Best Flagship Phones With Great Deals Online Now

Flagship smartphones are equipped with the best features, hardware, and experience that each company has to offer. Here are a few flagship handset options for you.

1. Apple iPhone 11 (256GB) (Product) RED

Apple iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display, and is powered by Apple's indigenously-developed A13 Bionic SoC. There is a dual rear camera system with 12-megapixel ultra wide and wide cameras. On the front is a 12-megapixel TrueDepth shooter. It comes with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Face ID Apple iPhone 11 (256GB) - (Product) RED ₹ 64,999 Apple iPhone 11 offers Face ID for secure authentication, and supports fast charging.

2. iQOO 7 Legend 5G

iQoo 7 Legend 5G comes equipped with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, you get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. This variant gets massive 12GB of RAM, 3GB extended RAM, and 256GB storage. Additionally, the smartphone has the largest Vapor Chamber Liquid Cooling System in a smartphone, as per the company.

Cooling Technology iQOO 7 Legend 5G (Legendary Track Design, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | 3GB Extended RAM | Upto 12 Months No Cost EMI | 6 Months Free Screen Replacement | Extra Rs.3000 Off on Exchange ₹ 43,990 iQoo 7 Legend 5G packs a 4,000mAh battery with 66W FlashCharge technology.

3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes equipped with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 120Hz refresh rate. It gets the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC under the hood, and this model comes with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB storage. The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup that has a 12-megapixel primary sensor. You get a 32-megapixel front shooter.

Space Zoom Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Navy, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 36,990 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE packs a 4,500mAh battery and has IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

4. OnePlus 9 5G

OnePlus 9 5G sports a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood, and the SoC is paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The phone comes equipped with a triple rear camera that features a 48-megapixel main camera, 50-megapixel ultra wide and 2-megapixel monochrome snapper. The phone has a 16-megapixel front camera.

Amazon Alexa Integration OnePlus 9 5G (Arctic Sky,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) ₹ 51,999 OnePlus 9 5G has a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp Charging.

5. OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC which is paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. There is a quad rear camera module co-developed by Hasselblad, and it is highlighted by a 48-megapixel main camera. There is a 16-megapixel front camera.

Great Camera OnePlus 9 Pro 5G (Pine Green, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) ₹ 65,999 OnePlus 9 Pro 5G packs 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp Charging.

6. Apple iPhone 12 Pro (256GB)

Apple iPhone 12 Pro features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It also gets Ceramic Shield protection. Under the hood, the handset has an A14 Bionic SoC. The triple rear camera setup has three 12-megapixel primary sensors, and it offers 4x optical zoom with telephoto lens. There is a 12-megapixel TrueDepth front camera.

Powerful Performance New Apple iPhone 12 Pro (256GB) - Pacific Blue ₹ 109,900 Apple iPhone 12 Pro comes with IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

7. Apple iPhone 12 (128GB)

Apple iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The smartphone has Ceramic Shield on the back, which is claimed to be tougher than any smartphone glass. Under the hood, the phone comes with A14 Bionic chip. The phone has a dual rear camera system with 12-megapixel sensors, and there is a 12-megapixel TrueDepth front camera.

Ceramic Shield New Apple iPhone 12 (128GB) - Blue ₹ 70,900 Apple iPhone 12 is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance.

Best Flagship Phones With Great Deals Online Now

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.