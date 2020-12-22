Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale has kicked off today with discounts worth up to 40 percent on top-selling smartphones. The sale will be open until Christmas Day, and will include discounts and bundled offers on a wide range of smartphones. Amazon has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer an instant discount worth Rs. 1,500 to the bank's credit and debit card users. We've handpicked some of the best deals and offers available during Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale this week.

Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale - Best offers on mobile phones today

OnePlus 8T

Amazon isn't offering a discount on the OnePlus 8T, but you can still manage to save Rs. 2,000 using this coupon. After you've collected the coupon, you'll receive the flashback within 3 days of your order getting shipped. The coupon may not work with all accounts though. Another way you can save is by paying for the OnePlus 8T using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card. HDFC Bank credit cards can fetch you a discount worth Rs. 2,000 while debit card payments will sweeten the deal further by Rs. 1,000.

Buy now at: Rs. 42,999

Samsung Galaxy M51 (Rs. 21,749)

Amazon Prime members can grab the Samsung Galaxy M51 at an effective price of Rs. 21,749 during the Fab Phones Fest 2020 sale this week. The smartphone comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display and a quad rear camera setup. It includes a massive 7,000mAh battery that's good enough to last an entire day's worth of heavy usage.

Buy now at: Rs. 21,749 (effective after coupon discount)

OnePlus Nord

Just like the OnePlus 8T, Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale is offering an instant discount worth Rs. 1,000 on the OnePlus Nord with HDFC Bank credit card payments and Rs. 500 with HDFC Bank debit cards. You can also swap your old smartphone and get up to Rs. 15,000 as an additional instant discount. OnePlus Nord comes with 6.44-inch fluid AMOLED display and a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera.

Buy now at: Rs. 29,999

Samsung Galaxy M31s (Rs. 18,499)

Samsung Galaxy M31s is available at an effective price of Rs. 18,499 for Amazon Prime members during the Fab Phones Fest sale. HDFC Bank credit and debit card users can avail an additional discount worth up to Rs. 1,500 on the Galaxy M31s. Amazon is also offering a bundled exchange offer that promises a maximum discount of Rs. 15,000. Galaxy M31s features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and a quad rear camera setup.

Buy now at: Rs. 18,499 (effective after coupon)

Redmi 9 Prime (Rs. 10,999)

Xiaomi's Redmi 9 Prime (4GB, 128GB) is down to Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999) during Amazon's Fab Phones Fest 2020 sale this week. The bundled exchange offer can help take another Rs. 10,300 (maximum) from the listed price. Redmi 9 Prime comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display and a 13-megapixel quad rear camera setup.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999)

Nokia 5.3 (Rs. 11,999)

Nokia 5.3 is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 16,599) this week during Amazon's Fab Phones Fest sale. The phone comes with a 6.55-inch HD+ display and a quad rear camera setup. Nokia 5.3 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 665 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Buy now at: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 16,599)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.