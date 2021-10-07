Best Deals on Mid-Range Smartphones Available Now

Mid-range smartphones are a great option for those looking for a kick in performance without burning a hole in their pockets. Check out this list of a few popular options.

1. iQOO Z3 5G

iQOO Z3 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G octa-core processor. It supports 55W FlashCharge that is capable of fully charging the 4,400mAh battery in up to 50 minutes, the company claims. Its 64-megapixel camera can record videos at 4K resolution at 60 fps.

4K Video Recording iQOO Z3 5G (Cyber Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | India's First SD 768G 5G Processor | 55W FlashCharge | Upto 9 Months No Cost EMI | 6 Months Free Screen Replacement ₹ 17,990 iQOO Z3 5G has a 6.58-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G

OnePlus Nord 2 5G packs a 50+8+2 megapixels rear camera with a Sony IMX766 sensor for 4K video recording at 30/60 fps. Also, its 32-megapixel front camera is capable of full-HD video recording at 30/60 fps. The phone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Sony IMX766 Sensor OnePlus Nord 2 5G (Gray Sierra, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 29,999 OnePlus Nord 2 5G has a 6.43-inch Fluid Amoled display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

3. OnePlus Nord CE 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 5G comes with the Warp Charge 30t Plus feature. It is capable of bringing the 4,500mAh battery from 0 to 70 percent charge in just 30 minutes, the company claims. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G octa-core processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Warp Charge OnePlus Nord CE 5G (Charcoal Ink, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 24,999 OnePlus Nord CE 5G has a 6.43-inch Fluid Amoled display with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

4. Samsung Galaxy M31

Samsung Galaxy M31 has a 64-megapixel rear main camera with 8-megapixel ultra-wide, 5-megapixel depth, and 5-megapixel depth cameras. It also sports a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. This phone is powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core processor. In addition, it has a 6,000mAH battery which supports 15W fast charging.

64 Megapixel Quad Camera Samsung Galaxy M31 (Space Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 16,999 Samsung Galaxy M31 features Fast Face Unlock and Fingerprint Scanner technologies.

5. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is powered by a 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor with Kryo 470 octa-cores. It has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super Amoled display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Also, this phone has a 5,020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Curved Frosted Glass Back Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Dark Night, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 19,499 Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a smudge-resistant dual-toned frosted glass back.

6. Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10S has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 512GB using a MicroSD card. It packs a MediaTek Helio G95 octa-core processor with HyperEngine game technology. This phone has a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup at the rear and a 13-megapixel camera at the front.

For Gamers Redmi Note 10S (Shadow Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 15,999 Redmi Note 10S has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ Amoled display.

7. Vivo V19

Vivo V19 has a 6.44-inch full-HD Super Amoled display with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It runs on the Funtouch OS 10 which is based on Android 10. This phone is powered by the 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 octa-core processor with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

In-Display Fingerprint Scanner Vivo V19 (Mystic Silver, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers ₹ 24,990 Vivo V19 has a 48-megapixel AI quad rear camera and a 32-megapixel dual front camera.

8. Samsung Galaxy M51

Samsung Galaxy M51 packs a 7,000mAH battery that is claimed to offer up to 182 hours of music playback. Users can also charge other devices using this phone through a USB Type-C to Type-C cable, the company says. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor paired with an Adreno 618 GPU.

Reverse Charging Samsung Galaxy M51 (Electric Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 19,999 Samsung Galaxy M51 features fast face unlock technology and comes with a side fingerprint sensor.

Best Deals on Mid-Range Smartphones Available Now

