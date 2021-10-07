Technology News
Best Deals on Mid-Range Smartphones Available Now

From OnePlus to iQOO to Samsung, the best deals on top smartphone picks.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 7 October 2021 23:23 IST
Mid-range smartphones are a great option for those looking for a kick in performance without burning a hole in their pockets. Check out this list of a few popular options.

1. iQOO Z3 5G

iQOO Z3 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G octa-core processor. It supports 55W FlashCharge that is capable of fully charging the 4,400mAh battery in up to 50 minutes, the company claims. Its 64-megapixel camera can record videos at 4K resolution at 60 fps.

4K Video Recording
iQOO Z3 5G (Cyber Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | India&#39;s First SD 768G 5G Processor | 55W FlashCharge | Upto 9 Months No Cost EMI | 6 Months Free Screen Replacement
iQOO Z3 5G (Cyber Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | India's First SD 768G 5G Processor | 55W FlashCharge | Upto 9 Months No Cost EMI | 6 Months Free Screen Replacement
₹ 17,990

iQOO Z3 5G has a 6.58-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G

OnePlus Nord 2 5G packs a 50+8+2 megapixels rear camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor for 4K video recording at 30/60 fps. Also, its 32-megapixel front camera is capable of full-HD video recording at 30/60 fps. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Sony IMX766 Sensor
OnePlus Nord 2 5G (Gray Sierra, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
OnePlus Nord 2 5G (Gray Sierra, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
₹ 29,999

OnePlus Nord 2 5G has a 6.43-inch Fluid Amoled display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

3. OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with the Warp Charge 30t Plus feature. It is capable of bringing the 4,500mAh battery from 0 to 70 percent charge in just 30 minutes, the company claims. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G octa-core processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Warp Charge
OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Charcoal Ink, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Charcoal Ink, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
₹ 24,999

OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 6.43-inch Fluid Amoled display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

4. Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31 has a 64-megapixel rear main camera with 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel depth, and 5-megapixel depth cameras. It also sports a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. This phone is powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core processor. In addition, it has a 6,000mAH battery which supports 15W fast charging.

64 Megapixel Quad Camera
Samsung Galaxy M31 (Space Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Samsung Galaxy M31 (Space Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
₹ 16,999

Samsung Galaxy M31 features Fast Face Unlock and Fingerprint Scanner technologies.

5. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by a 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor with Kryo 470 octa-cores. It has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super Amoled display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Also, this phone has a 5,020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Curved Frosted Glass Back
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Dark Night, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Dark Night, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
₹ 19,499

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a smudge-resistant dual-toned frosted glass back.

6. Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10S has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB using a MicroSD card. It packs a MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core processor with HyperEngine game technology. This phone has a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup at the rear and a 13-megapixel camera at the front.

For Gamers
Redmi Note 10S (Shadow Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Redmi Note 10S (Shadow Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
₹ 15,999

Redmi Note 10S has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Amoled display.

7. Vivo V19

Vivo V19 has a 6.44-inch full-HD Super Amoled display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It runs on the Funtouch OS 10 which is based on Android 10. This phone is powered by the 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
Vivo V19 (Mystic Silver, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Vivo V19 (Mystic Silver, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
₹ 24,990

Vivo V19 has a 48-megapixel AI quad rear camera and a 32-megapixel dual front camera.

8. Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy M51 packs a 7,000mAH battery that is claimed to offer up to 182 hours of music playback. Users can also charge other devices using this phone through a USB Type-C to Type-C cable, the company says. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with an Adreno 618 GPU.

Reverse Charging
Samsung Galaxy M51 (Electric Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Samsung Galaxy M51 (Electric Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
₹ 19,999

Samsung Galaxy M51 features fast face unlock technology and comes with a side fingerprint sensor.

Product Name Price in India
Samsung Galaxy M51 (Electric Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 19,999
OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Charcoal Ink, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 24,999
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Dark Night, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 19,499
OnePlus Nord 2 5G (Gray Sierra, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 29,999
Samsung Galaxy M31 (Space Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 16,999
Vivo V19 (Mystic Silver, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers ₹ 24,990
Redmi Note 10S (Shadow Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 15,999
iQOO Z3 5G (Cyber Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | India's First SD 768G 5G Processor | 55W FlashCharge | Upto 9 Months No Cost EMI | 6 Months Free Screen Replacement ₹ 17,990
Samsung Galaxy A52 October Security Update Brings RAM Plus Feature: Report

