SE is currently selling at Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 39,900) during Flipkart's sale. You can take off another Rs. 16,500 (maximum) from the discounted price by swapping an old smartphone with your purchase. If you're looking to switch to an iOS device at a lower price point, and need something more compact, iPhone SE would be a good option for you.

Buy now at: Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 39,900)

iPhone XR (Rs. 38,999)

Another iPhone model that's currently selling at a discounted price is iPhone XR, down to Rs. 38,999 (MRP Rs. 47,900) during the Big Saving Days sale on Flipkart this week. iPhone XR comes with a 6.2-inch Retina display and is powered by Apple's A12 Bionic chipset. It comes with a single 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel front-facing camera. Flipkart's sale also includes a bundled exchange offer on iPhone XR, with a maximum discount worth Rs. 16,500.

Buy now at: Rs. 38,999 (MRP Rs. 47,900)

Poco X3 (Rs. 14,499)

Poco X3 (6GB + 64GB) is currently down to Rs. 14,499 (MRP Rs. 19,999) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days 2021 sale this week. The affordable Android smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that comprises of a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor. Poco X3 is also available with a bundled exchange offer of up to Rs. 13,550 as an additional discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,499 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

Redmi 9 Prime (Rs. 9,499)

If you're eyeing an affordable phone under Rs. 10,000, Redmi 9 Prime is down to Rs. 9,499 (MRP Rs. 11,999) on Flipkart during the Big Saving Days sale. You can exchange an older smartphone and get up to Rs. 8,900 as an additional discount. Redmi 9 Prime comes with a large 6.53-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor. The phone comes with a single 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,499 (MRP Rs. 11,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.