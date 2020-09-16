Technology News
7 Incredible iOS 14 Features for India That You Can Use Right Now

iOS 14 brings in some lovely new iMessage effects, better SMS spam filtering, and more India-specific features.

By Pranay Parab | Updated: 16 September 2020 19:38 IST
iOS 14 release time in India is 10.30pm on September 16

Highlights
  • iOS 14 has better SMS spam filtering
  • You also get a more natural sounding Siri
  • We do have some localised iMessage effects too

Gone are the days when Apple used to only design features for maybe U.S. and U.K. and some features that were targeted at the rest of the world. For the past three years, we've got iOS features designed specifically for India. This time around we have better SMS spam filtering, new fonts, new iMessage effects and much more. Here are the best India-specific features in iOS 14.

1. iMessage Effects for India

You are already aware that if we send certain keywords in iMessage, for example, happy birthday, happy new year, congratulations, or pew pew, you'll see full-screen effects on the app. Now these effects have been localised for India. For example, try typing जन्मदिन मुबारक and send it to someone on iMessage. You'll see a lovely little bunch of balloons popping up over on the screen. Similarly, typing Happy Diwali or Happy Holi in Hindi or English trigger these effects too.

2. Better SMS Spam Filtering

SMS spam is a problem that plagues a lot of Indians. iOS 14 has made tackling this problem a little bit easier. We already had apps such as VeroSMS that would allow you to filter spam but now the Messages app is getting additional filters built-in to complement those apps. So if you tap at the Filters button on the top left, you'll see nice filters such as Known Senders, Unknown Senders, Transactional Messages, etc.

3. Indian English Translation

One of the languages supported for translation in iOS 14 is Indian English. Now, that's good to see because you can now translate from Spanish in English but what we really need is the ability to translate to and from Indian languages. For example, Chinese, Spanish, or Portuguese to Hindi, Marathi or any other Indian language, because that would be a game changer in India.

4. New Fonts for India

iOS 14 has support for 20 new document fonts and some even existing Indian fonts have got new styles such as bold and italics.

5. Support for Devanagari Email IDs

If you know somebody who has an email ID in Devanagari, you can now send emails to them via the Mail app. The app now supports Devanagari email IDs, apart from address in Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Russian, and Thai.

6. Download Updates on Cellular Data

The next big feature that we want to highlight here is increased support for cellular data downloads in iOS 14. Apple now allows you to download software updates, Siri voices, and Apple TV+ downloads via mobile data, which is perfect for India where people use a lot of mobile data and broadband access remains relatively low.

7. Siri Sounds More Natural

The Indian English voice of Siri sounded a bit robotic in iOS 13, but with the latest iOS 14 update, it sounds much more lifelike. In case you like using the voice assistant, you'll hear a more human-like voice now.

Which is your favourite iOS 14 feature for India? Let us know via the comments.

WWDC 2020 had a lot of exciting announcements from Apple, but which are the best iOS 14 features for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iOS, iOS 14, iOS 14 features, iOS 14 features list
